The Alaska Triangle; a region notorious for unexplained disappearances, UFO sightings, and paranormal activity. Join us as we dive into chilling stories, local legends, and theories behind one of America’s most enigmatic areas.For bonus content join our Patreon!patreon.com/CrimeOfftheGridFor a one time donation:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/cotgFor more information about the podcast, check outhttps://crimeoffthegrid.com/Check out our Merch!! https://in-wild-places.square.site/s/shopFollow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/crimeoffthegridpodcast/ and (1) FacebookCheck out ANPR.orgSources:https://www.planeandpilotmag.com/news/2020/09/24/1972-cessna-310c-alaska-disappearance/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2527114/bering-air-flight-disappears-near-nome-alaskaanother-mystery-in-the-infamous-alaska-triangle https://www.travelchannel.com/interests/haunted/articles/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-alaska-triangle-discovery-plus https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japan_Air_Lines_Cargo_Flight_1628 https://www.royalalaskanmovers.com/meet-10-mythical-creatures-who-live-in-alaska/

A man leads a Larimer County, CO officer on a high speed chase only to be stopped by a Park Ranger inside Rocky Mountain National Park.For bonus content join our Patreon!patreon.com/CrimeOfftheGridFor a one time donation:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/cotgFor more information about the podcast, check outhttps://crimeoffthegrid.com/Check out our Merch!! https://in-wild-places.square.site/s/shopFollow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/crimeoffthegridpodcast/ and (1) FacebookSources:U.S. District Court - District of ColoradoDistrict of Colorado (Denver)CRIMINAL DOCKET FOR CASE #: 1:22-cr-00006-RM-1https://www.justice.gov/usao-co/pr/aurora-man-sentenced-235-years-federal-prison-shooting-rocky-mountain-national-park

Residents of the Tower Roosevelt area in Yellowstone sound the alarm about a self proclaimed "white redneck" who may potentially be preparing to carry out mass harm against his Yellowstone community.For bonus content join our Patreon!patreon.com/CrimeOfftheGridFor a one time donation:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/cotgFor more information about the podcast, check outhttps://crimeoffthegrid.com/Check out our Merch!! https://in-wild-places.square.site/s/shopFollow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/crimeoffthegridpodcast/ and (1) FacebookSources:U.S. District CourtDistrict of Wyoming (Sheridan)CRIMINAL DOCKET FOR CASE #: 5:19-mj-00067-MLC-1

Listen to a park ranger tell his story a serious confrontation on the border with a violent member of a drug cartel. For bonus content join our Patreon!patreon.com/CrimeOfftheGridFor a one time donation:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/cotgFor more information about the podcast, check outhttps://crimeoffthegrid.com/Check out our Merch!! https://in-wild-places.square.site/s/shopFollow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/crimeoffthegridpodcast/ and (1) FacebookSource:First hand account

About Crime Off The Grid

Crime Off the Grid is a podcast about true crime stories from our National Parks and other wild places. The hosts, Tara and Nancy, bring over 30 years of experience each working as law enforcement rangers in National Parks and National Forests (in Nancy's case). Our guests are rangers, investigators, prosecutors, victim specialists, and other first responders who have dedicated their careers to justice and safety in places off the grid. Join the hosts and me where we discuss cases, listen to Ranger Tales; real rangers telling real stories that you just can't make up, and...report news and commentary from wild places from the Crime Off the Grid Newsroom!Take a listen to our Intro first so you have a good idea what we're talking about!