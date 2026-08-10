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Wild Boys

Campside Media / Sony Music Entertainment
DocumentarySociety & Culture
Wild Boys
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • Wild Boys

    What She Buried: Secrets, Lies, and Concrete

    08/10/2026 | 8 mins.
    A man goes missing. Fifteen months later, his family finds a fresh concrete slab poured in his backyard. What's buried underneath changes everything.

    Five years ago, journalist Justine van der Leun started sending letters to Kwaneta Harris, a convicted murderer in a Texas prison. She was also a gifted writer, "Mama Detroit" to the women around her. She swore the story wasn’t what it seemed.

    So Justine went digging. What she found was a decade-long relationship curdled, a body under a concrete slab, and a trail of stolen identities and lies. Who is Kwaneta Harris?

    From the team behind Wild Boys, What She Buried is available now on The Binge Cases feed, wherever you get your podcasts. If you don’t subscribe to The Binge+ on Apple or Patreon where you get all episodes instantly and ad-free, follow the show so you get every Monday release.

    🔗 Keep listening:

    Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-binge-cases-what-she-buried/id1525807626?i=1000779124055

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0cdIKmN9cBexBSv4XxVd8T?si=81574241cd0a4dc0

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TheBinge/posts/what-she-buried-165458293?collection=2044948
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Wild Boys

    Out Now: Crime Scene Weekly — Unforgettable True Crime Stories

    03/26/2026 | 1 mins.
    From The Binge, ⁠Crime Scene⁠ plunges you into stories you can’t stop thinking about—revisiting cases that deserve a second look.

    Join Jonathan Hirsch (My Fugitive Dad, Dear Franklin Jones) and investigative reporter Cooper Moll as they crack open overlooked details, challenge the official narrative, and uncover what others missed. Each episode delivers the depth of a true crime mini-series in a single, gripping listen.

    If you’re drawn to unresolved mysteries and stories that stay with you long after they end...this is for you.

    Follow ⁠Crime Scene⁠ wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes every Thursday.

    Subscribers to The Binge+ can listen ad-free, in addition to our network of limited series.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Wild Boys

    Part 9: Eternal Life

    09/15/2025 | 34 mins.
    In the season finale of Wild Boys, host Sam Mullins sets out to answer a question anyone who's ever heard of this story has had: whatever became of those Bush Boys?

    Wild Boys is part of The Binge.

    Hooked on Wild Boys? You’ll love The Binge — Subscribers unlock an entire catalogue of edge-of-your-seat true crime shows, all completely ad-free. Visit GetTheBinge.com or just search The Binge wherever you get your podcasts. 

    The Binge – feed your true crime obsession.

    A Sony Music Entertainment and Campside Media production.

    Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Wild Boys

    Part 8: Out of the Woods

    09/15/2025 | 43 mins.
    For the first time, the Horn brothers tell the true story of their time in Canada.

    Wild Boys is part of The Binge.

    Hooked on Wild Boys? You’ll love The Binge — Subscribers unlock an entire catalogue of edge-of-your-seat true crime shows, all completely ad-free. Visit GetTheBinge.com or just search The Binge wherever you get your podcasts. 

    The Binge – feed your true crime obsession.

    A Sony Music Entertainment and Campside Media production.

    Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Wild Boys

    Part 7: Kyle

    09/14/2025 | 34 mins.
    After Roen jumps a fence to elude authorities, he enlists the help of the one person he trusts with his life – his big brother Kyle. The two hatch a plan and they head for the Canadian border.

    Wild Boys is part of The Binge.

    Hooked on Wild Boys? You’ll love The Binge — Subscribers unlock an entire catalogue of edge-of-your-seat true crime shows, all completely ad-free. Visit GetTheBinge.com or just search The Binge wherever you get your podcasts. 

    The Binge – feed your true crime obsession.

    A Sony Music Entertainment and Campside Media production.

    Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Wild Boys
In 2003, two half-starved brothers emerged from the wilderness, telling an incredible story of survival. A small Canadian community took them in. The only problem? The boys weren't who they said they were. Hosted by Sam Mullins. Wild Boys is part of The Binge - subscribe to listen to all episodes, all at once, ad-free right now. From serial killer nurses to psychic scammers – The Binge is your home for true crime stories that pull you in and never let go. Follow The Binge Crimes and The Binge Cases wherever you get your podcasts to get new stories on the first of the month, every month. Hit ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Wild Boys show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession.
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DocumentarySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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