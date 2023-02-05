Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Murder, Mystery & Makeup

Podcast Murder, Mystery & Makeup
Audioboom Studios
Bailey Sarian, a professional makeup artist and true crime aficionado, is now bringing episodes of her YouTube series "Murder, Mystery & Makeup" to podcast!
True Crime
Available Episodes

  When A Secret Life Leads To Murder - What Happened To Sharon Lopatka?
    Hi friends! Today I wanted to talk about Sharon Lapotka and that overall situation.
    5/2/2023
    38:54
  Son Did What For Avril Concert?!? - Robert Lyons Snapped
    Hi friends! Today I wanted to talk about Robert Lyons and what went down over here.
    4/25/2023
    32:40
  What really happened to Natalee Holloway? Mysterious Disappearance
    Hi friends! Today I wanted to talk about the disappearance of Natalee Holloway. I had no idea how complex this story really was, so many ups and downs all leading to no answers.
    4/18/2023
    58:58
  But Did He Do It? The Mysterious Story Of Laci & Scott Peterson
    Hi friends! Today I wanted to talk about the mysterious Scott and Laci Peterson story.
    4/11/2023
    43:39
  Hell's Belle The Black Widow of the Midwest - Belle Gunness
    Hi Friends! Today I wanted to talk about Belle Gunness, she was wild. WILD I TELL YA.
    4/4/2023
    37:59

About Murder, Mystery & Makeup

Bailey Sarian, a professional makeup artist and true crime aficionado, is now bringing episodes of her YouTube series "Murder, Mystery & Makeup" to podcast! Covering anything from cannibals to cover-ups. Join us on this journey. It'll be fun, we promise. Idk. lol.
