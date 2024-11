The Bigfoot and the Wendigo

Story One – The Beast of Bolam Lake In the northernmost region of England, there lies a small, unremarkable lake. Formerly known as Bolam Bog, it is part of a 65-hectare park teeming with deer and red squirrels. But some claim that there's something else here as well – something far more dangerous. Since the 1990s, dozens of visitors to the area have reported seeing a tall, hairy creature with large fangs and glowing red eyes. Is it possible that the wilds of Northumberland are indeed haunted by the Beast of Bolam Lake? Story Two – Shadow of the Wendigo In the remote northern parts of the United States and Canada, whispers speak of an ancient presence that stalks the forests. Native tribes say it has always been there – a malevolent, cannibalistic beast with an insatiable desire for human flesh. But more recent accounts suggest that this entity's influence might extend beyond the wilderness. Is it possible that even urban areas are no longer safe from the shadow of the Wendigo?