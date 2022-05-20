Host Payne Lindsey returns with season 3 to investigate the North West Montana disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, an indigenous woman who went missing ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 129
High Strange - E1: The Pale Blue Dot
In his new limited series, Payne Lindsey aims to separate fact from fiction when it comes to UFO sightings, and the strange happenings way up high. In the last few years, dozens of Navy pilots have come forward with video evidence of objects in the sky that defy our understanding of physics. The Pentagon has since confirmed the validity of these accounts and stated, “We don’t know what they are.” Attempting to break the stigma surrounding the topic of UFOs, Lindsey shines light on real-life coverups, and infamous cases, all while leaving the tinfoil hat at the door. Do you want to believe? From Tenderfoot TV in association with Cadence13, this is High Strange.
Episode release every Thursday, but if you want to binge the whole season right now, subscribe to Tenderfoot+. Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
Follow along on social media and the web @highstrange
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/6/2023
48:26
Introducing "High Strange" with Payne Lindsey
In his new limited series, investigative podcast host, Payne Lindsey (Up and Vanished, Atlanta Monster), aims to separate fact from fiction when it comes to UFO sightings, and the strange happenings way up high. In the last few years, dozens of Navy pilots have come forward with video evidence of objects in the sky that defy our understanding of physics. The Pentagon has since confirmed the validity of these accounts and stated, “We don’t know what they are.” Attempting to break the stigma surrounding the topic of UFOs, Lindsey shines light on real-life coverups, and infamous cases, all while leaving the tinfoil hat at the door. Do you want to believe? From Tenderfoot TV in association with Cadence13, this is High Strange.
Episodes release every Thursday, but if you want to binge the whole season right now, subscribe to Tenderfoot+. Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
Follow along on social media and the web @highstrange
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
3/28/2023
10:16
The Trial of Ryan Duke: Q&A with Phil Holloway
The Up and Vanished team is back on the ground in Ocilla for the highly anticipated trial of Ryan Duke. Phil Holloway sits down for a Q&A, answering your questions about the case and trial.
For ad-free listening and for Payne’s exclusive Friday recap episode, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ on Apple Podcasts or visit www.tenderfootplus.com for more details.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/27/2022
54:23
The Trial of Ryan Duke: Part 5
The Up and Vanished team is back on the ground in Ocilla for the highly anticipated trial of Ryan Duke. The jury has reached a verdict and the judge sentences Ryan Duke.
For ad-free listening and for Payne’s exclusive Friday recap episode, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ on Apple Podcasts or visit www.tenderfootplus.com for more details.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/25/2022
38:54
BREAKING NEWS: The Verdict Is In
17 years after Tara's disappearance and murder, the verdict that will decide Ryan Duke's fate is in. For ad-free listening and for Payne’s exclusive Friday recap episode, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ on Apple Podcasts or visit www.tenderfootplus.com for more details.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Host Payne Lindsey returns with season 3 to investigate the North West Montana disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, an indigenous woman who went missing from the Blackfeet Nation Indian Reservation in 2017. Up and Vanished is a true crime series that investigates mysterious cold case disappearances. Season 1 covered the disappearance of Georgia high school teacher Tara Grinstead, resulting in 2 arrests, and season 2 focused on the disappearance of young mother Kristal Reisinger from a remote mountain town in Colorado, a case that has since been reopened.