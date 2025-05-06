Powered by RND
Finding Mom's Killer

Sony Music Entertainment
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary
Finding Mom's Killer
  • 2. The Stories We Tell
    As police begin their investigation into Noreen's disappearance, the Boyle family's web of lies begins to unravel.
    35:50
  • 1. A Little Vacation
    Noreen Boyle's son, Collier, is desperate to find his mom. His only hope is to team up with Lieutenant Dave Messmore.
About Finding Mom's Killer

Noreen Boyle goes missing, and her 11-year-old son is determined to find her. He teams up with a homicide cop to investigate his mother's murder. In a shocking turn of events, together, they uncover evidence that brings the killer to justice. A killer who the son knows all too well.
