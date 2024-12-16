Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Adapted from journalist Chris Hansen’s popular TO CATCH A PREDATOR series, each episode of the PREDATORS I'VE CAUGHT features Chris recalling the most notorious cases and providing a “Where are they now?” update. Email Chris directly with your comments, suggestions, and questions: [email protected]
Research is courtesy of "To Catch A Predator Wiki." Visit the site for all things TCAP at www.ToCatchAPredator.Fandom.com (http://www.tocatchapredator.fandom.com/)
A Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a digital media and commercial video production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network and learn more about our other services today on HurrdatMedia.com.