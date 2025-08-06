Lizz Melgar Rose went from being interested in true crime to living true crime. Back in 2012, Lizz’s world cracked in two when relatives find her mother locked in a closet, her hands and feet bound, and her Dad, Jim – murdered just a few feet away. Lizz was meant to continue a university course inspired by her teenage fascination with violence and serial killers. But all that is put on hold as she tries to put the pieces together and figure out what happened to her parents – and who killed her Dad.Hands Tied is a new eight-part true crime podcast from iHeartPodcasts and BBC Studios.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

A phone call that changes everything; something unimaginable has happened and Lizz needs to figure out how. In an instant, she goes from being interested in true crime to living it. Award winning journalist and host Maggie Robinson Katz take you inside the police investigation that followed, inside the courtroom drama as a jury wrestles with who’s responsible for the shocking crime, and inside Lizz’s ongoing battle for answers and for justice. Because there is one thing Lizz is convinced of, the wrong person is in prison for her dad’s murder. Host: Maggie Robinson Katz Producer: Maggie Latham Script consultant: Emma Weatherill Sound designer: Tom Brignell Production support from Dan Marchini, Elaina Boateng and Mabel Finnegan-WrightManaging Executive Producer (iHeart): Cristina EverettExecutive Producer (BBC Studios): Joe Kent Hands Tied is a BBC Studios Audio production for iHeartPodcastsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Hands Tied

