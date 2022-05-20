Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Up and Vanished in the App
Listen to Up and Vanished in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Up and Vanished

Up and Vanished

Podcast Up and Vanished
Podcast Up and Vanished

Up and Vanished

Tenderfoot TV
add
Host Payne Lindsey returns with season 3 to investigate the North West Montana disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, an indigenous woman who went missing ... More
True CrimeSociety & CulturePersonal Journals
Host Payne Lindsey returns with season 3 to investigate the North West Montana disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, an indigenous woman who went missing ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 129
  • High Strange - E1: The Pale Blue Dot
    In his new limited series, Payne Lindsey aims to separate fact from fiction when it comes to UFO sightings, and the strange happenings way up high. In the last few years, dozens of Navy pilots have come forward with video evidence of objects in the sky that defy our understanding of physics. The Pentagon has since confirmed the validity of these accounts and stated, “We don’t know what they are.” Attempting to break the stigma surrounding the topic of UFOs, Lindsey shines light on real-life coverups, and infamous cases, all while leaving the tinfoil hat at the door. Do you want to believe? From Tenderfoot TV in association with Cadence13, this is High Strange. Episode release every Thursday, but if you want to binge the whole season right now, subscribe to Tenderfoot+. Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com. Follow along on social media and the web @highstrange To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/6/2023
    48:26
  • Introducing "High Strange" with Payne Lindsey
    In his new limited series, investigative podcast host, Payne Lindsey (Up and Vanished, Atlanta Monster), aims to separate fact from fiction when it comes to UFO sightings, and the strange happenings way up high. In the last few years, dozens of Navy pilots have come forward with video evidence of objects in the sky that defy our understanding of physics. The Pentagon has since confirmed the validity of these accounts and stated, “We don’t know what they are.” Attempting to break the stigma surrounding the topic of UFOs, Lindsey shines light on real-life coverups, and infamous cases, all while leaving the tinfoil hat at the door. Do you want to believe? From Tenderfoot TV in association with Cadence13, this is High Strange. Episodes release every Thursday, but if you want to binge the whole season right now, subscribe to Tenderfoot+. Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com. Follow along on social media and the web @highstrange To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/28/2023
    10:16
  • The Trial of Ryan Duke: Q&A with Phil Holloway
    The Up and Vanished team is back on the ground in Ocilla for the highly anticipated trial of Ryan Duke. Phil Holloway sits down for a Q&A, answering your questions about the case and trial. For ad-free listening and for Payne’s exclusive Friday recap episode, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ on Apple Podcasts or visit www.tenderfootplus.com for more details. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/27/2022
    54:23
  • The Trial of Ryan Duke: Part 5
    The Up and Vanished team is back on the ground in Ocilla for the highly anticipated trial of Ryan Duke. The jury has reached a verdict and the judge sentences Ryan Duke. For ad-free listening and for Payne’s exclusive Friday recap episode, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ on Apple Podcasts or visit www.tenderfootplus.com for more details. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/25/2022
    38:54
  • BREAKING NEWS: The Verdict Is In
    17 years after Tara's disappearance and murder, the verdict that will decide Ryan Duke's fate is in. For ad-free listening and for Payne’s exclusive Friday recap episode, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ on Apple Podcasts or visit www.tenderfootplus.com for more details. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/20/2022
    2:18

More True Crime podcasts

About Up and Vanished

Host Payne Lindsey returns with season 3 to investigate the North West Montana disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, an indigenous woman who went missing from the Blackfeet Nation Indian Reservation in 2017. Up and Vanished is a true crime series that investigates mysterious cold case disappearances. Season 1 covered the disappearance of Georgia high school teacher Tara Grinstead, resulting in 2 arrests, and season 2 focused on the disappearance of young mother Kristal Reisinger from a remote mountain town in Colorado, a case that has since been reopened.
Podcast website

Listen to Up and Vanished, Family Plot and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Up and Vanished

Up and Vanished

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Up and Vanished: Podcasts in Family