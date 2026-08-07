The Cheat Sheet is The Murder Sheet's segment breaking down weekly news and updates in some of the murder cases we cover. In this episode, we'll talk about cases from Indiana, Michigan, Louisiana, and Texas.

The Indiana State Police's press release on the murder of Evelyn Matchett: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1934Y3BDwZ/

If you know anything at all about the murder of Evelyn Matchett, please contact the Indiana State Police at ISPCOLDCASE@isp.in.gov or call (260)-403-2841.

The Advocate’s report on the murder of Thomas L. Klotz and the arrest of Sean Atkinson: https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/crime_police/1987-baton-rouge-cold-case-murder-suspect-arrest/article_89cca31e-10be-41de-bbf5-00d6638721d1.html

Unfiltered with Kiran’s report on the murder of Thomas L. Klotz and the arrest of Sean Atkinson: https://unfilteredwithkiran.com/dna-ties-suspect-to-1987-murder-of-indiana-man-in-baton-rouge/

WOOD-TV’s report on the murder of Amanda Karolkiewicz and her six children by their husband and father Kristopher Karolkiewicz: https://www.woodtv.com/news/ottawa-county/family-troubled-by-internet-chatter-after-murder-suicide/

Cleveland.com’s report on the murder of Amanda Karolkiewicz and her six children by their husband and father Kristopher Karolkiewicz: https://www.cleveland.com/news/2026/07/michigan-mothers-online-writings-reveal-hidden-struggles-before-apparent-murder-suicide.html

KHOU’s report on the murders of Thy Mai and her two children by their husband and father Matthew Mitchell: https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/thy-mitchell-murder-suicide/285-83246182-4cb8-46b7-be7d-afa6aef7b0c7

KHOU’s report on the murders of Thy Mai and her two children by their husband and father Matthew Mitchell: https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/thy-mai-mitchell-houston-wrongful-death-lawsuit/285-623325cd-a93b-4606-82bd-a91dbdb73043

A court case around the murders of Thy Mai and her two children by their husband and father Matthew Mitchell: https://www.cclerk.hctx.net/applications/websearch/Ecomm/ViewEdocs.aspx?ID=uhJ1x784NcaNrVVzKW0vYgv7pjbc5nf6g6rbj0SFqFw4H%2fk1yPZpoUXgJMRMchAy4zQucdsxyMlCmdQ2P47ddyra7JjlC%2fF1j1Jn6I3U9qhwQLRBbTUxhRi5D6RjqIKRJRFWZevJThcVEP9DVfwWSuiYx6uIM4WVUtcXXRLRAOrrNXXXodhVmyqDcC8GGWjK

Check out our upcoming book events and get links to buy tickets here: https://murdersheetpodcast.com/events

Pre-order our book on Delphi here: https://bookshop.org/p/books/shadow-of-the-bridge-the-delphi-murders-and-the-dark-side-of-the-american-heartland-aine-cain/21866881?ean=9781639369232

Or here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Shadow-of-the-Bridge/Aine-Cain/9781639369232

Or here: https://www.amazon.com/Shadow-Bridge-Murders-American-Heartland/dp/1639369236

Join our Patreon here! https://www.patreon.com/c/murdersheet

Support The Murder Sheet by buying a t-shirt here: https://www.murdersheetshop.com/

Check out more inclusive sizing and t-shirt and merchandising options here: https://themurdersheet.dashery.com/

Send tips to murdersheet@gmail.com.

The Murder Sheet is a production of Mystery Sheet LLC.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.