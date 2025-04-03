About Go-Boy!

In the mid-century, Canada was home to some of the most inhumane prisons in the world. In order to survive, prisoners had to be tough as rocks. They needed to suffer through terrible living conditions, violent beatings, and ritual humiliation. At just 16 years old, Roger Caron begins his long career in (and out) of the Canadian Penal system. His story is one of daring prison escapes, risky bank robberies, and swift police arrests. The only thing that breaks Roger’s cycle of self-destruction is writing. With the publication of his first book, Roger Caron is a free man and best-selling author. He becomes the most sought-after speaker, doing press events and lectures across the country. Roger thrives in the limelight, but what happens when his 15 minutes are up? Go-Boy! is a series about self-worth and self-sabotage, and one man’s journey to find the former despite the latter.