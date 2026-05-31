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198 episodes
- From the creator of Up and Vanished, Payne Lindsey returns with a new season of High Strange. To get you ready, we're dropping the full first episode of Season 2 right here in the Up and Vanished feed. Scientists, pilots, military witnesses, and people who saw something they can't unsee.
Season 3 drops June 26th and Season 1 and 2 are available now. Listen free on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Listen ad-free with Tenderfoot+, subscribe now at www.tenderfootplus.com.
- In this special crossover episode, Payne Lindsey joins Carter Roy on Murder: True Crime Stories to examine one of the most controversial cases of the 1990s. For the full episode, follow Murder: True Crime Stories wherever you listen to podcasts.
In January 1997, Scott Falater appeared to be a devoted husband and father living a quiet suburban life in Arizona, until his wife, Yarmila Falater, was found brutally stabbed and drowned in their backyard pool. Falater was discovered nearby with blood on his clothes, yet he claimed he had no memory of the attack, insisting he was asleep when it happened.
Payne introduces the case and discusses why it is so fascinating. Carter unpacks the shocking details of the crime, the rare and deeply divisive “homicidal sleepwalking” defense, and the chilling question at the center of the trial: can someone commit murder without ever waking up? Blurring the line between science, psychology, and criminal responsibility, the case of Scott Falater remains one of the most unsettling courtroom battles in modern history.
To hear the full episode, search Murder: True Crime Stories wherever you listen to podcasts and be sure to follow the show so you never miss an episode.
- There has been meaningful movement behind the scenes in Up and Vanished. Because of the serious and legal nature of what is unfolding, we are being deliberate with the next update. More is coming soon.
In the meantime, I want to introduce Season 2 of my investigative series High Strange. It’s my passion project exploring UFOs and the unexplained through the same journalistic lens, storytelling, and production you expect from Up and Vanished.
If you are looking for another real mystery to dive into while we prepare the next official update, this episode includes a little preview from the new season of High Strange. You can listen to High Strange right now wherever you listen to podcasts. Thank you for sticking with us.
- For the entire season, a few voices have been conspicuously absent; never speaking with Up and Vanished.
In this final episode, we present a recording that changes everything. For the first time, we hear directly from them. What they say adds a crucial new dimension to the investigation.
Joseph’s family deserves answers. Someone knows what happened.
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/HJFYk7Y5
- After months of investigating the disappearance of Joseph Balderas in Nome, Alaska, Payne Lindsey presents a comprehensive examination of everything that doesn't add up.
In this penultimate episode, we systematically lay out the contradictions, every inconsistency, every conflicting account, every gap in the timeline of Joseph's last known hours. The evidence speaks for itself, and what it says demands answers.
This is Part 1 of the Season 4 finale. The investigation has led us somewhere unexpected, and what comes next changes everything.
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/HJFYk7Y5
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About Up and Vanished
Host Payne Lindsey heads to the edge of the arctic circle to investigate two mysterious disappearances from Nome, Alaska. Up and Vanished investigates mysterious cold case disappearances with each new season of the hit true crime franchise. Season 1: The case of missing South Georgia teacher, Tara Grinstead, led to two arrests. Season 2: The disappearance of Kristal Reisinger, a young mother who disappeared from a remote Colorado mountain town. Season 3: The North West Montana disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, an indigenous woman who went missing from the Blackfeet Nation Indian Reservation. Season 4: The case of missing Alaska Native, Florence Okpealuk and missing 36-year-old Joseph Balderas.Podcast website
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