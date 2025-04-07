Gabe Rosales: From The Stage to the Cell and Back Again.
This week, Leslie talks to Gabe Rosales. Gabe was a rock start. Then an addict. Then in jail. Now he's a rock star who helps addicts and incarcerated people. Gabe and Leslie talk about Gabe's story, and also debate how best to heal victims and perpetrators.
Lisa Mercier: Seeing The Dead.
Leslie is a skeptic. So when she heard that there was a woman named Lisa who says she can see dead people, she didn't believe. But then Lisa came to her house and talked to ghosts, and now Leslie is a full on-believer. This week Leslie and Lisa talk about how non-traditional approaches to therapy, like mediums, can make a difference in people's lives.
Brian Burnett: Therapy duel!
Leslie immediately felt connected to Brian Burnett, so she was thrilled to sit down with him and not only hear his story of recovery, but hear him couch her!
Seth Gehle: Reclaiming His Story
Leslie welcomes Seth Gehle to his podcast to tell his story. A survivor of horrible childhood rape, Seth tells Leslie the whole story up to his recent recovery and reclaiming his story.
Leslie Dobson: Who am I, and how did I almost die twice?
This week Dr. Leslie has a very special guest: herself! Leslie talks about how she got started on her career path to becoming a doctor, and then in the second half of the show, talks about how she almost died....twice.
Join me on this podcast as I navigate the murky waters of human behavior, current events, and personal anecdotes through in-depth interviews with incredible people—all served with a generous helping of sarcasm and satire. After years as a forensic and clinical psychologist, I offer a unique interview style and a low tolerance for bullshit, quickly steering conversations toward depth and darkness. I honor the seriousness while also appreciating wit. I’m your guide through the twisted labyrinth of the human psyche, armed with dark humor and biting wit.