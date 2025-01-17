Powered by RND
Spotlight: Snitch City

The Globe Spotlight Team
The Boston Globe Spotlight Team’s reputation for investigative and accountability journalism is unmatched. Since its founding in 1970, the team has won numerous...
  • Coming Soon… Snitch City
    Confidential informants are the backbone of America’s war on drugs. But the way police use them has remained almost entirely hidden. Until now.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Spotlight: Snitch City

The Boston Globe Spotlight Team’s reputation for investigative and accountability journalism is unmatched. Since its founding in 1970, the team has won numerous Pulitzer Prizes, broken countless major investigative stories, and exposed the protection racket around gangster Whitey Bulger as well as the decades-long coverup of systemic child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. And now, Spotlight’s work is available in audio. If you enjoyed the award-winning podcasts Murder in Boston and Gladiator, and appreciate investigative journalism and narrative storytelling, make sure to subscribe to this feed.
