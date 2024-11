You Might Also Like: How God Works: The Science Behind Spirituality

Introducing Near Death Experiences from How God Works: The Science Behind Spirituality.Follow the show: How God Works: The Science Behind Spirituality People have been having Near-Death Experiences (NDEs) all over the world for as long as we can look back into history. And the strange thing is… these experiences seem to have a lot in common. Why? Is it a look into the afterlife? Is it just our neurons firing in weird ways as the brain dies? We'll talk to psychiatrist Bruce Greyson, one of the world's leading experts on Near-Death Experiences, about the research that led him to rethink his understanding of the nature of life, death, and the continuity of consciousness. We'll explore the science behind how these experiences can provide comfort, heal past trauma, and even create transcendent experiences that help us make as much sense of our lives as of impending death. And we'll also consider the bigger question of what NDEs suggest, if anything, about our understanding of reality. Bruce Greyson, M.D. is the author of "After: A Doctor Explores What Near-Death Experiences Reveal About Life and Beyond." Find out more about his book, and his over 45 years of experience researching NDEs, on his website. Here are links to the recordings of people you heard talking about their NDEs throughout the episode: Sharon Stone, Dr. Mary Neal, Renee Pasarow, Cherie Aimee, Jayne Smith.Here's a video of Dr. Gregory Shushan talking about his research on NDEs in ancient religions.