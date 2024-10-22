Morrison Mysteries – The Dead Alive Ep. 1: The Secret Garden
London attorney Philip Lefrank travels to America for a relaxing vacation with his relatives, the Meadowcrofts. But he soon finds himself embroiled in an intense and dangerous family drama. This episode was originally published on August 26, 2024.
--------
32:55
Morrison Mysteries - The Dead Alive Ep. 3: The Murder Trial
Brothers Ambrose and Silas go on trial for the murder of John Jago. Naomi swears Ambrose is innocent. But London attorney Philip Lefrank is not so sure. This episode was originally published on August 28, 2024.
--------
33:00
Morrison Mysteries - The Dead Alive Ep. 2: The Missing Man
There's tension at the Meadowcroft estate. Farm manager John Jago fights furiously with the owner's sons, Ambrose and Silas. They discover that Jago had a secret meeting with Ambrose's girlfriend, Naomi. And then suddenly... John Jago goes missing. This episode was originally published on August 27, 2024.
--------
32:00
Morrison Mysteries - The Dead Alive Ep. 4: The Confession
The mystery of what happened to John Jago seems finally solved after someone confesses to killing him. But all is not as it seems, as the trial concludes with a stunning twist. This episode was originally published on August 29, 2024.
--------
30:58
Letters from Sing Sing - Last Stop on the Road to Freedom
In this bonus episode of the award-winning Letters from Sing Sing podcast, veteran producer Dan Slepian reflects on the final chapter in J.J. Velazquez’s hard-fought path to full exoneration after being wrongfully convicted of murder over two decades ago. Dan and J.J. join Kristen Welker on Meet the Press for a “Meet the Moment” conversation to detail their 20+ year path to overturning J.J.’s conviction.
Dateline Originals – your podcast destination to discover and binge more than a dozen true crime mini-series told as only Dateline can. Includes award winning series like “The Thing About Pam,” “Mommy Doomsday,” “Motive for Murder” and so many more.
Listen to all episodes of Dateline Originals now completely free, or subscribe to Dateline Premium to listen ad-free: DatelinePremium.com