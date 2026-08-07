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Murder Sheet

MurderSheet
True Crime
Murder Sheet
Latest episode

859 episodes

  • Murder Sheet

    The Cheat Sheet: Jingles and Justice

    08/07/2026 | 46 mins.
    The Cheat Sheet is The Murder Sheet's segment breaking down weekly news and updates in some of the murder cases we cover. In this episode, we'll talk about cases from Indiana, Michigan, Louisiana, and Texas.
    The Indiana State Police's press release on the murder of Evelyn Matchett: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1934Y3BDwZ/
    If you know anything at all about the murder of Evelyn Matchett, please contact the Indiana State Police at ISPCOLDCASE@isp.in.gov or call (260)-403-2841.
    The Advocate’s report on the murder of Thomas L. Klotz and the arrest of Sean Atkinson: https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/crime_police/1987-baton-rouge-cold-case-murder-suspect-arrest/article_89cca31e-10be-41de-bbf5-00d6638721d1.html
    Unfiltered with Kiran’s report on the murder of Thomas L. Klotz and the arrest of Sean Atkinson: https://unfilteredwithkiran.com/dna-ties-suspect-to-1987-murder-of-indiana-man-in-baton-rouge/
    WOOD-TV’s report on the murder of Amanda Karolkiewicz and her six children by their husband and father Kristopher Karolkiewicz: https://www.woodtv.com/news/ottawa-county/family-troubled-by-internet-chatter-after-murder-suicide/
    Cleveland.com’s report on the murder of Amanda Karolkiewicz and her six children by their husband and father Kristopher Karolkiewicz: https://www.cleveland.com/news/2026/07/michigan-mothers-online-writings-reveal-hidden-struggles-before-apparent-murder-suicide.html
    KHOU’s report on the murders of Thy Mai and her two children by their husband and father Matthew Mitchell: https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/thy-mitchell-murder-suicide/285-83246182-4cb8-46b7-be7d-afa6aef7b0c7
    KHOU’s report on the murders of Thy Mai and her two children by their husband and father Matthew Mitchell: https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/thy-mai-mitchell-houston-wrongful-death-lawsuit/285-623325cd-a93b-4606-82bd-a91dbdb73043
    A court case around the murders of Thy Mai and her two children by their husband and father Matthew Mitchell: https://www.cclerk.hctx.net/applications/websearch/Ecomm/ViewEdocs.aspx?ID=uhJ1x784NcaNrVVzKW0vYgv7pjbc5nf6g6rbj0SFqFw4H%2fk1yPZpoUXgJMRMchAy4zQucdsxyMlCmdQ2P47ddyra7JjlC%2fF1j1Jn6I3U9qhwQLRBbTUxhRi5D6RjqIKRJRFWZevJThcVEP9DVfwWSuiYx6uIM4WVUtcXXRLRAOrrNXXXodhVmyqDcC8GGWjK
    Check out our upcoming book events and get links to buy tickets here: https://murdersheetpodcast.com/events
    Pre-order our book on Delphi here: https://bookshop.org/p/books/shadow-of-the-bridge-the-delphi-murders-and-the-dark-side-of-the-american-heartland-aine-cain/21866881?ean=9781639369232
    Or here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Shadow-of-the-Bridge/Aine-Cain/9781639369232
    Or here: https://www.amazon.com/Shadow-Bridge-Murders-American-Heartland/dp/1639369236
    Join our Patreon here! https://www.patreon.com/c/murdersheet
    Support The Murder Sheet by buying a t-shirt here: https://www.murdersheetshop.com/
    Check out more inclusive sizing and t-shirt and merchandising options here: https://themurdersheet.dashery.com/
    Send tips to murdersheet@gmail.com.
    The Murder Sheet is a production of Mystery Sheet LLC.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Murder Sheet

    The Murder of Scott Macklem: The Guilt of Temujin Kensu: Kensu v. Kensu Part Two

    08/04/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    For years, Paula Kensu was one of the strongest advocates for Temujin Kensu, her husband. Kensu is now serving a life sentence in Michigan for murdering Scott Macklem. Last December, many were surprised to learn that Paula had filed to end her marriage to Kensu. Many people had questions about what had prompted this but since the record was sealed there were not any answers available.
    But the record is now open to the public and so we are able to report on what exactly motivated Paula to leave the marriage.

    Check out our upcoming book events and get links to buy tickets here: https://murdersheetpodcast.com/events
    Pre-order our book on Delphi here: https://bookshop.org/p/books/shadow-of-the-bridge-the-delphi-murders-and-the-dark-side-of-the-american-heartland-aine-cain/21866881?ean=9781639369232
    Or here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Shadow-of-the-Bridge/Aine-Cain/9781639369232
    Or here: https://www.amazon.com/Shadow-Bridge-Murders-American-Heartland/dp/1639369236
    Join our Patreon here! https://www.patreon.com/c/murdersheet
    Support The Murder Sheet by buying a t-shirt here: https://www.murdersheetshop.com/
    Check out more inclusive sizing and t-shirt and merchandising options here: https://themurdersheet.dashery.com/
    Send tips to murdersheet@gmail.com.
    The Murder Sheet is a production of Mystery Sheet LLC.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Murder Sheet

    The Murder of Scott Macklem: The Guilt of Temujin Kensu: Kensu v. Kensu Part One

    08/04/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    For years, Paula Kensu was one of the strongest advocates for Temujin Kensu, her husband. Kensu is now serving a life sentence in Michigan for murdering Scott Macklem. Last December, many were surprised to learn that Paula had filed to end her marriage to Kensu. Many people had questions about what had prompted this but since the record was sealed there were not any answers available.
    But the record is now open to the public and so we are able to report on what exactly motivated Paula to leave the marriage.

    Check out our upcoming book events and get links to buy tickets here: https://murdersheetpodcast.com/events
    Pre-order our book on Delphi here: https://bookshop.org/p/books/shadow-of-the-bridge-the-delphi-murders-and-the-dark-side-of-the-american-heartland-aine-cain/21866881?ean=9781639369232
    Or here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Shadow-of-the-Bridge/Aine-Cain/9781639369232
    Or here: https://www.amazon.com/Shadow-Bridge-Murders-American-Heartland/dp/1639369236
    Join our Patreon here! https://www.patreon.com/c/murdersheet
    Support The Murder Sheet by buying a t-shirt here: https://www.murdersheetshop.com/
    Check out more inclusive sizing and t-shirt and merchandising options here: https://themurdersheet.dashery.com/
    Send tips to murdersheet@gmail.com.
    The Murder Sheet is a production of Mystery Sheet LLC.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Murder Sheet

    The Murder of Jared Bridegan: Part Three: The Man in the Woods

    08/01/2026 | 33 mins.
    On February 16, 2022, somebody ambushed and murdered Jared Bridegan. In today's episode, we focus on the forensic examination of his SUV and the early investigation.
    This summer, in anticipation of multiple upcoming trials, we start our deep dive into this murder case.
    START FROM THE BEGINNING of our Jared Bridegan coverage here: https://murdersheetpodcast.com/jared-bridegan-shanna-gardner-mario-fernandez-saldana
    Check out our upcoming book events and get links to buy tickets here: https://murdersheetpodcast.com/events
    Pre-order our book on Delphi here: https://bookshop.org/p/books/shadow-of-the-bridge-the-delphi-murders-and-the-dark-side-of-the-american-heartland-aine-cain/21866881?ean=9781639369232
    Or here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Shadow-of-the-Bridge/Aine-Cain/9781639369232
    Or here: https://www.amazon.com/Shadow-Bridge-Murders-American-Heartland/dp/1639369236
    Join our Patreon here! https://www.patreon.com/c/murdersheet
    Support The Murder Sheet by buying a t-shirt here: https://www.murdersheetshop.com/
    Check out more inclusive sizing and t-shirt and merchandising options here: https://themurdersheet.dashery.com/
    Send tips to murdersheet@gmail.com.
    The Murder Sheet is a production of Mystery Sheet LLC.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Murder Sheet

    The Cheat Sheet: Sympathy and Surveillance States

    07/31/2026 | 54 mins.
    The Cheat Sheet is The Murder Sheet's segment breaking down weekly news and updates in some of the murder cases we cover. In this episode, we'll talk about cases from Indiana, West Virginia, Texas, and London, England.
    The BBC’s article on Johannes Kongsnes Natland and the Foxtrot Network: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwyqggvyp1do
    Europol’s statement on Johannes Kongsnes Natland and the Foxtrot Network: https://www.europol.europa.eu/how-we-work/operations/operational-taskforce-grimm
    ABC’s article on Johannes Kongsnes Natland and the Foxtrot Network: https://abcnews.com/International/wireStory/norwegian-teenager-convicted-role-murder-hire-ordered-iran-135193057
    WTOV-9 on the murder of Donna Barger and the arrest of David Barger: https://wtov9.com/news/local/weirton-police-conducting-murder-investigation
    The Intelligencer-Wheeling News Register on the murder of Donna Barger and the arrest of David Barger: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2026/07/murder-investigation-under-way-in-weirton-one-woman-dead/
    The Electronic Frontier Foundation’s report on Johnson County, Texas and Flock cameras: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2025/10/flock-safety-and-texas-sheriff-claimed-license-plate-search-was-missing-person-it
    404 Media’s report on Johnson County, Texas and Flock cameras: https://www.404media.co/a-texas-cop-searched-license-plate-cameras-nationwide-for-a-woman-who-got-an-abortion/
    Check out our upcoming book events and get links to buy tickets here: https://murdersheetpodcast.com/events
    Pre-order our book on Delphi here: https://bookshop.org/p/books/shadow-of-the-bridge-the-delphi-murders-and-the-dark-side-of-the-american-heartland-aine-cain/21866881?ean=9781639369232
    Or here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Shadow-of-the-Bridge/Aine-Cain/9781639369232
    Or here: https://www.amazon.com/Shadow-Bridge-Murders-American-Heartland/dp/1639369236
    Join our Patreon here! https://www.patreon.com/c/murdersheet
    Support The Murder Sheet by buying a t-shirt here: https://www.murdersheetshop.com/
    Check out more inclusive sizing and t-shirt and merchandising options here: https://themurdersheet.dashery.com/
    Send tips to murdersheet@gmail.com.
    The Murder Sheet is a production of Mystery Sheet LLC.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Murder Sheet
The Murder Sheet is a weekly true crime podcast hosted by journalist Áine Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee.We take a journalistic approach to covering true crime. We have broken national news on major stories. We have covered cases like the Delphi murders, the Burger Chef murders, the Austin yogurt shop murders, the donut shop murders, Bryan Kohberger and the University of Idaho murders, Rex Heuermann and the Long Island Serial Killer case, the murder of Scott Macklem by Temujin Kensu, the I-70 Killer, the disappearance of Asha Degree, the Tylenol murders, the Zodiac murders, and more.We also cover plenty of other subjects, including high-profile murders, cold cases, legal topics within the criminal justice system, restaurant slayings, historical crimes, and wide-ranging interviews with authors and experts.If you're looking for in-depth coverage of both well-known and obscure cases, smart legal analysis, and thoughtful interviews, then this is the true crime podcast for you. The Murder Sheet is a production of Mystery Sheet LLC.
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