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227 episodes
- Generation WHY is the O.G. of true crime podcasts, but it's not Aaron Habel's only project. In Framed, he does deep dives into some of true crime's most controversial cases. And this season, it's the Temujin Kensu story. Aaron joins us to discuss.
Check out our other show, The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs, for discussion on cases, controversial topics, or conversations with content creators.
For early and ad-free access to episodes as well as the opportunity to watch us record episodes live, join our Patreon
For early and ad-free episodes, you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts.
Get Prosecutors Podcast Merch
Join our fan-run Facebook Group: the Gallery on Facebook for case discussions, hot legal topics, and more.
Follow us on X, or as we’ll always call it: Twitter @prosecutorspod
Find us on Instagram or Threads @prosecutorspod
Check out our website for case resources
Hang out with us on TikTok @prosecutorspod
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Poor Bryan Kohberger doesn't like prison. Is that enough to get him out? We discuss one of the most meritless filings you'll ever see.
Check out our other show The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs for discussion on cases, controversial topics, or conversations with content creators.
For early and ad-free access to episodes as well as the opportunity to watch us record episodes live, join our Patreon
For early and ad-free episodes you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts.
Get Prosecutors Podcast Merch
Join our fan run Facebook Group: the Gallery on Facebook for case discussions, hot legal topics, and more.
Follow us on X or as we’ll always call it: Twitter @prosecutorspod
Find us on Instagram or Threads @prosecutorspod
Check out our website for case resources
Hang out with us on TikTok @prosecutorspod
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Jury selection has begun in the Lindsay Clancy case. Clancy, who is accused of murdering her three children, is expected to argue that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time. Caitlin Slavens and Chelsea Bodie--authors, therapists, and creators of the popular Mama Psychologists--join us to try and explain the unexplainable.
https://www.instagram.com/mamapsychologists/?hl=en
Check out our other show The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs for discussion on cases, controversial topics, or conversations with content creators.
For early and ad-free access to episodes as well as the opportunity to watch us record episodes live, join our Patreon
For early and ad-free episodes you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts.
Get Prosecutors Podcast Merch
Join our fan run Facebook Group: the Gallery on Facebook for case discussions, hot legal topics, and more.
Follow us on X or as we’ll always call it: Twitter @prosecutorspod
Find us on Instagram or Threads @prosecutorspod
Check out our website for case resources
Hang out with us on TikTok @prosecutorspod
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- A man decided to sell the Star Wars LEGO collection he put together with his father. Seems straightforward. How crazy could it really get? Turns out, very, very crazy. We discuss.
Check out our other show, The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs, for discussion on cases, controversial topics, or conversations with content creators.
For early and ad-free access to episodes as well as the opportunity to watch us record episodes live, join our Patreon
For early and ad-free episodes, you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts.
Get Prosecutors Podcast Merch
Join our fan-run Facebook Group: the Gallery on Facebook for case discussions, hot legal topics, and more.
Follow us on X, or as we’ll always call it: Twitter @prosecutorspod
Find us on Instagram or Threads @prosecutorspod
Check out our website for case resources
Hang out with us on TikTok @prosecutorspod
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- We discuss the disappointing result out of New Hampshire, where the state's Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of Adam Montgomery in the brutal murder of his daughter, Harmony, on dubious grounds. What does it mean? And what's next?
Check out more about the cases we cover on The Prosecutors + at our Substack the True Crime Times
Check out our other show, The Prosecutors, for true crime cases and mysteries.
For early and ad-free access to episodes as well as the opportunity to watch us record episodes live, join our Patreon
For early and ad-free episodes, you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts.
Get Prosecutors Podcast Merch
Join our fan-run Facebook Group: the Gallery on Facebook for case discussions, hot legal topics, and more.
Follow us on X or as we’ll always call it: Twitter @prosecutorspod
Find us on Instagram or Threads @prosecutorspod
Check out our website for case resources
Hang out with us on TikTok @prosecutorspod
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs
Alice and Brett, hosts of the true crime podcast, The Prosecutors, bring their experience as prosecutors to the hottest stories in true crime. Whether it’s breaking developments in a cold case, the intricacies of sentencing, or analysis of what’s really going on in trials in the news, they’ll have you covered.Podcast website
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