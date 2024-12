COJ #107 - Amanda Knox On Trauma, True Crime Storytelling and Ethical Reporting

Investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell sit down with Amanda Knox to talk about true crime, journalism, media ethics and finding clarity in a world where facts aren't enough to persuade someone of the truth. In 2007, Seattle resident Amanda Knox was a 20-year-old studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, when the worst happened: A man broke into the apartment she shared with three other women and brutally raped and murdered her roommate: British student Meredith Kercher. The town's unscrupulous police agency immediately — and wrongly — put all their energy into making Amanda into a suspect no matter how many times the evidence told them otherwise. To make matters worse, they colluded with a tabloid reporter to paint Amanda out to be a "femme fatale" and fed the reporter made-up stories about what happened the night of Meredith's murder. And the public was only too happy to take part in the resulting frenzy that was almost entirely born out of these men's sexual fantasies about Amanda. Though she's since been acquitted on appeal and completely exonerated by Italy's high court, Amanda continues to grapple with backlash from those who have trouble accepting her innocence. But her focus isn't on them. It's on finding clarity amid the chaos and the injustice. Amanda, who is now a journalist, hosts the "Labyrinths" podcast with her husband, author and poet Chris Robinson. She is a mom of two, an author and an advocate for the wrongfully accused. Her latest book, "Free: My Search for Meaning" is available for pre-sale and will be released in March 2025. Her book Waiting To Be Heard, a NYT best seller, tells the full story of her harrowing ordeal in Italy—a labyrinthine nightmare of crime and punishment, innocence and vindication—and of the unwavering support of family and friends who tirelessly worked to help her win her freedom. Between 2007 and 2015, she spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she didn't commit. She has since become an advocate for criminal justice reform and media ethics. She sits on the advisory council for the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice and serves as an Innocence Network Ambassador. Episode Resources: Amanda Knox Documentary on Netflix Labyrinths #64 - Blood Money - Part 1: One Bloody Thing After Another Monster Unknown, A Series by Liz Farrell Stillwater Movie Call Her Daddy Podcast Featuring Amanda Knox: "I didn't fucking do it." (FBF) The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion by Jonathan Haidt