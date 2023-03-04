Can you inherit evil from your family tree? On Killer Kin, from ID, follow true-crime cases that prove blood is always thicker than water. Each episode chronicl... More
Mile High Monsters
When a young mother disappears outside Denver, an investigation leads police to the home of identical twins Daniel and David DeWild. The brothers claim to know nothing of the crime, but their pact of silence will end when one twin betrays the other.
4/10/2023
44:00
Honor Roll Killers
Twin sisters Jas and Tas Whitehead are the apple of their mother's eye. These beauties seem to have it all, until they turn from fun girls to belligerent teens. When their mother tries to set them on track, the twins push back with deadly consequences.
4/3/2023
44:05
Green Eyed Monsters
As children, Darlene and Charlene Shuler lived modest lives in South Carolina. But as adults, they lived very lavishly. Insatiable greed and deceit between the sisters ran rampant. Eventually, their bond would be shattered by a single gunshot.
3/27/2023
43:59
Big Boy Killers
Twin brothers, Pat and Pete Bondurant were farm boys raised in Tennessee. Bullied for being obese, they had to fight just to survive. Growing to three hundred pounds, the twins terrorized their hometown and covered their horrific crimes, together.
Can you inherit evil from your family tree? On Killer Kin, from ID, follow true-crime cases that prove blood is always thicker than water. Each episode chronicles a bone-chilling crime, investigating the motive, interviewing family members, and exploring what leads family members to turn against each other—and others. From a set of twins who work together to kill their father to brothers whose criminal lifestyle leads them to turn on each other, these stories are real, raw and disturbing. Killer Kin features direct audio from five hit ID shows: Evil Twins, Evil Kin, Evil Stepmothers, Evil-In-Law, and Blood Relatives.