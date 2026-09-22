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Crimes of the Times

L.A. Times Studios
NewsSociety & Culture
Crimes of the Times
Latest episode

72 episodes

  • Crimes of the Times

    Introducing: House of Troy

    09/22/2026 | 16 mins.
    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close — and shine new light on how a college football dynasty came undone.
  • Crimes of the Times

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    06/30/2026 | 33 mins.
    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.
  • Crimes of the Times

    Suicide by Father? The Tragic Death of Marvin Gaye

    06/23/2026 | 29 mins.
    In 1984, soul legend Marvin Gaye was in the grip of a cocaine habit and living with his father, a hard-drinking Pentecostal preacher with whom he had a lifetime of bad blood. One day, Gaye gave his father a gun and told him it was to protect the house. Some would see an elaborate plan to orchestrate suicide by his father’s hand.
  • Crimes of the Times

    The Unsolved Slaying of Joe Gatto

    06/16/2026 | 38 mins.
    When retired art teacher Joseph Gatto was shot to death inside his Silver Lake home in 2013, the LAPD theorized that a fleeing car burglar might be the killer. The victim’s son, a prominent California legislator, found that story increasingly hard to believe.
  • Crimes of the Times

    The Trials of Tokyo Rose

    06/09/2026 | 33 mins.
    Iva Toguri was a Los Angeles native who became trapped in Japan during World War II. When she returned home, the U.S. government put her on trial as a traitor for her wartime broadcasts. Her name became synonymous with a myth, her conviction fueled by lies and political pressure.
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About Crimes of the Times
L.A. Times reporter Christopher Goffard of “Dirty John” is back with another riveting podcast from L.A. Times Studios. In “Crimes of the Times,” Goffard goes deep behind the scenes of a new story each week, cutting through common myths and misconceptions to uncover what really happened in the most compelling cases from L.A. and beyond.
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NewsSociety & CultureTrue Crime

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