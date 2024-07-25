Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTrue CrimeCup Of Justice
Listen to Cup Of Justice in the App
Listen to Cup Of Justice in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Cup Of Justice

Podcast Cup Of Justice
Luna Shark
We all want to drink from the same Cup of Justice... and it starts with learning about our legal system. With tales from the newsroom and the courtroom, co-host...
More
True CrimeNewsNews CommentaryEducationTutorials

Available Episodes

5 of 110
  • COJ #108 - 'Tis The Season For True Crime Grifting? How the Jamie Lee Komoroski Reminded Us Of Murdaugh + Eric Bland’s New Book
    In light of how a TikTok creator posts a video admitting she spent every penny she raised in the name of helping Mica Francis’ family on booze and her mortgage... investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell — and attorney Eric Bland talk about how the laws need to change to hold people accountable for this type of true crime fraud and how to protect yourself from getting scammed in these seemingly well-meaning fundraisers for victims of crime. We also talk about the release of Eric’s new book, “Anything But Bland” and its reception on social media. Plus the Jamie Lee Komoroski case goes to trial this week in Charleston County. Jamie Lee is accused of driving at three times the legal limit for alcohol — while going 65 mph in a 25 mph zone — and crashing into a golf cart carrying a couple coming back from their wedding reception in 2023.  At the end of the episode, EB walks us through selected segments of his book. And Premium members get a special segment about the state of social media.  🥽 Let's Dive In... 🦈 Episode Resources Eric Bland's New Book!!! Mandy's Book in Paperback!! Self Proclaimed True Crime Fraudster Susan Lynn Nelson Beaufort Chalkboard Lady Colorado Dentist accused of murdering wife and attempting to hire someone to kill the investigator  Jamie Lee Komoroski pleaded guilty to charges in the trial related to the death of a South Carolina bride, Samantha Miller The ‘Golden Rule’ for attorney’s as laid out in US v. Palma Premium Members also get access to episode videos, case files, live trial coverage and exclusive live experiences with our hosts. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. Check out Luna Shark Merch With a Mission shop at lunasharkmerch.com/ Proud Sponsors of COJ: Pretty Litter - PrettyLitter.com/coj Save twenty percent on your first order and get a free cat toy! Peloton - onepeloton.com Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com. What We're Buying... Eric Bland's New Book!!! - Mandy's Book in Paperback!! - Marcia Clark's New Book - Amanda Knox's New Book - Tamron Hall's New Book - Erin Lee Carr's Book Peloton - onepeloton.com Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com. Here's a link to some of our favorite things: https://amzn.to/4cJ0eVn Find us on social media: Twitter.com/mandymatney | Twitter.com/elizfarrell | Twitter.com/theericbland https://www.facebook.com/cupofjustice/ |  https://www.instagram.com/cojpod/ YouTube  | TIKTOK SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBM *** Alert: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** *The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes do not constitute legal advice. Listeners desiring legal advice for any particular legal matter are urged to consult an attorney of their choosing who can provide legal advice based upon a full understanding of the facts and circumstances of their claim. The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes also do not express the views or opinions of Bland Richter, LLP, or its attorneys. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:05:13
  • COJ #107 - Amanda Knox On Trauma, True Crime Storytelling and Ethical Reporting
    Investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell sit down with Amanda Knox to talk about true crime, journalism, media ethics and finding clarity in a world where facts aren’t enough to persuade someone of the truth. In 2007, Seattle resident Amanda Knox was a 20-year-old studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, when the worst happened: A man broke into the apartment she shared with three other women and brutally raped and murdered her roommate: British student Meredith Kercher. The town’s unscrupulous police agency immediately — and wrongly — put all their energy into making Amanda into a suspect no matter how many times the evidence told them otherwise. To make matters worse, they colluded with a tabloid reporter to paint Amanda out to be a “femme fatale” and fed the reporter made-up stories about what happened the night of Meredith’s murder. And the public was only too happy to take part in the resulting frenzy that was almost entirely born out of these men’s sexual fantasies about Amanda. Though she’s since been acquitted on appeal and completely exonerated by Italy’s high court, Amanda continues to grapple with backlash from those who have trouble accepting her innocence. But her focus isn’t on them. It’s on finding clarity amid the chaos and the injustice. Amanda, who is now a journalist, hosts the “Labyrinths” podcast with her husband, author and poet Chris Robinson. She is a mom of two, an author and an advocate for the wrongfully accused. Her latest book, “Free: My Search for Meaning” is available for pre-sale and will be released in March 2025. Her book Waiting To Be Heard, a NYT best seller, tells the full story of her harrowing ordeal in Italy—a labyrinthine nightmare of crime and punishment, innocence and vindication—and of the unwavering support of family and friends who tirelessly worked to help her win her freedom. Between 2007 and 2015, she spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she didn’t commit. She has since become an advocate for criminal justice reform and media ethics. She sits on the advisory council for the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice and serves as an Innocence Network Ambassador. 🥽 Let's Dive In... 🦈 Learn more about Amanda Knox: Labyrinths with Amanda Knox Pre-Order Free: My Search for Meaning, by Amanda Knox AmandaKnox.com @amandaknox On Twitter / X @amamaknox On Instagram Episode Resources: Amanda Knox Documentary on Netflix Labyrinths #64 - Blood Money - Part 1: One Bloody Thing After Another Monster Unknown, A Series by Liz Farrell Stillwater Movie Call Her Daddy Podcast Featuring Amanda Knox: “I didn’t fucking do it.” (FBF) The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion by Jonathan Haidt Alerts: And Eric Bland's New Book Anything But Bland is available now!!  Plus, Mandy's book, Blood on Their Hands Paperback releases today Tuesday, November 26! Premium Members also get access to episode videos, case files, live trial coverage and exclusive live experiences with our hosts. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. Check out Luna Shark Merch With a Mission shop at lunasharkmerch.com/ Proud Sponsors of COJ: Pretty Litter - PrettyLitter.com/coj Save twenty percent on your first order and get a free cat toy! Peloton - onepeloton.com Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com. Here's a link to some of our favorite things: https://amzn.to/4cJ0eVn Find us on social media: Twitter.com/mandymatney | Twitter.com/elizfarrell | Twitter.com/theericbland https://www.facebook.com/cupofjustice/ |  https://www.instagram.com/cojpod/ YouTube  | TIKTOK SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBM *** Alert: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    59:27
  • COJ #106 - Russell Laffitte’s Conviction Was Vacated… But What Does That Mean For Murdaugh & Company? + Why The Gilley Case In Texas Just Got Bigger
    After Alex Murdaugh’s banker buddy Russell Laffitte was given a new trial, investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell — and attorney Eric Bland — take a look at what went into the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to vacate the conviction of Alex Murdaugh’s banker buddy Russell Laffitte and discuss what they expect to see in the future. When will Russell’s retrial be held? Will Judge Richard Gergel — whose error led to this mess — still be the judge in the case? And what does this mean for the victims? Also on the show, the Egg Lady Juror asks the court to reconsider her request to be part of Alex’s murder conviction appeal. Plus, Mandy, Liz and Eric start their preparations for the Lee Gilley case in Houston, Texas. Lee — who originally told police that his wife died by suicide, according to reports — has been charged with capital murder for the strangulation death of Christa Bauer Gilley, who was nine weeks pregnant at the time. This past week, we broke the news that Lee had hired Dick DeGuerin to be the lead attorney on his defense team. Dick — much like another Dick we know — has a reputation that precedes him, and not just because of his reported skills in the courtroom. Dick DeGuerin has represented the likes of David Koresh and — of all people — Robert Durst, who famously confessed to three murders during the making of the docuseries “The Jinx.” Stay posted on Eric Bland's New Book Anything But Bland or Pre-Order Today: https://amzn.to/4eH6LQJ 🥽 Let's Dive In... 🦈 Episode Resources: Officials believe a missing kayaker likely faked his death and fled the country The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (HBO) The Great Defenders - How did natty, flashy Dick DeGuerin and his quiet, determined brother, Mike, become two of the best lawyers in Texas?  Presumed Guilty Podcast with Dick DeGuerin Premium Members also get access to episode videos, case files, live trial coverage and exclusive live experiences with our hosts. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. Check out Luna Shark Merch With a Mission shop at lunasharkmerch.com/ Proud Sponsors of COJ: Lumen - lumen.me/coj for 15% off your purchase. Your metabolic health, in your hands. Understand your unique metabolism, promote fat burn, lose weight, and boost energy naturally. Pretty Litter - PrettyLitter.com/coj Save twenty percent on your first order and get a free cat toy! Peloton - onepeloton.com Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com. Here's a link to some of our favorite things: https://amzn.to/4cJ0eVn Find us on social media: Twitter.com/mandymatney | Twitter.com/elizfarrell | Twitter.com/theericbland https://www.facebook.com/cupofjustice/ |  https://www.instagram.com/cojpod/ YouTube  | TIKTOK SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBM *** Alert: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** *The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes do not constitute legal advice. Listeners desiring legal advice for any particular legal matter are urged to consult an attorney of their choosing who can provide legal advice based upon a full understanding of the facts and circumstances of their claim. The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes also do not express the views or opinions of Bland Richter, LLP, or its attorneys. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:06:48
  • COJ #105: JP Miller’s (Much Deserved) Night in Jail + Monkey Madness in Murdaugh Country
    On today's episode, investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell — and attorney Eric Bland — talk about yet another piece of good news in the Mica Francis case: Her husband JP Miller’s arrest... After months of squaring off with protesters outside his (now closed) church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — and just one week after the FBI raided his house — JP Miller lost his cool in public and was arrested for third-degree assault and battery. Why? Because a woman said “Here, Kitty Kitty” to him. Also on the show, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office loses key evidence, leading to the exoneration of Craig Lewis, a man accused of raping, beating and burning his wife to death. Was it corruption or incompetence? Plus, all heck broke loose in the Lowcountry last week when 43 young female macaque monkeys escaped a lab right in the heart of Murdaugh Country. Monkeys, you say? Didn’t the Egg Lady Juror work on a monkey farm? She sure did. And she’s not the only Murdaugh connection to the story. Stay posted on Eric Bland's New Book Anything But Bland on his website here: https://bit.ly/blandbook Let's Dive In...  Episode Resources: FBI Raids JP Miller's Home in Myrtle Beach John-Paul Miller released from jail after arrest for assault Court TV's Coverage of Craig Lewis' Trial 43 Yemassee Monkeys Make News Across the Globe Find us on social media: Twitter.com/mandymatney  |   Twitter.com/elizfarrell  |   Twitter.com/theericbland https://www.facebook.com/cupofjustice/ |  https://www.instagram.com/cojpod/ youtube.com/@LunaSharkMedia  |  tiktok.com/@lunasharkmedia Check out the Luna Shark Merch With a Mission shop at lunasharkmerch.com/ *** ALERT: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first member that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** *The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes do not constitute legal advice. Listeners desiring legal advice for any particular legal matter are urged to consult an attorney of their choosing who can provide legal advice based upon a full understanding of the facts and circumstances of their claim. The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes also do not express the views or opinions of Bland Richter, LLP, or its attorneys. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:02
  • COJ #104: FBI Raids Pastor JP Miller’s House, Another Big Loss for Alex Murdaugh + Bowen Turner Back on the Streets
    Talk about great timing... Just as investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell — and attorney Eric Bland — were getting together Friday to record, the FBI was in the middle of raiding the home of Myrtle Beach Pastor JP Miller. Six months ago, JP’s wife, Mica Francis, was found dead in a North Carolina swamp, purportedly a victim of suicide. Since then Cup of Justice, True Sunlight Podcast and other news media have kept a steady spotlight on JP as the ugly truth emerged about what Mica’s life looked like leading up to her death. What does the FBI raid mean for JP and the accusations that he was abusing Mica through coercive control? What assumptions can we make about his future now that the FBI has made it clear that they believe there’s something to investigate? Also on today’s show, Alex Murdaugh and the Egg Lady Posse see another big loss, putting a dent in their propaganda machine as they conspire to get Alex’s murder conviction overturned. Plus, why the Menendez Brothers case is about more than who deserves parole in America. And Bowen Turner’s lawyer says he’s been rehabilitated. Can we trust that now that Bowen’s back on the streets? Stay posted on Eric Bland's New Book Anything But Bland On His Website Here: https://bit.ly/blandbook Let's Dive In...  And Don't Forget To Vote Today! Episode Resources: FBI Raids JP Miller's Home in Myrtle Beach Court TV's Take on the FBI Raid Laura Richards On Coercive Control COJ #86 - Crime Analyst Expert Laura Richards Joins Mandy To Shine Light on Coercive Control California Youth Offender Parole Hearings Fact Sheet South Carolina Judge William R. Byars Youthful Offender Act Premium Members also get access to episode videos, case files, live trial coverage and exclusive live experiences with our hosts. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. Check out Luna Shark Merch With a Mission shop at lunasharkmerch.com/ Proud Sponsors of COJ: Lumen - lumen.me/coj for 15% off your purchase. Your metabolic health, in your hands. Understand your unique metabolism, promote fat burn, lose weight, and boost energy naturally. CBDistillery - cbdistillery.com with code “COJ” for 20% off. No fluff. No fillers. Just pure, effective cannabinoid products. Over 43,000 Verified Reviews. 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee. Free Shipping Over $75. Subscribe & Save Up To 30% Pretty Litter - PrettyLitter.com/coj Save twenty percent on your first order and get a free cat toy! Peloton - onepeloton.com Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com. Here's a link to some of our favorite things: https://amzn.to/4cJ0eVn Find us on social media: Twitter.com/mandymatney | Twitter.com/elizfarrell | Twitter.com/theericbland https://www.facebook.com/cupofjustice/ |  https://www.instagram.com/cojpod/ YouTube  | TIKTOK SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBM *** Alert: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** ﻿*The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes do not constitute legal advice. Listeners desiring legal advice for any particular legal matter are urged to consult an attorney of their choosing who can provide legal advice based upon a full understanding of the facts and circumstances of their claim. The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes also do not express the views or opinions of Bland Richter, LLP, or its attorneys. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:05:09

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Cup Of Justice

We all want to drink from the same Cup of Justice... and it starts with learning about our legal system. With tales from the newsroom and the courtroom, co-hosts Mandy Matney, Liz Farrell and Eric Bland invite you to gain knowledge, insight, and tools to hold public agencies and officials accountable. Beginning as bonus episodes to the Murdaugh Murders Podcast with analysis of the trials of Alex Murdaugh and co-conspirators, Cup of Justice launched as its own show in January of 2023 and debuted at #1 on Apple its very first day and continues to be a top rated pod globally. Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell from the #1 global hit True Sunlight (formerly Murdaugh Murders Podcast) and everyone’s favorite attorney Eric Bland take a hard look at everything from the state of news to important cases around the world. INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM Mandy and Liz are two of the most driven and talented investigative journalists who are revolutionizing how news is derived and delivered. Join them as they pull at threads and chase down leads to get the story straight. THE LAW With the expertise of Eric Bland, we empower listeners to understand their legal system in an entertaining format while providing tools to hold agencies and public figures accountable in order to give voice to victims and change those systems for the better. JUSTICE SYSTEMS We know that our justice systems are intimidating, but we will all encounter it at one point. Together, our hosts create the perfect trifecta of legal expertise, journalistic integrity and a fire lit to expose the truth wherever it leads.  Learn more about our hosts and mission at http://CupofJusticePod.com Support Our Podcast at: https://lunasharkmedia.com/support/ SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBM JcP *** Alert: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** Find us on social media: Twitter.com/mandymatney - Twitter.com/elizfarrell - Twitter.com/theericbland https://www.facebook.com/cupofjustice/ |  https://www.instagram.com/cojpod/ YouTube *The views expressed on the Cup of Justice bonus episodes do not constitute legal advice. Listeners desiring legal advice for any particular legal matter are urged to consult an attorney of their choosing who can provide legal advice based upon a full understanding of the facts and circumstances of their claim. The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes also do not express the views or opinions of Bland Richter, LLP, or its attorneys.
Podcast website

Listen to Cup Of Justice, Someone Knows Something and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Cup Of Justice: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:59:12 AM