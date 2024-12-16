Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Michael Reyes

Michael Robert Reyes is a suspected predator involved in the Flagler Beach, Florida edition of To Catch a Predator. He is mostly known for rushing for a hug from the decoy before using having a two-year-old as an excuse as to why he wouldn't abuse somebody else's child. Michael, twenty-eight-years-old at the time, began chatting with a decoy whom he thought was a fourteen-year-old girl. At first, he tells the decoy he would not do anything inappropriate because he did not want to go to jail. However, when the decoy mentions that she is a virgin, Michael questions if she would have sex with him. He also asks if she had sex with older guys, and later sends a picture of his genitals. It took Michael two hours to arrive at the sting house. Upon entering the house, Michael rushes to the decoy for a hug, which causes Chris to come out.