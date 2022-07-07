In 2003, two half-starved brothers emerged from the wilderness, telling an incredible story of survival. A small Canadian community took them in. The only probl... More
Introducing Season Four of Chameleon: Scam Likely
When a small team of government investigators learns that ordinary citizens all around the U.S. are losing their life savings to scam callers, they go on the hunt for the shadowy multinational mob behind the con, unraveling their plot from suburban Texas to the outskirts of Singapore to a drab office complex in one of the largest cities in India. In the latest season of Chameleon, host Yudhijit Bhattacharjee retraces the steps of the cops and the crooks, and goes deep into the Indian underworld looking for the masterminds who got away.
7/20/2022
Part 9: Eternal Life
In the season finale of Wild Boys, host Sam Mullins sets out to answer a question anyone who's ever heard of this story has had: whatever became of those Bush Boys?
7/8/2022
Part 8: Out of the Woods
For the first time, the Horn brothers tell the true story of their time in Canada.
7/7/2022
Part 7: Kyle
After Roen jumps a fence to elude authorities, he enlists the help of the one person he trusts with his life – his big brother Kyle. The two hatch a plan and they head for the Canadian border.
7/7/2022
Part 6: Roen
Seventeen years after the Wild Boys turned host Sam Mullins’s hometown upside down, he sets out to find the brothers and their family, and get the full story for the first time.
