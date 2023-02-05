Bailey Sarian, a professional makeup artist and true crime aficionado, is now bringing episodes of her YouTube series “Murder, Mystery & Makeup” to podcast! Cov... More
When A Secret Life Leads To Murder - What Happened To Sharon Lopatka?
Hi friends!
Today I wanted to talk about Sharon Lapotka and that overall situation.
Love you so much and please be safe out there! Hope to be seeing you very soon
x o
Bailey Sarian
5/2/2023
38:54
Son Did What For Avril Concert?!? - Robert Lyons Snapped
Hi friends!
Today I wanted to talk about Robert Lyons and what went down over here.
Love you so much and please be safe out there! Hope to be seeing you very soon
x o
Bailey Sarian
4/25/2023
32:40
What really happened to Natalee Holloway? Mysterious Disappearance
Hi friends!
Today I wanted to talk about the disappearance of Natalee Holloway. I had no idea how complex this story really was, so many ups and downs all leading to no answers.
Love you so much and please be safe out there! Hope to be seeing you very soon
x o
Bailey Sarian
4/18/2023
58:58
But Did He Do It? The Mysterious Story Of Laci & Scott Peterson
Hi friends!
Today I wanted to talk about the mysterious Scott and Laci Peterson story.
Love you so much and please be safe out there! Hope to be seeing you very soon
x o
Bailey Sarian
4/11/2023
43:39
Hell's Belle The Black Widow of the Midwest - Belle Gunness
Hi Friends!
Today I wanted to talk about Belle Gunness, she was wild. WILD I TELL YA.
Love you so much and please be safe out there! Hope to be seeing you very soon
x o
Bailey Sarian
