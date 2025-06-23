Powered by RND
Murdaugh Murders Podcast
Murdaugh Murders Podcast

True Crime
  • Trailer: True Sunlight Podcast
    Previously known as the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, True Sunlight is the intersection of True Crime, journalism and systematic corruption. Welcome to the new face of MMP. Click here to access the True Sunlight feed with new episodes every Thursday: https://pod.link/1573560247 True Sunlight is the antithesis of True crime. True Sunlight values accuracy over "access journalism". True Sunlight is shed with empathy — not exploitation. True Sunlight was created as a matter of public service — not just entertainment. While the name of the podcast has changed, our mission, values and team have not. We are simply expanding our horizons while continuing to shine a much needed bright light on crime and corruption wherever it appears. Celebrated journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell are taking their style of reporting beyond Alex Murdaugh and his co-conspirators while pursuing justice for all the victims you've met so far. Ranked #1 and #2 globally in 2021 and 2023 respectively as the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, True Sunlight provides unmatched insight into the crimes and criminals exposed on MMP and dives deep into new instances of corruption across the US. We empower listeners to understand their legal and judicial systems through investigative journalism while providing tools to hold agencies and public figures accountable in order to change those systems for the better.  Listen on any streaming service or visit TrueSunlight.com to learn more.  Premium Members also get access to searchable case files, written articles with documents, case photos, episode videos and exclusive live experiences with our hosts on lunasharkmedia.com all in one place. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. And for those just wanting ad-free listening without all the other great content, we now offer ad-free listening on Apple Podcast through a subscription to Luna Shark Plus on the Apple Podcasts App. And we also offer access to exclusive video content through our new YouTube Premiere subscription. Check out our new Luna Shark Merch With a Mission shop at lunasharkmerch.com/ SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBM For current & accurate updates: TrueSunlight.com facebook.com/TrueSunlightPodcast/ Instagram.com/murdaughmurderspod/ Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell youtube.com/@LunaSharkMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:11
  • MMP #93 - End of An Era And Brighter Days Ahead: The Best (And Worst) of MMP + What’s Next
    This is the last episode of the Murdaugh Murders Podcast created by Mandy Matney, written with journalist Liz Farrell and produced by David Moses... but don’t freak out! We are simply changing the name of the podcast next week while the mission stays the same. The podcast will ONLY get better from here — with more stories to cover, more journalists to work with, and WOO, more time to do these podcasts.  This podcast has been much more than work for our whole team in the past two years.  So for this episode, before we start tackling other complicated cases, we want to take some time to reflect on the last two years. To remember the good, bad, ugly and straight up strange things we have revealed on MMP. To remember where we started, how far we’ve come. To remind everyone that if we can do this, you can do it too.  As the Murdaugh Murders Podcast team looks toward a very bright future of shining a light on corruption, co-hosts Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell reflect on the past two years of uncovering the truth in the dark underworld of Alex Murdaugh. The battle for justice is ongoing but being pesky paid off. In this episode, Mandy and Liz go behind-the-scenes and share the best, biggest and funniest moments of the podcast and the many surprises they encountered along the way. Consider joining our MMP Premium Membership community to help us SHINE THE SUNLIGHT! CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE Or you can watch the SC Supreme Court's original broadcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAnfDa1nYSM We'll explore much more about the Jeroid Price and secret hearings in South Carolina on Monday's Cup of Justice - Listen with the links below or wherever you get your podcasts. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cup-of-justice/id1668668400 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Itp67SQTZEHQGgrX0TYTl?si=39ff6a0cc34140f3 We all want to drink from the same Cup Of Justice — and it starts with learning about our legal system. By popular demand, Cup of Justice has launched as its own weekly show. Go to cupofjusticepod.com to learn more or click the link in the episode description to get a hot cup of justice wherever you get your podcasts! You can still find a link to the Green Squares we are using here: MurdaughMurdersPodcast.com/stephen. We encourage you to share JusticeForStephen.com and [email protected] in your twitter, facebook, instagram tik tok or posts on other platforms. To learn more about the Independent Exhumation, Autopsy and Investigation for Stephen, click here: http://bit.ly/3JGacec SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBMJcP And a special thank you to our sponsors: Microdose.com, PELOTON, Simplisafe, and others. Use promo code "MANDY" for a special offer! Find us on social media: Facebook.com/MurdaughPod/ Instagram.com/murdaughmurderspod/ Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell YouTube.com/c/MurdaughMurders Support Our Podcast at: https://murdaughmurderspodcast.com/support-the-show Please consider sharing your support by leaving a review for MMP on Apple at the following link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/murdaugh-murders-podcast/id157356024 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:51:31
  • MMP #92 - ‘Enough is Enough': The Big Problem With The Justice System And How To Fix It
    On Tuesday, about 100 people gathered at the South Carolina statehouse to talk about something really important — victims and how they are often pushed aside in our justice system.  Murdaugh Murders Podcast host Mandy Matney and other victims advocates in South Carolina rallied on the Statehouse steps this week, calling for meaningful change at the legislative level. Victims of violent crime — and victims of Alex Murdaugh — have had enough of this system, which continues to ignore and harm them. In this episode, Mandy Matney and Co-Host Liz Farrell talk about victims rights, the need for judicial reform and how to solve the problem with legislator-lawyers. You can watch a full version of the rally here: https://fb.watch/ks53RmDmYl/ - And learn more about SC Bill 4183 Here: https://bit.ly/3BhM9NB Soak Up The Sun MMP Premium Members were able to reconvene as we broadcast today's hearing live and we'll share another link soon with complete audio. Consider joining our MMP Premium Membership community to help us SHINE THE SUNLIGHT! CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE Or you can watch the SC Supreme Court's original broadcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAnfDa1nYSM We'll explore much more about the Jeroid Price and secret hearings in South Carolina on Monday's Cup of Justice - Listen with the links below or wherever you get your podcasts. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cup-of-justice/id1668668400 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Itp67SQTZEHQGgrX0TYTl?si=39ff6a0cc34140f3 We all want to drink from the same Cup Of Justice — and it starts with learning about our legal system. By popular demand, Cup of Justice has launched as its own weekly show. Go to cupofjusticepod.com to learn more or click the link in the episode description to get a hot cup of justice wherever you get your podcasts! You can still find a link to the Green Squares we are using here: MurdaughMurdersPodcast.com/stephen. We encourage you to share JusticeForStephen.com and [email protected] in your twitter, facebook, instagram tik tok or posts on other platforms. To learn more about the Independent Exhumation, Autopsy and Investigation for Stephen, click here: http://bit.ly/3JGacec SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBMJcP And a special thank you to our sponsors: Microdose.com, PELOTON, Simplisafe, and others. Use promo code "MANDY" for a special offer! Find us on social media: Facebook.com/MurdaughPod/ Instagram.com/murdaughmurderspod/ Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell YouTube.com/c/MurdaughMurders Support Our Podcast at: https://murdaughmurderspodcast.com/support-the-show Please consider sharing your support by leaving a review for MMP on Apple at the following link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/murdaugh-murders-podcast/id1573560247 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:01:59
  • MMP #91 - Casually Cruel: What Happened to Gloria Satterfield?
    Only one person alive knows what really happened to Gloria Satterfield the day she was found bleeding from the head at Moselle in February 2018. And we all know who that is...  Murdaugh Murders Podcast co-hosts Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell unwind the latest filing from Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys in which the convicted murderer now admits to lying about how Gloria Satterfield died. Also on the show: the boat crash case starts heating up and Dick and Jim beg the court for money.  On Tuesday May 9, Sandy Smith and I will be speaking among several special guests at the Victims Matter Rally at the Statehouse in Columbia South Carolina. As we have talked about time and time again on this podcast, our justice system so often prioritizes the privileged and fails victims of violent crime. And too many of our lawmakers are working for the bad guys.  As we are working on expanding our reach to focus on cases across the nation and maybe eventually the world where Crime Meets Corruption — we want to ensure that the pressure continues right here at home in South Carolina.  We hope to see you at the SC Statehouse on Tuesday... and let's get into it... Soak Up The Sun MMP Premium Members were able to reconvene as we broadcast today's hearing live and we'll share another link soon with complete audio. Consider joining our MMP Premium Membership community to help us SHINE THE SUNLIGHT! CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE Or you can watch the SC Supreme Court's original broadcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAnfDa1nYSM We'll explore much more about the Jeroid Price and secret hearings in South Carolina on Monday's Cup of Justice - Listen with the links below or wherever you get your podcasts. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cup-of-justice/id1668668400 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Itp67SQTZEHQGgrX0TYTl?si=39ff6a0cc34140f3 We all want to drink from the same Cup Of Justice — and it starts with learning about our legal system. By popular demand, Cup of Justice has launched as its own weekly show. Go to cupofjusticepod.com to learn more or click the link in the episode description to get a hot cup of justice wherever you get your podcasts! You can still find a link to the Green Squares we are using here: MurdaughMurdersPodcast.com/stephen. We encourage you to share JusticeForStephen.com and [email protected] in your twitter, facebook, instagram tik tok or posts on other platforms. To learn more about the Independent Exhumation, Autopsy and Investigation for Stephen, click here: http://bit.ly/3JGacec SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBMJcP And a special thank you to our sponsors: Microdose.com, PELOTON, Simplisafe, and others. Use promo code "MANDY" for a special offer! Find us on social media: Facebook.com/MurdaughPod/ Instagram.com/murdaughmurderspod/ Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell YouTube.com/c/MurdaughMurders Support Our Podcast at: https://murdaughmurderspodcast.com/support-the-show Please consider sharing your support by leaving a review for MMP on Apple at the following link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/murdaugh-murders-podcast/id1573560247 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:00:18
  • MMP #90 - ‘We are here to right wrongs’: What’s Next After Murderer Illegally Released + Alex Murdaugh’s Prison Life
    Our team has spent the last week diving down different rabbit holes related to the Jeroid Price case. We talked about Price a lot in the last episode, but for a quick reminder, In December 2003, Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2002 murder of Carl Smalls Jr. After a whirlwind week, the state of South Carolina is sending convicted murderer Jeroid Price back to prison, but the fight against secret back door deals continues.  Murdaugh Murders Podcast co-hosts Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell talk about the fiery state Supreme Court hearing that ended with an order to rearrest Price, the Supreme Court’s apparent attempt to keep the hearing from being broadcast and what might be driving Alex Murdaugh’s desire to be put in gen-pop at his prison.  Soak Up The Sun MMP Premium Members were able to reconvene as we broadcast today's hearing live and we'll share another link soon with complete audio. Consider joining our MMP Premium Membership community to help us SHINE THE SUNLIGHT! CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE Or you can watch the SC Supreme Court's original broadcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAnfDa1nYSM We'll explore much more about the Jeroid Price and secret hearings in South Carolina on Monday's Cup of Justice - Listen with the links below or wherever you get your podcasts. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cup-of-justice/id1668668400 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Itp67SQTZEHQGgrX0TYTl?si=39ff6a0cc34140f3 We all want to drink from the same Cup Of Justice — and it starts with learning about our legal system. By popular demand, Cup of Justice has launched as its own weekly show. Go to cupofjusticepod.com to learn more or click the link in the episode description to get a hot cup of justice wherever you get your podcasts! You can still find a link to the Green Squares we are using here: MurdaughMurdersPodcast.com/stephen. We encourage you to share JusticeForStephen.com and [email protected] in your twitter, facebook, instagram tik tok or posts on other platforms. To learn more about the Independent Exhumation, Autopsy and Investigation for Stephen, click here: http://bit.ly/3JGacec SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBMJcP And a special thank you to our sponsors: Microdose.com, PELOTON, Simplisafe, and others. Use promo code "MANDY" for a special offer! Find us on social media: Facebook.com/MurdaughPod/ Instagram.com/murdaughmurderspod/ Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell YouTube.com/c/MurdaughMurders Support Our Podcast at: https://murdaughmurderspodcast.com/support-the-show Please consider sharing your support by leaving a review for MMP on Apple at the following link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/murdaugh-murders-podcast/id1573560247 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    51:40

About Murdaugh Murders Podcast

This feed is dedicated to the original 93 episodes of Murdaugh Murders Podcast. Join us on the original MMP feed (https://staypes.ky/truesunlight) where we continue to fight for justice in this saga and others. For nearly 100 years, one family traded influence and held power in the South Carolina lowcountry until a fatal boat crash involving an allegedly intoxicated heir-apparent shed sunlight on a true crime saga like no other.  Award-winning journalist Mandy Matney has been investigating the Murdaugh family since that fateful night in 2019. The now-infamous Murdaugh family is at the center of a litany of criminal investigations into fraud, obstruction of justice, the 2021 double homicides of Paul Murdaugh and his mother Maggie, the 2015 murder of young Stephen Smith, the suicide-for-hire plot of family patriarch Alex Murdaugh (who has since been convicted of Paul & Maggie’s murders) and a vast insurance scheme that preyed on the region's most vulnerable citizens. Matney's podcast, ranked #1 globally in 2021 and 2023, provides unmatched insight into the horrific deaths, botched investigations and newly-uncovered crimes that are all interconnected.  Every corner of the justice system seems to be connected to this vile web of deceit, murder and corruption. Later featuring Co-host Liz Farrell, you’ll follow along in real time from South Carolina as their exclusive sources guide listeners on a journey to expose the truth wherever it leads. Listen on any streaming service or visit murdaughmurderspodcast.com to learn more. Find us on social media: https://www.facebook.com/truesunlightpodcast/ https://www.instagram.com/truesunlighpod/ For current & accurate updates: Twitter.com/mandymatney Support Our Mission: murdaughmurderspodcast.com/support-the-show
True Crime

