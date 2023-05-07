Alice and Brett, hosts of the true crime podcast, The Prosecutors, bring their experience as prosecutors to the hottest stories in true crime. Whether it’s brea...
56. Delphi Document Release Reaction with The Murder Sheet
The Murder Sheet joins us to discuss the newly released documents in the Delphi case. And there are some bombshells. With Richard Allen's apparent confession, is the trial over before it even begins?
7/5/2023
53:46
55. Motions to Suppress
Motions to suppress are one of the most complicated, and most important, legal devices. How do they work? And how often do they succeed?
6/28/2023
36:41
54. Delphi Hearing with The Murder Sheet
The guys from Murder Sheet join us to discuss the hearing in the Delphi murder case that morphed from a bail hearing to a suppression hearing to a hearing on Richard Allen's conditions of confinement. And a bombshell--did Allen not only confess, but do so multiple times?
6/21/2023
1:00:11
53: Federal vs. State Jurisdiction
In the United States, we primarily have two systems of law enforcement--the federal and the state. How do they work together? What can the states do that the feds can't? And why is it like that? We discuss it all.
6/14/2023
38:38
52: Case Progression
Ever wonder how a case moves from investigation to indictment? When do grand jury and motions to suppress come in? And when is it over? We walk you through the life of a case, from beginning to end.
