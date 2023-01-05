“DEEDS DONE BY THE DEAD” and More Creepy, Dark, and Bizarre Stories! #WeirdDarkness

IN THIS EPISODE: Mrs. Elizabeth G. Wharton was a pillar of society in Baltimore, Maryland in the late 1800s. That is, until she was accused of murdering General William Scott Ketchum. (The Baltimore Borgia) *** For every legitimate and fascinating find by geologists, there seems to be a fraudulent find somewhere else trying to fool the masses. This has been a problem since geology became a thing – and one of the most fascinating of these true tales is the one about Baringer's Lying Stones. (The Lying Stones) *** A strange, ape-like creature with glowing eyes in England might really be, as some believe, a specter of the night. (Man-Monkey of the Night) *** It's hard to understand how human sacrifice has ever been a reality in any point in history – but what if you were to learn that evidence of it showed up in London, England… in 2001? (Torso In The River) *** A would-be geisha murders her lover… but the events leading up to and during the death make for a fascinatingly dark story. (The Murderess Geisha) *** Most people, when they think of the end of their lives, want to feel that they have accomplished something of significance. To leave a lasting legacy. But it is much more rare for someone to accomplish something significant – after they are dead! (Done By The Dead) *** When it comes to spectral animals, we're more than familiar with black dogs or hell hounds, ghostly cats, horses carrying a headed or headless phantom, even a ghost bear rumored to haunt the Tower of London… but have you ever heard of the American Southwest's ghost camels? (America's Ghost Camels)SOURCES AND ESSENTIAL WEB LINKS…"Man-Monkey Of The Night" by Nick Redfern for MysteriousUniverse.com: https://weirddarkness.tiny.us/bdhdevrr"Done By The Dead" by Kyle D. Walter for ListVerse.com: https://weirddarkness.tiny.us/y62afnj6 "America's Ghost Camels" by Kathy Weiser-Alexander for LegendsOfAmerica.com: https://weirddarkness.tiny.us/2p979beb "The Baltimore Borgia" by Robert Wilhelm for MurderByGaslight.com: https://weirddarkness.tiny.us/y2whacb9 "Torso In The River" by Richard Hoskins for MysteryConfidential.com: https://weirddarkness.tiny.us/bdd5u543 "The Murderess Geisha" by Dr. Romeo Vitelli for Providentia: https://weirddarkness.tiny.us/yzy4v3wy "The Lying Stones" by Brent Swancer for MysteriousUniverse.com: https://weirddarkness.tiny.us/2p854d9e