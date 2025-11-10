Episode 9: Epilogue
11/09/2025 | 17 mins.
When the Melbourne lockdown is over, Vikki finally gets to take a closer look at the retarding basin.
Episode 8: Ever after
11/09/2025 | 45 mins.
When a missing person isn't found, it forever haunts those left behind.
Episode 7: The retarding basin
11/09/2025 | 43 mins.
When Kananook local, Steve, was a teenager, he tripped over a bag buried in mud that could hold a vital clue.
Episode 6: The serial killer
11/09/2025 | 49 mins.
Three years after Sarah went missing, the Frankston serial killer took the lives of three young women. Is there a connection to Sarah?
Episode 5: The prime suspect
11/09/2025 | 50 mins.
Jodi Jones had killed before. In the days after Sarah MacDiarmid vanished, she began telling people she was responsible.
Searching for Sarah MacDiarmid