Urban One
TV One's #TrueCrimeMonday is now available everywhere you listen to podcasts. Fatal Attraction is an investigative docu-series surrounding true life stories of ...
True Crime

  Fleeing Into Danger | Episode 4
    A mother fled her war-torn homeland only to find herself ensnared in a web of heartbreaking betrayal.
    41:39
  Happily Never After | Episode 3
    The lives of a teenage girl's family are thrown into turmoil when their beloved daughter, full of promise and dreams, mysteriously disappears, plunging them into a deep state of worry.
    41:40
  Fame's Fatality | Episode 2
    A devoted Georgia wife and mother, once on the brink of a bright future, finds herself trapped in a tumultuous relationship that shatters her dreams.
    41:14
  A Fight For Life | Episode 1
    A loving and devoted single mom of two embarks on an unexpected relationship. Will love blossom?
    41:30
  Downward Spiral
    Fueled by love and determination, a brother teams up with detectives to uncover the truth about his sister, leading them all to a startling revelation.
    41:29

About Fatal Attraction

TV One's #TrueCrimeMonday is now available everywhere you listen to podcasts. Fatal Attraction is an investigative docu-series surrounding true life stories of love gone wrong. 
