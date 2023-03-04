Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Killer Kin

Killer Kin

Podcast Killer Kin
Podcast Killer Kin

Killer Kin

Can you inherit evil from your family tree? On Killer Kin, from ID, follow true-crime cases that prove blood is always thicker than water. Each episode chronicl... More
True Crime
True Crime

Can you inherit evil from your family tree? On Killer Kin, from ID, follow true-crime cases that prove blood is always thicker than water. Each episode chronicl... More

  • Mile High Monsters
    When a young mother disappears outside Denver, an investigation leads police to the home of identical twins Daniel and David DeWild. The brothers claim to know nothing of the crime, but their pact of silence will end when one twin betrays the other.For even more ID content, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/killer kin to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/10/2023
    44:00
  • Honor Roll Killers
    Twin sisters Jas and Tas Whitehead are the apple of their mother's eye. These beauties seem to have it all, until they turn from fun girls to belligerent teens. When their mother tries to set them on track, the twins push back with deadly consequences.For even more ID content, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/killer kin to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/3/2023
    44:05
  • Green Eyed Monsters
    As children, Darlene and Charlene Shuler lived modest lives in South Carolina. But as adults, they lived very lavishly. Insatiable greed and deceit between the sisters ran rampant. Eventually, their bond would be shattered by a single gunshot.For even more ID content, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/killer kin to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/27/2023
    43:59
  • Big Boy Killers
    Twin brothers, Pat and Pete Bondurant were farm boys raised in Tennessee. Bullied for being obese, they had to fight just to survive. Growing to three hundred pounds, the twins terrorized their hometown and covered their horrific crimes, together.For even more ID content, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/killer kin to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/20/2023
    44:03

About Killer Kin

Can you inherit evil from your family tree? On Killer Kin, from ID, follow true-crime cases that prove blood is always thicker than water. Each episode chronicles a bone-chilling crime, investigating the motive, interviewing family members, and exploring what leads family members to turn against each other—and others. From a set of twins who work together to kill their father to brothers whose criminal lifestyle leads them to turn on each other, these stories are real, raw and disturbing. Killer Kin features direct audio from five hit ID shows: Evil Twins, Evil Kin, Evil Stepmothers, Evil-In-Law, and Blood Relatives.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

