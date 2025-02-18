Law enforcement gain a very helpful tip. They tirelessly search Karla and Paul’s little pink house for video tape evidence that would prove all of their suspicions and be enough to convict Paul of murder. As the investigation develops, it turns out that Karla isn’t as innocent as she’s let on. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Now that long sought-after video tapes are finally in the hands of the police. Karla has one final, shocking confession that leads investigators to revisit the night of her little sister Tammy's untimely death. It turns out, Tammy's death wasn't an accident.

Paul Bernardo finally gets his day in court and the trial becomes a national spectacle. With limited physical evidence of murder, it's Karla's word again his. Host Donnie Wahlberg takes us through the nearly 5-month trial that captivated all of Canada and the aftermath of the violent saga of the Ken and Barbie Killers.

Donnie Wahlberg takes listeners down a dark and twisted journey, exploring how one family's obsession became a mother's worst nightmare. With exclusive interviews and audio, the storygoes beyond the headlines of the sinister Matusiewicz family.

Recently divorced mother, Christine Belford, waits at home for her ex-husband, David Matusiewicz, to drop off their three children after a two-week vacation. But when they fail to arrive, Christine is thrust into every parent's worst nightmare.

An intense custody battle turns deadly when Christine Belford's ex-husband and his family become obsessed with controlling the couple's three daughters. The family is willing to do anything including stalking, kidnapping, and even murder to get their way. Over eight episodes, host Donnie Wahlberg takes listeners down a dark and twisted journey, exploring how one family's obsession became a mother's worst nightmare. With exclusive interviews and audio, the story goes beyond the headlines of the sinister Matusiewicz family.