In this episode, we explore the pull of Tim Ballard’s powerful appeal and how his public persona drew volunteers like Bree Righter to the OUR movement. And we look at how that appeal blinded supporters to his potential misdeeds.

In this episode, we investigate the controversial "couple ruse" tactic used by Tim Ballard during undercover operations. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that this strategy blurred professional boundaries and contributed to claims of inappropriate conduct, with some accusing Ballard of predatory behavior.

In this episode, we examine how Tim Ballard's ties to the LDS Church and his relationship with Former President M. Russell Ballard may have provided cover for the controversial "couple ruse" used in undercover operations. Allegations suggest this tactic, supported by Ballard's church ties, played a role in shielding him from scrutiny as claims of inappropriate behavior surfaced.

In this episode, we delve into Tim Ballard’s connection to QAnon conspiracy theories and the role the Sound of Freedom movie played in reinforcing these narratives. We explore how the film’s themes of child trafficking and heroic rescues mirrored common QAnon stereotypes, fueling its popularity among conspiracy believers.

