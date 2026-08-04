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74 episodes
- For the Georges, life has always been about supporting one another, but someone in this family is marked when greed rears its ugly head. As investigators uncover what happened, some family members find themselves on a road to ultimate destruction. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For the Woodman family, nothing seems too rich for their blood, but sometimes having everything is never enough. When greed, jealousy and quest for power threaten their lavish lifestyle, a vicious plot unfolds to reveal an evil mind seeking vengeance. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A small-town cashier with lots of close relatives begins her own family, but her life turns to nightmare when her stepmother and stepbrothers move in. After she goes missing, her family wonders if she started a new life or if something malicious occurred. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- If you enjoyed Killer Kin, you may also like Deadly Nightmares, a podcast from ID. Check out the first episode of the new season here, and follow Deadly Nightmares wherever you get your podcasts.
On Deadly Nightmares, hear the real-life stories of ordinary people stalked by serial killers and attackers. You’ll hear investigators and experts recount cases of unspeakable violence, with some episodes featuring the voices of survivors who lived to tell their story. Deadly Nightmares features direct audio from four hit ID series: Dead Silent, Your Worst Nightmare, Home Alone and Obsession: Dark Desires, along with haunting sound design and some reenactments.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For an optometrist and his wife, life with their beautiful daughters is all they could ever dream of. But this dream will soon become a nightmare, and others will reveal the extremes they are willing to go to possess everything they love. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Killer Kin
Can you inherit evil from your family tree? On Killer Kin, from ID, follow true-crime cases that prove blood is always thicker than water. Each episode chronicles a bone-chilling crime, investigating the motive, interviewing family members, and exploring what leads family members to turn against each other—and others. From a set of twins who work together to kill their father to brothers whose criminal lifestyle leads them to turn on each other, these stories are real, raw and disturbing. Killer Kin features direct audio from five hit ID shows: Evil Twins, Evil Kin, Evil Stepmothers, Evil-In-Law, and Blood Relatives. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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Killer Kin: Podcasts in Family