When Rob Allen tried to contact his girlfriend, 24 year old Jennifer Kesse, on the morning of Tuesday January 24, 2006, his call went straight to voicemail. Hours later her loved ones grew concerned when they still couldn't reach her. Authorities initially chalked it up as a voluntary choice. But hours later Jennifer's car was found abandoned nearby and a shadowy figure was caught on camera. The question now was whether it was somehow linked to the odd behavior of the workers in Jennifer's complex. Listen in as Maggie is joined by Payne Lindsey and the two dig deep to consider what may have really happened in one of the highest profile missing person's cases from the early 2000's.