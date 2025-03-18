Some members of The Base are planning deadly attacks that they hope will spark a race war. Will they be stopped, before it's too late? For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/white-hot-hate-transcripts-listen-1.6226840

We speak with ‘Roman Wolf,’ the founder of The Base. Who is he really? Why did he start a white supremacist network? And with half a dozen members behind bars, what comes next? For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/white-hot-hate-transcripts-listen-1.6226840

Patrik Mathews could be facing up to 25 years in prison for U.S. firearm offences. His and others’ arrests may have destroyed the appeal of accelerationist groups like The Base — but where is the movement heading now? For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/white-hot-hate-transcripts-listen-1.6226840

After chatting online, it’s FBI undercover Special Agent Scott Payne's first in-person meeting with The Base. Alone. Now he just needs to convince the international neo-Nazi network that he's one of them.To hear all episodes of White Hot Hate: Agent Pale Horse right now, ad-free, subscribe to CBC True Crime Premium on Apple Podcasts.

About White Hot Hate: Agent Pale Horse

FBI undercover agent Scott Payne’s job was to infiltrate the most dangerous gangs of our times: outlaw bikers, drug cartels and the international neo-Nazi networks hellbent on inciting a race war. He was taking down these groups from within. And Scott was good at it — people confided in him their most audacious plans for mass violence and domestic terrorism.In the second season of White Hot Hate, host Michelle Shephard gives you an unvarnished view of a life undercover. Because after a 28-year-long career pretending to be somebody else, Agent Payne is ready to tell his side of the story. Coming March 25, 2025.﻿This series was produced alongside a book co-written by Scott Payne and Michelle Shephard titled Code Name: Pale Horse: How I Went Undercover to Expose America's Nazis.