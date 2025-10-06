Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTrue CrimeTwisted Tales with Heidi Wong
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Twisted Tales with Heidi Wong
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Twisted Tales with Heidi Wong

Crime House
True CrimeTV & Film
Twisted Tales with Heidi Wong
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • HORROR: True Events That Inspired The Conjuring
    The farmhouse in Rhode Island. The malevolent spirit that tormented a family for years. And Annabelle, a doll possessed by a demon. Heidi uncovers the true stories behind the Conjuring universe that are far darker than Hollywood could ever show. Twisted Tales with Heidi Wong is a Crime House Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios. Listen wherever you get your podcasts. Don’t Miss out on all things Twisted Tales YouTube: @crimehousestudios Instagram: @Crimehouse TikTok: @Crimehouse Facebook: @crimehousestudios X: @crimehousemedia Twisted Tales is hosted by Heidi Wong Instagram: @itsheidiwong TikTok: @itsheidiwong To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    27:34
  • New Podcast: Twisted Tales!
    Paranormal obsessive Heidi Wong takes you beyond the movies and into the shadows. Twisted Tales unearths the TRUE stories behind the world’s most terrifying horror films. Stories of haunted dolls, cursed houses, and real-life nightmares too twisted for Hollywood to touch. These aren’t just legends. They happened.Some stories are stranger than fiction. These are darker.New episodes every Monday. Twisted Tales is a Crime House Original from PAVE Studios. Watch on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:27

More True Crime podcasts

About Twisted Tales with Heidi Wong

Reality is the real horror. Every Monday, poet and paranormal obsessive Heidi Wong unearths the chilling true stories behind the world’s most terrifying legends. From haunted dolls to cursed houses, each episode of Twisted Tales reveals the disturbing real-life events that inspired horror’s biggest blockbusters and the ones too twisted to make it to screen. Some stories are stranger than fiction. These are darker. New episodes every Monday. Twisted Tales is a Crime House Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios. Watch on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
Podcast website
True CrimeTV & Film

Listen to Twisted Tales with Heidi Wong, Crime Junkie and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Twisted Tales with Heidi Wong: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/12/2025 - 12:44:16 PM