Predators I've Caught with Chris Hansen

Hurrdat Media
Adapted from journalist Chris Hansen’s popular TO CATCH A PREDATOR series, each episode of the PREDATORS I'VE CAUGHT features Chris recalling the most notorious...
True Crime

  • Stephen Holt
    Stephen Michael Holt is an unaired predator involved in the Flagler Beach, Florida investigation. He is notable for almost being caught in the Greenville, Ohio sting.  Eighteen at the time, was almost caught in the Greenville, Ohio investigation in March of 2006. Chatting to a contributor known as "Susan," a thirteen-year-old girl, Stephen's chat was fairly standard, claiming he loved to treat girls really nicely, suggested they play pool with penalties such as the winner getting a hug from the other player, and almost immediately organized to come over and watch movies. By the time of the Flagler Beach, Florida sting, Stephen attended college in South Florida for film studies. He was then nineteen and in college so he complied with prosecutable standards. In December of 2006, he started an online conversation with a decoy pretending to be a thirteen-year-old girl.  Stephen inquired as to the type of underwear she was wearing, promised to teach her various sex practices, sent pictures of his genitals, and vowed to take her virginity…until Chris stepped in.   Paid Partner of TruthFinder® https://www.truthfinder.com/predators    This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
    --------  
    36:24
  • Michael Reyes
    Michael Robert Reyes is a suspected predator involved in the Flagler Beach, Florida edition of To Catch a Predator. He is mostly known for rushing for a hug from the decoy before using having a two-year-old as an excuse as to why he wouldn't abuse somebody else's child.  Michael, twenty-eight-years-old at the time, began chatting with a decoy whom he thought was a fourteen-year-old girl. At first, he tells the decoy he would not do anything inappropriate because he did not want to go to jail. However, when the decoy mentions that she is a virgin, Michael questions if she would have sex with him. He also asks if she had sex with older guys, and later sends a picture of his genitals.  It took Michael two hours to arrive at the sting house. Upon entering the house, Michael rushes to the decoy for a hug, which causes Chris to come out.   Paid Partner of TruthFinder® https://www.truthfinder.com/predators    This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
    --------  
    35:07
  • Maroof Farooq
    Maroof Shah Farooq is a predator that was caught in the Long Beach, California sting. He is best known for showing up with two other males, one underage, for an apparent group sexual assault. Farooq, twenty-four at the time of his encounter, entered into a chat with a girl he believed to be twelve-years-old. His chat had very broken English to express some very raunchy desires that he wanted to have with a twelve-year-old girl, which included hard anal sex so she wouldn’t get pregnant and to “protect her virginity." Sounded like a blossoming romance... until he showed up to the trap house with two other men. Farooq would send in one of the guys, a fifteen-year-old, as a spotter in case it was a trap; if it wasn’t a trap, an apparent gang rape was in the plans.  The fifteen-year-old bumped into Chris and tried to explain that he didn’t come to have sex because he had a girlfriend.   Paid Partner of TruthFinder® https://www.truthfinder.com/predators    This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
    --------  
    28:58
  • Brian Arflack
    Brian Arflack, a 54-year-old engineer from Illinois who drove about 4½ hours to Vandalia near Dayton to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex.  Instead, he met Chris.    When Arflack stepped inside the house and into the living room, he was handcuffed and interviewed by detectives and Chris.  Before he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, a deputy noticed that Arflack was wearing a friendship necklace. The deputy removed it after Arflack told him it was a gift from one of the underage girls with whom he said he had sex.  “You don’t get to keep this,” the deputy told Arflack.   Paid Partner of TruthFinder® https://www.truthfinder.com/predators    This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
    --------  
    40:21
  • Glenn D. Mitchell
    Glenn D. Mitchell is a child sex predator that was caught in the Greenville, Ohio predator sting. Known for his numerous contacts with underage boys, he was the only man not to show up to the sting house. Glenn began a chat with a decoy named "Vance", who was posing as fourteen-year-old boy. Five minutes into the chat, Glenn asked the decoy if he could meet him. He admitted to meeting and having sex with a fifteen-year-old boy and sixteen-year-old boy.  Decoy Del Harvey pretended to be the boy, and gave Glenn directions to the sting house. Glenn said he intended to repeatedly have sexual relations with the decoy and treat him as his "main woman." Glenn started traveling from Carmel, Indiana, to the sting house in Ohio where he met up with Chris.    Paid Partner of TruthFinder® https://www.truthfinder.com/predators    This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!  
    --------  
    26:37

About Predators I’ve Caught with Chris Hansen

Adapted from journalist Chris Hansen’s popular TO CATCH A PREDATOR series, each episode of the PREDATORS I'VE CAUGHT features Chris recalling the most notorious cases and providing a “Where are they now?” update. Email Chris directly with your comments, suggestions, and questions: [email protected] Research is courtesy of "To Catch A Predator Wiki." Visit the site for all things TCAP at www.ToCatchAPredator.Fandom.com (http://www.tocatchapredator.fandom.com/) A Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a digital media and commercial video production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network and learn more about our other services today on HurrdatMedia.com.
