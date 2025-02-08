Want to check out next week’s episode right now? Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ and get early access, ad free listening, and other exclusive benefits on over 30 shows and 500 episodes. Visit tenderfootplus.com to learn more.
MURDERED: Mitrice Richardson
When the staff at Geoffrey’s restaurant in Malibu encountered a patron who was acting strangely on the evening of Wednesday, September 16, 2009, they called authorities in hopes they would get the woman some help. Authorities later released the woman, 24 year old Mitrice Richardson, in the middle of the night with no car, phone, or wallet. Nearly a year later Mitrice’s remains were found in a remote area of Malibu Canyon, but authorities have yet to determine what happened to her. Listen in as Maggie is joined by “Truer Crime’s” Celisia Stanton as they seek to determine where the fault lies in one of L.A.’s most prolific unsolved cases.
VANISHED: Jennifer Kesse
When Rob Allen tried to contact his girlfriend, 24 year old Jennifer Kesse, on the morning of Tuesday January 24, 2006, his call went straight to voicemail. Hours later her loved ones grew concerned when they still couldn’t reach her. Authorities initially chalked it up as a voluntary choice. But hours later Jennifer’s car was found abandoned nearby and a shadowy figure was caught on camera. The question now was whether it was somehow linked to the odd behavior of the workers in Jennifer’s complex. Listen in as Maggie is joined by Payne Lindsey and the two dig deep to consider what may have really happened in one of the highest profile missing person's cases from the early 2000’s.
VANISHED: Jodi Huisentruit
When 27 year old reporter Jodi Huisentruit didn’t show up for her daily morning news segment on Tuesday, June 27, 1995, her colleagues banded together to produce the show in her absence. But as the morning rolled on, concerns began to grow that she may be in danger. Authorities were soon tasked with figuring out whether an unusual call to the news station that morning and Jodi’s scattered belongings in her apartment parking lot were potential clues to her disappearance. Listen in as Maggie is joined by “Rattled & Shook’s” Meredith Stedman as they try to unpack what happened to Iowa’s beloved missing news anchor.
Welcome to Up and Vanished Weekly
Introducing something brand new from the world of "Up and Vanished."
From the creators of the acclaimed investigative series Up and Vanished comes a new weekly podcast that offers a fresh look at some of the most puzzling cases in crime. Prepare to unpack mysteries around missing persons, unsolved murders, and wrongful convictions. Join Up and Vanished creator Payne Lindsey and host Maggie Freleng (Wrongful Conviction, Unjust & Unsolved, Murder in Alliance) on their hunt for answers. With the help of others in the true crime community they reveal why cases are rarely as straightforward as they seem. From the team at TenderfootTV, this is Up and Vanished Weekly.
