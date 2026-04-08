Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
196 episodes
- Hi friends! Happy Tuesday!!
On August 20, 1989, two brothers went to the movies and came home to a nightmare. Their wealthy Beverly Hills parents, José and Kitty Menendez, were found brutally murdered inside their mansion, and what looked like a shocking home invasion quickly became one of the most controversial cases in true crime history.
At first, Lyle and Erik Menendez appeared to be grieving sons. But as investigators dug deeper, strange behavior, a lavish spending spree, and inconsistencies in their story raised disturbing questions. What really happened inside that house? And who was telling the truth?
As the case unfolded, the narrative took a dark and unexpected turn, revealing allegations of abuse, a trial that captivated the nation, and a verdict that’s still debated decades later. This story is layered, complicated, and full of twists. Plus, we circle back at the end with important updates that happened after this episode was originally recorded.
Also, let me know who you want me to talk about next time. Hope you have a great rest of your week, make good choices, and I'll be seeing you very soon.
xo
Bailey Sarian
________
FOLLOW ME AROUND
Tik Tok: https://bit.ly/3e3jL9v
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2nbO4PR
Goodreads: https://bit.ly/44P51lp
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2mdZtK6
Twitter: http://bit.ly/2yT4BLV
Pinterest: http://bit.ly/2mVpXnY
Youtube: http://bit.ly/1HGw3Og
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cC0V9d
Discord: https://discord.gg/BaileySarian
RECOMMEND A STORY HERE: cases4bailey@gmail.com
Business Related Emails: bailey@underscoretalent.com
Business Related Mail:
Bailey Sarian
4400 W. Riverside Dr., Ste 110-300
Burbank, CA 91505
_________
Shop my favorite bras and underwear at SKIMS.com. After you place your order, be sure to let them know we sent you! Select "podcast" in the survey and be sure to select our show in the dropdown menu that follows. And if you are looking for the perfect gift for your Valentine or for yourself - the SKIMS Valentine’s Shop is now open!
Whatever challenges you’re facing, Grow Therapy is here to help. Grow accepts over 100 insurance plans, including Medicaid in some states. Sessions average about $21 with insurance and some pay as little as $0, depending on their plan. Visit GrowTherapy.com/MAKEUP today to get started. Availability and coverage vary by state and insurance plan.
See less carts go abandoned and more sales go with Shopify and their Shop Pay button. Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial today at SHOPIFY.com/makeup. Go to SHOPIFY.com/makeup. That’s SHOPIFY.com/makeup.
- Hi friends! Happy Tuesday!!
Shayna Hubers was smart, beautiful, and ambitious... but beneath the surface was a deep darkness no one saw coming. When her boyfriend, Ryan Poston, tried to leave the relationship, Shayna’s obsession spiraled out of control.
What came next was a shocking mix of jealousy, manipulation, and murder that left investigators wondering: was this really self-defense… or a cold, calculated execution?
In today's episode, we uncover the chilling case of Shayna Hubers — from a bizarre 911 call and her obsessive behavior, to disturbing interrogation tapes, wild courtroom moments and the jaw-dropping moments that followed her conviction.
This story has everything: catfishing, obsession, Miss Ohio, jailhouse marriages, retrials, and one of the most talked-about interrogations in Kentucky history. Twists, lies and motives are all over the place in this one. After all, they called her the Kentucky Jodi Arias for a reason.
Also, let me know who you want me to talk about next time. Hope you have a great rest of your week, make good choices and I'll be seeing you very soon.
xo
Bailey Sarian
________
FOLLOW ME AROUND
Tik Tok: https://bit.ly/3e3jL9v
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2nbO4PR
Goodreads: https://bit.ly/44P51lp
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2mdZtK6
Twitter: http://bit.ly/2yT4BLV
Pinterest: http://bit.ly/2mVpXnY
Youtube: http://bit.ly/1HGw3Og
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cC0V9d
Discord: https://discord.gg/BaileySarian
RECOMMEND A STORY HERE: cases4bailey@gmail.com
Business Related Emails: bailey@underscoretalent.com
Business Related Mail:
Bailey Sarian
4400 W. Riverside Dr., Ste 110-300
Burbank, CA 91505
_________
Right now, IQBAR is offering our special podcast listeners 20% off all IQBAR products—including the Ultimate sampler pack—plus FREE shipping. To get your 20% off, text MAKEUP to 64000. That’s MAKEUP to 64000. Message and data rates may apply. See terms for details.
Shop my favorite bras and underwear at SKIMS.com. After you place your order, be sure to let them know we sent you! Select "podcast" in the survey and be sure to select my show in the dropdown menu that follows. And if you are looking for the perfect gift for your Valentine or for yourself - the SKIMS Valentine’s Shop is now open!
In 2026, stop waiting and start selling with Shopify. Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial and start selling today at SHOPIFY.com/makeup. That’s SHOPIFY.com/makeup.
What drove this “perfect wife” to kill her husband? The unbelievable case of Clara Harris01/13/2026 | 1h 11 mins.Hi friends! Happy Tuesday!!
A successful Houston dentist, Clara Harris, and her husband David seemed to have the perfect life... a beautiful home, twin boys, and a thriving business. But behind the facade of their American Dream, David was having a spicy affair with his office receptionist.
When Clara discovers his secret, it sends her into a furious downward spiral that ends in a shocking crime of passion. She confronts her husband and his mistress in a hotel parking lot, and in a moment of rage, things go sideways... FAST.
The question isn't whether she did it, but whether her actions were an impulsive accident or a cold-blooded murder. This is the wild, tragic, and unbelievable true story of the Clara Harris case. 🚗💨💔
Also, let me know who you want me to talk about next time. Hope you have a great rest of your week, make good choices and I'll be seeing you very soon.
xo
Bailey Sarian
________
FOLLOW ME AROUND
Tik Tok: https://bit.ly/3e3jL9v
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2nbO4PR
Goodreads: https://bit.ly/44P51lp
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2mdZtK6
Twitter: http://bit.ly/2yT4BLV
Pinterest: http://bit.ly/2mVpXnY
Youtube: http://bit.ly/1HGw3Og
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cC0V9d
Discord: https://discord.gg/BaileySarian
RECOMMEND A STORY HERE: cases4bailey@gmail.com
Business Related Emails: bailey@underscoretalent.com
Business Related Mail:
Bailey Sarian
4400 W. Riverside Dr., Ste 110-300
Burbank, CA 91505
_________
Treat yourself to bedding that's built to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/MURDERMYSTERY for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too. That's Quince.com/MURDERMYSTERY.
Life insurance is never cheaper than it is today. Get the right life insurance for YOU, for LESS, and save more than fifty percent at SelectQuote.com/MAKEUP. Save more than fifty percent on term life insurance at SelectQuote.com/MAKEUP TODAY to get started.
The serial killer you’ve never heard of… Killed her BF, husband, and 7 more? Who is Kelly Cochran01/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Hi friends! Happy Tuesday!!
What do you get when you mix a small-town love triangle (or maybe square) with a sociopathic personality? A story that will make your jaw drop.
In Iron River, Michigan, the quiet life of Air Force veteran Chris Regan ended in a terrifying tragedy. The trail led police straight to Kelly and Jason Cochran, a married couple whose “open marriage” came with a deadly rule.
This case has it all:
A cheating scandal turned deadly... A desperate hunt for a missing body... A twisted marriage “pact” that led to murder...
And shocking allegations from neighbors who believe they were unknowingly served human meat at a backyard barbecue
Kelly Cochran’s lies, games, and shocking admissions left investigators and the public wondering—was she a cold-blooded killer, or something even darker?
Come along as we dive into one of the most disturbing true crime cases of recent years.
Also, let me know who you want me to talk about next time. Hope you have a great rest of your week, make good choices and I'll be seeing you very soon.
xo
Bailey Sarian
________
FOLLOW ME AROUND
Tik Tok: https://bit.ly/3e3jL9v
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2nbO4PR
Goodreads: https://bit.ly/44P51lp
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2mdZtK6
Twitter: http://bit.ly/2yT4BLV
Pinterest: http://bit.ly/2mVpXnY
Youtube: http://bit.ly/1HGw3Og
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cC0V9d
Discord: https://discord.gg/BaileySarian
RECOMMEND A STORY HERE: cases4bailey@gmail.com
Business Related Emails: bailey@underscoretalent.com
Business Related Mail:
Bailey Sarian
4400 W. Riverside Dr., Ste 110-300
Burbank, CA 91505
_________
Whatever challenges you’re facing, Grow Therapy is here to help. Sessions average about $21 with insurance and some pay as little as $0, depending on their plan. Visit GrowTherapy.com/MAKEUP today to get started. That’s GrowTherapy.com/MAKEUP. Availability and coverage vary by state and insurance plan.
- Hi friends! Happy Tuesday!!
In the quiet Victorian town of Leongatha, Australia, one woman became the center of a story straight out of a true crime novel. Erin Patterson was known as a quiet, private local…until a single lunch party changed everything.
At that table sat family, faith, and a homemade Beef Wellington. By the end of the night, three guests were dead, and Erin’s name was all over headlines around the world.
Was it a tragic accident involving deadly mushrooms or the perfect recipe…. for murder?
Also, let me know who you want me to talk about next time. Hope you have a great rest of your week, make good choices and I'll be seeing you very soon.
xo
Bailey Sarian
________
FOLLOW ME AROUND
Tik Tok: https://bit.ly/3e3jL9v
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2nbO4PR
Goodreads: https://bit.ly/44P51lp
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2mdZtK6
Twitter: http://bit.ly/2yT4BLV
Pinterest: http://bit.ly/2mVpXnY
Youtube: http://bit.ly/1HGw3Og
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cC0V9d
Discord: https://discord.gg/BaileySarian
RECOMMEND A STORY HERE: cases4bailey@gmail.com
Business Related Emails: bailey@underscoretalent.com
Business Related Mail:
Bailey Sarian
4400 W. Riverside Dr., Ste 110-300
Burbank, CA 91505
_________
Thousands of people are already using Rula to get affordable, high-quality therapy that’s actually covered by insurance. Visit Rula.com/makeup to get started. After you sign up, you’ll be asked how you heard about them — please support my show and let them know I sent you. That’s Rula.com/makeup — You deserve mental healthcare that works with you, not against your budget.
Life insurance is never cheaper than it is today. Get the right life insurance for YOU, for LESS, and save more than fifty percent at SelectQuote.com/MAKEUP. Save more than fifty percent on term life insurance at SelectQuote.com/MAKEUP TODAY to get started.
More Documentary podcasts
- The Why Files: Operation PodcastDocumentary, Fiction, Life Sciences, Science, Science Fiction, Society & Culture
- Danny Jones PodcastComedy, Documentary, Society & Culture
- This Is Actually HappeningDocumentary, Society & Culture
- The Telepathy TapesDocumentary, Science, Society & Culture
- We call her Emma | Tortoise InvestigatesDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Lights Out Library: Sleep DocumentariesAlternative Health, Documentary, Health & Wellness, History, Society & Culture
- Sword and ScaleBusiness, Documentary, Entrepreneurship, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- AdriftDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Focus: Adults in the RoomDocumentary, Society & Culture
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
Trending Documentary podcasts
About Murder, Mystery & Makeup
Bailey Sarian, an award-winning true crime enthusiast, beauty influencer, and top content creator, brings to you her critically acclaimed podcast “Murder, Mystery & Makeup!” From cannibals to serial killers, she dives deep into the darkest tales while blending in her passion for makeup artistry. Listed as a top podcast by global outlets like The Guardian, join Bailey on this thrilling journey. It’ll be fun, we promise. Idk. lol.Podcast website
Listen to Murder, Mystery & Makeup, The Why Files: Operation Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Murder, Mystery & Makeup
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Murder, Mystery & Makeup: Podcasts in Family