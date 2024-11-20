Powered by RND
Podcast True Crime Garage
Hosts Nic and the Captain invite you to grab a chair, grab a beer and join them as they talk some true crime. This is no ordinary garage: it’s a rabbit hole of ...
True CrimeNewsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 773
  • Christie Mullins //////
    Christie Mullins ////// Part 1 of 1 Episode: 34www.TrueCrimeGarage.comA smart and beautiful young girl is beaten to death in the woods. Two eyewitnesses saw the maniac deliver the final blow that ended her life. Police locate the man the next day and bring him to headquarters for questioning. He gives them a full confession. 40 years later and the smart and beautiful young girl's murder is still unsolved. What went wrong? Tonight in the garage Nic in the Captain discuss the very strange case and murder of young Christie Mullins. Join us for a beer and a chat, won't you?Beer of the week - Juicy Lucy by Zaftig Brewing CompanyGarage grade - 4 1/4 bottle caps out of 5 
    --------  
    1:15:45
  • Delphi Murders Trial /// Part 2 /// 801
    Delphi Murders Trial  ////// 801Part 2 of 2www.TrueCrimeGarage.comThe trial of Richard Allen who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Indiana back in 2017 has wrapped up.  True Crime Garage has brought you coverage of this true crime story, the investigation, and the arrest, since May of 2017 starting with episodes #110 and #111.  Now we take a look back at the good, bad, and the ugly of this captivating trial. Beer of the Week - Judge, Jury, and Executioner by Ironfire Brewing Company Garage Grade - 4 out of 5 bottle caps Please Like, Subscribe, Follow and leave a 5 ⭐️ review for True Crime Garage. Our other show “Off the Record” can be found on Patreon and Apple subscriptions.  Catch dozens of episodes of Off The Record plus a couple of Bonus episodes when you sign up today. Follow the show on X and Insta @TrueCrimeGarage / Follow Nic on X @TCGNIC / Follow The Captain on X @TCGCaptain Thanks for listening and thanks for telling a friend.  Be good, be kind, and don’t litter! 
    --------  
    49:41
  • Delphi Murders Trial /// Part 1 /// 800
    Delphi Murders Trial  ////// 800Part 1 of 2 www.TrueCrimeGarage.comThe trial of Richard Allen who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Indiana back in 2017 has wrapped up.  True Crime Garage has brought you coverage of this true crime story, the investigation, and the arrest, since May of 2017 starting with episodes #110 and #111.  Now we take a look back at the good, bad, and the ugly of this captivating trial. Beer of the Week - Judge, Jury, and Executioner by Ironfire Brewing Company Garage Grade - 4 out of 5 bottle caps Please Like, Subscribe, Follow and leave a 5 ⭐️ review for True Crime Garage. Our other show “Off the Record” can be found on Patreon and Apple subscriptions.  Catch dozens of episodes of Off The Record plus a couple of Bonus episodes when you sign up today. Follow the show on X and Insta @TrueCrimeGarage / Follow Nic on X @TCGNIC / Follow The Captain on X @TCGCaptain Thanks for listening and thanks for telling a friend.  Be good, be kind, and don’t litter! 
    --------  
    52:21
  • Angel #333 /// Part 2 /// 799
    Angel #333 /// Part 2 ///  799Part 2 of 2 www.TrueCrimeGarage.comIn the early morning hours of Monday, April 17, 2023 around 12:30 a.m., the Department of Public Safety received a 9-1-1 call of a vehicle on fire on interstate 10 outside of Tonopah, Arizona.  The Fire Department extinguished the fire and found 22-year-old Mercedes Vega inside deceased.  This vehicle fire quickly became a homicide investigation.  If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 / 480-WITNESS, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.  You can leave a anonymous tip at www.SilentWitness.orgBeer of the Week - Ghoulish Delights from Stone Brewing Garage Grade - 5 out of 5 bottle capsMore True Crime Garage can be found on Patreon and Apple subscriptions with our show - Off The Record.  Catch dozens of episodes of Off The Record plus a couple of Bonus episodes and our first 50 when you sign up today. Follow the show on X and Insta @TrueCrimeGarage / Follow Nic on X @TCGNIC / Follow The Captain on X @TCGCaptain Thanks for listening and thanks for telling a friend.  Be good, be kind, and don’t litter! 
    --------  
    47:22
  • Angel #333 /// Part 1 /// 798
    Angel #333 /// Part 1 ///  798 Part 1 of 2 www.TrueCrimeGarage.comIn the early morning hours of Monday, April 17, 2023 around 12:30 a.m., the Department of Public Safety received a 9-1-1 call of a vehicle on fire on interstate 10 outside of Tonopah, Arizona.  The Fire Department extinguished the fire and found 22-year-old Mercedes Vega inside deceased.  This vehicle fire quickly became a homicide investigation.  If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 / 480-WITNESS, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.  You can leave a anonymous tip at www.SilentWitness.orgBeer of the Week - Ghoulish Delights from Stone Brewing Garage Grade - 5 out of 5 bottle capsMore True Crime Garage can be found on Patreon and Apple subscriptions with our show - Off The Record.  Catch dozens of episodes of Off The Record plus a couple of Bonus episodes and our first 50 when you sign up today. Follow the show on X and Insta @TrueCrimeGarage / Follow Nic on X @TCGNIC / Follow The Captain on X @TCGCaptain Thanks for listening and thanks for telling a friend.  Be good, be kind, and don’t litter!   
    --------  
    46:48

About True Crime Garage

Hosts Nic and the Captain invite you to grab a chair, grab a beer and join them as they talk some true crime. This is no ordinary garage: it’s a rabbit hole of true crime, with a generous supply of alcohol and banter to lighten the load. From international atrocities to heinous stories on (US) home turf, dive head-first into a different case each week, and enjoy a cold one whilst your there.  If you consider yourself an armchair detective, you’re in the right place, and you’re amongst friends. For the mystery-seeker, True Crime Garage presents an archive of missing persons, unsolved and cold cases, plus accounts of infamous serial killers and chilling solved cases.  True Crime Garage has just one rule: don’t litter. Remember to not take yourself too seriously because if you do, nobody else will.  Missing persons (including): Maura Murray  Brandon Lawson  Asha Degree Wiliam Tyrell Emma Fillipoff Brian Shaffer Jaliek Rainwalker  Madeleine McCann Jennifer Kesse Unsolved cases (including): Mitrice Richardson  Kendrick Johnson JonBenet Ramsey The Delphi murders OJ Simpson The Tylenol Murders  Elisa Lam The Photo: Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon  The West Memphis 3  Amy Mihaljevic Serial killers (including): The Long Island Serial Killer (LISK) Zodiac  Ted Bundy The Backpacker: Ivan Milat  BTK: Dennis Rader John Wayne Gacy  Jeffrey Dahmer  Edmund Kemper Ed Gein Solved cases (including): Chris Watts The Unabomber  John Lennon  Scott Peterson Son of Sam Columbine Room 309: Sidney Teerhuis-Moar Kenneka Jenkins Rae Carruth
