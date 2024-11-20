Christie Mullins ////// Part 1 of 1 Episode: 34www.TrueCrimeGarage.comA smart and beautiful young girl is beaten to death in the woods. Two eyewitnesses saw the maniac deliver the final blow that ended her life. Police locate the man the next day and bring him to headquarters for questioning. He gives them a full confession. 40 years later and the smart and beautiful young girl's murder is still unsolved. What went wrong? Tonight in the garage Nic in the Captain discuss the very strange case and murder of young Christie Mullins. Join us for a beer and a chat, won't you?Beer of the week - Juicy Lucy by Zaftig Brewing CompanyGarage grade - 4 1/4 bottle caps out of 5
--------
1:15:45
Delphi Murders Trial /// Part 2 /// 801
Delphi Murders Trial ////// 801Part 2 of 2www.TrueCrimeGarage.comThe trial of Richard Allen who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Indiana back in 2017 has wrapped up. True Crime Garage has brought you coverage of this true crime story, the investigation, and the arrest, since May of 2017 starting with episodes #110 and #111. Now we take a look back at the good, bad, and the ugly of this captivating trial. Beer of the Week - Judge, Jury, and Executioner by Ironfire Brewing Company Garage Grade - 4 out of 5 bottle caps
--------
49:41
Delphi Murders Trial /// Part 1 /// 800
Delphi Murders Trial ////// 800Part 1 of 2 www.TrueCrimeGarage.comThe trial of Richard Allen who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Indiana back in 2017 has wrapped up. True Crime Garage has brought you coverage of this true crime story, the investigation, and the arrest, since May of 2017 starting with episodes #110 and #111. Now we take a look back at the good, bad, and the ugly of this captivating trial. Beer of the Week - Judge, Jury, and Executioner by Ironfire Brewing Company Garage Grade - 4 out of 5 bottle caps
--------
52:21
Angel #333 /// Part 2 /// 799
Angel #333 /// Part 2 /// 799Part 2 of 2 www.TrueCrimeGarage.comIn the early morning hours of Monday, April 17, 2023 around 12:30 a.m., the Department of Public Safety received a 9-1-1 call of a vehicle on fire on interstate 10 outside of Tonopah, Arizona. The Fire Department extinguished the fire and found 22-year-old Mercedes Vega inside deceased. This vehicle fire quickly became a homicide investigation. If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 / 480-WITNESS, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking. You can leave a anonymous tip at www.SilentWitness.orgBeer of the Week - Ghoulish Delights from Stone Brewing Garage Grade - 5 out of 5 bottle caps
--------
47:22
Angel #333 /// Part 1 /// 798
Angel #333 /// Part 1 /// 798 Part 1 of 2 www.TrueCrimeGarage.comIn the early morning hours of Monday, April 17, 2023 around 12:30 a.m., the Department of Public Safety received a 9-1-1 call of a vehicle on fire on interstate 10 outside of Tonopah, Arizona. The Fire Department extinguished the fire and found 22-year-old Mercedes Vega inside deceased. This vehicle fire quickly became a homicide investigation. If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 / 480-WITNESS, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking. You can leave a anonymous tip at www.SilentWitness.orgBeer of the Week - Ghoulish Delights from Stone Brewing Garage Grade - 5 out of 5 bottle caps
Hosts Nic and the Captain invite you to grab a chair, grab a beer and join them as they talk some true crime. This is no ordinary garage: it’s a rabbit hole of true crime, with a generous supply of alcohol and banter to lighten the load. From international atrocities to heinous stories on (US) home turf, dive head-first into a different case each week, and enjoy a cold one whilst your there.
If you consider yourself an armchair detective, you’re in the right place, and you’re amongst friends. For the mystery-seeker, True Crime Garage presents an archive of missing persons, unsolved and cold cases, plus accounts of infamous serial killers and chilling solved cases.
True Crime Garage has just one rule: don’t litter. Remember to not take yourself too seriously because if you do, nobody else will.
Missing persons (including):
Maura Murray
Brandon Lawson
Asha Degree
Wiliam Tyrell
Emma Fillipoff
Brian Shaffer
Jaliek Rainwalker
Madeleine McCann
Jennifer Kesse
Unsolved cases (including):
Mitrice Richardson
Kendrick Johnson
JonBenet Ramsey
The Delphi murders
OJ Simpson
The Tylenol Murders
Elisa Lam
The Photo: Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon
The West Memphis 3
Amy Mihaljevic
Serial killers (including):
The Long Island Serial Killer (LISK)
Zodiac
Ted Bundy
The Backpacker: Ivan Milat
BTK: Dennis Rader
John Wayne Gacy
Jeffrey Dahmer
Edmund Kemper
Ed Gein
Solved cases (including):
Chris Watts
The Unabomber
John Lennon
Scott Peterson
Son of Sam
Columbine
Room 309: Sidney Teerhuis-Moar
Kenneka Jenkins
Rae Carruth