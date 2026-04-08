Hi friends! Happy Tuesday!!

On August 20, 1989, two brothers went to the movies and came home to a nightmare. Their wealthy Beverly Hills parents, José and Kitty Menendez, were found brutally murdered inside their mansion, and what looked like a shocking home invasion quickly became one of the most controversial cases in true crime history.

At first, Lyle and Erik Menendez appeared to be grieving sons. But as investigators dug deeper, strange behavior, a lavish spending spree, and inconsistencies in their story raised disturbing questions. What really happened inside that house? And who was telling the truth?

As the case unfolded, the narrative took a dark and unexpected turn, revealing allegations of abuse, a trial that captivated the nation, and a verdict that’s still debated decades later. This story is layered, complicated, and full of twists. Plus, we circle back at the end with important updates that happened after this episode was originally recorded.

Also, let me know who you want me to talk about next time. Hope you have a great rest of your week, make good choices, and I'll be seeing you very soon.

xo

Bailey Sarian

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