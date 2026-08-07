Thousands have stepped off marked trails and into America's wilderness never to be seen again, and the retired lawman who spent years cataloguing them found the same strange details surfacing case after case.



EPISODE BLOG PAGE (includes sources): https://weirddarkness.com/Missing411



READ or DOWNLOAD the full transcript of this episode: https://weirddarkness.tiny.us/34vb6kex



FEATURED STORIES IN THIS EPISODE: Thousands of people have vanished without a trace from America's wilderness areas, leaving behind baffling clues that defy conventional explanation. From children who disappear within seconds while picking berries to hikers in bright clothing who seem to evaporate from marked trails, these cases share disturbing patterns that suggest something beyond ordinary misadventure. What is happening in our national parks? And what strange forces might be responsible for those who seemingly step off the face of the earth?



SOURCES and RESOURCES:

David Paulides' "Missing 411" Book Series (Missing 411: Western United States & Canada * Missing 411: Eastern United States * Missing 411: North America and Beyond * Missing 411: The Devil's in the Detail)https://www.canammissing.com/missing-411.html

CanAm Missing Project Website: https://www.canammissing.com

George Knapp's Interview with David Paulides for Mystery Wire: https://www.mysterywire.com/ufo/david-paulides-missing-411/

National Park Service Missing Persons Database: https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/foia/foia-reading-room.htm

Documentaries on Missing 411: "Missing 411" (2016), https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5864680; "Missing 411: The Hunted" (2019), https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10524262

Coast to Coast AM Interviews with David Paulides: https://www.coasttocoastam.com/guest/paulides-david/49441/

Mysterious Universe: https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2024/08/Don-t-Want-to-Mysteriously-Vanish-Don-t-Do-These-Things-/

The Charley Project: https://charleyproject.org/

National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs): https://www.namus.gov/

Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappearance_of_Dennis_Martin,https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappearance_of_Alfred_Beilhartz,https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Jaryd_Atadero, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kecksburg_UFO_incident

(Over time links may become invalid, disappear, or have different content. I always make sure to give authors credit for the material I use whenever possible. If I somehow overlooked doing so for a story, or if a credit is incorrect, please let me know and I will rectify it in these show notes immediately. Some links included above may benefit me financially through qualifying purchases.)



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Originally aired: March 26, 2025

Across North America, more than two thousand people have vanished in and around national parks under circumstances that resist every ordinary explanation. Former law enforcement officer David Paulides has spent years documenting these cases in his Missing 411 series, isolating the ones that can't be written off as voluntary disappearances, accidents, or animal predation — and finding that what remains follows a disturbing set of recurring patterns he calls profile points.This episode of Weird Darkness walks through those patterns one by one. It opens with the national park clusters and the failure of search and rescue dogs — trained trackers that lose the scent at a dead stop, panic, or never catch it at all — then moves to the berry-picking connection, with more than a century of cases: Lillian Carney in 1897 Maine, Alice Rachel Peck and her account of "The Black Man" who carried her, Eddie Hamilton, Wesley Piatote, Jack Pike, Simon Skogan, Gary Bailey, and the strange 1965 Kuninga family encounter in Finland. From there it examines the bright-clothing factor through the best-known cases in the catalog — Dennis Martin's 1969 vanishing in the Great Smoky Mountains, Alfred Beilhartz in Rocky Mountain National Park, and Jaryd Atadero in Colorado's Poudre Canyon — followed by the recurring role of granite boulder fields, nearby water, sudden weather, and victims who step out of sight around a bend and are gone.The episode also weighs what happens when bodies are recovered, often in previously searched areas or terrain the victim could not have reached, and lays out the range of proposed explanations — from unreported crimes and disorientation to cryptids, folklore entities, and Indigenous traditions of places where the veil between worlds runs thin — without landing on any of them. It closes with practical wilderness-safety guidance for anyone who'd rather not become a Missing 411 case themselves.