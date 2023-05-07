Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs in the App
Listen to The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs

The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs

Podcast The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs
Podcast The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs

The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs

PodcastOne
add
Alice and Brett, hosts of the true crime podcast, The Prosecutors, bring their experience as prosecutors to the hottest stories in true crime. Whether it’s brea...
More
True Crime
Alice and Brett, hosts of the true crime podcast, The Prosecutors, bring their experience as prosecutors to the hottest stories in true crime. Whether it’s brea...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 57
  • 56. Delphi Document Release Reaction with The Murder Sheet
    The Murder Sheet joins us to discuss the newly released documents in the Delphi case. And there are some bombshells. With Richard Allen's apparent confession, is the trial over before it even begins?
    7/5/2023
    53:46
  • 55. Motions to Suppress
    Motions to suppress are one of the most complicated, and most important, legal devices. How do they work? And how often do they succeed?
    6/28/2023
    36:41
  • 54. Delphi Hearing with The Murder Sheet
    The guys from Murder Sheet join us to discuss the hearing in the Delphi murder case that morphed from a bail hearing to a suppression hearing to a hearing on Richard Allen's conditions of confinement. And a bombshell--did Allen not only confess, but do so multiple times?
    6/21/2023
    1:00:11
  • 53: Federal vs. State Jurisdiction
    In the United States, we primarily have two systems of law enforcement--the federal and the state. How do they work together? What can the states do that the feds can't? And why is it like that? We discuss it all.
    6/14/2023
    38:38
  • 52: Case Progression
    Ever wonder how a case moves from investigation to indictment? When do grand jury and motions to suppress come in? And when is it over? We walk you through the life of a case, from beginning to end.
    6/7/2023
    56:03

More True Crime podcasts

About The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs

Alice and Brett, hosts of the true crime podcast, The Prosecutors, bring their experience as prosecutors to the hottest stories in true crime. Whether it’s breaking developments in a cold case, the intricacies of sentencing, or analysis of what’s really going on in trials in the news, they’ll have you covered.
Podcast website

Listen to The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs, 20/20 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs

The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs: Podcasts in Family