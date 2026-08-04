If you enjoyed Killer Kin, you may also like Deadly Nightmares, a podcast from ID. Check out the first episode of the new season here, and follow Deadly Nightmares wherever you get your podcasts.



On Deadly Nightmares, hear the real-life stories of ordinary people stalked by serial killers and attackers. You’ll hear investigators and experts recount cases of unspeakable violence, with some episodes featuring the voices of survivors who lived to tell their story. Deadly Nightmares features direct audio from four hit ID series: Dead Silent, Your Worst Nightmare, Home Alone and Obsession: Dark Desires, along with haunting sound design and some reenactments.

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