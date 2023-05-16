The Murder Sheet is a weekly true crime podcast hosted by journalist Áine Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee. Its first season on restaurant related homicides, an... More
The University of Idaho Murders: Bryan Kohberger's Indictment
Bryan Kohberger was only just recently indicted in the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students. We'll talk a bit about what happened in this episode.
5/26/2023
31:15
The Delphi Murders: An Interview with Kegan Kline
We got an opportunity to speak with Kegan Kline to get his perspective on the sentencing hearing that wasn't and on why his attorney left his case.
5/22/2023
33:02
The Delphi Murders: The Fallout from Kegan Kline's Sentencing Hearing That Wasn't
In this episode, we'll talk more about the fallout from some recent developments in Kegan Kline's case.Here's Russ McQuaid's article for Fox59 about his interaction with Andrew Achey: https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/kegan-kline-sentencing-delayed/Our episode on the day of the sentencing hearing: https://art19.com/shows/murder-sheet/episodes/a16a35fe-87f1-4eee-904c-bb88c87d0dc8Our episode on the prosecution's sentencing request: https://art19.com/shows/murder-sheet/episodes/1ddb3980-9531-409a-be3e-d1f46b28299c
5/22/2023
52:09
The Delphi Murders: The Kegan Kline Sentencing Hearing That Wasn't
Kegan Kline's sentencing hearing was scheduled today. The 29-year-old Indiana native had already plead guilty to 25 charges around child sexual abuse materials. But Kline wasn't sentenced. In fact, he may be preparing to revoke his guilty plea.What is going on here? We'll chat about everything that went down today, and what we might be seeing in the future with this case.Our episode on the prosecution's sentencing request: https://art19.com/shows/murder-sheet/episodes/1ddb3980-9531-409a-be3e-d1f46b28299cThanks to the Peru Library!
5/18/2023
42:40
The Delphi Murders: A Conversation with Nic from True Crime Garage
Nic from True Crime Garage has a new book out on the Delphi murders case. It's called The Delphi Murders: The Quest To Find 'The Man On The Bridge.' We interviewed him about his thoughts on the case, getting published, and more.Check out Nic's book on Amazon or wherever you buy your books: https://www.amazon.com/DELPHI-MURDERS-Quest-Find-Bridge-ebook/dp/B0C2RCWSB7
