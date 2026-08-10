After Roen jumps a fence to elude authorities, he enlists the help of the one person he trusts with his life – his big brother Kyle. The two hatch a plan and they head for the Canadian border. Wild Boys is part of The Binge. Hooked on Wild Boys? You’ll love The Binge — Subscribers unlock an entire catalogue of edge-of-your-seat true crime shows, all completely ad-free. Visit GetTheBinge.com or just search The Binge wherever you get your podcasts. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. A Sony Music Entertainment and Campside Media production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

For the first time, the Horn brothers tell the true story of their time in Canada. Wild Boys is part of The Binge. Hooked on Wild Boys? You’ll love The Binge — Subscribers unlock an entire catalogue of edge-of-your-seat true crime shows, all completely ad-free. Visit GetTheBinge.com or just search The Binge wherever you get your podcasts. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. A Sony Music Entertainment and Campside Media production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In the season finale of Wild Boys, host Sam Mullins sets out to answer a question anyone who's ever heard of this story has had: whatever became of those Bush Boys? Wild Boys is part of The Binge. Hooked on Wild Boys? You’ll love The Binge — Subscribers unlock an entire catalogue of edge-of-your-seat true crime shows, all completely ad-free. Visit GetTheBinge.com or just search The Binge wherever you get your podcasts. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. A Sony Music Entertainment and Campside Media production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

From The Binge, ⁠Crime Scene⁠ plunges you into stories you can’t stop thinking about—revisiting cases that deserve a second look. Join Jonathan Hirsch (My Fugitive Dad, Dear Franklin Jones) and investigative reporter Cooper Moll as they crack open overlooked details, challenge the official narrative, and uncover what others missed. Each episode delivers the depth of a true crime mini-series in a single, gripping listen. If you’re drawn to unresolved mysteries and stories that stay with you long after they end...this is for you. Follow ⁠Crime Scene⁠ wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes every Thursday. Subscribers to The Binge+ can listen ad-free, in addition to our network of limited series. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

A man goes missing. Fifteen months later, his family finds a fresh concrete slab poured in his backyard. What's buried underneath changes everything. Five years ago, journalist Justine van der Leun started sending letters to Kwaneta Harris, a convicted murderer in a Texas prison. She was also a gifted writer, "Mama Detroit" to the women around her. She swore the story wasn’t what it seemed. So Justine went digging. What she found was a decade-long relationship curdled, a body under a concrete slab, and a trail of stolen identities and lies. Who is Kwaneta Harris? From the team behind Wild Boys, What She Buried is available now on The Binge Cases feed, wherever you get your podcasts. If you don’t subscribe to The Binge+ on Apple or Patreon where you get all episodes instantly and ad-free, follow the show so you get every Monday release. 🔗 Keep listening: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-binge-cases-what-she-buried/id1525807626?i=1000779124055 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0cdIKmN9cBexBSv4XxVd8T?si=81574241cd0a4dc0 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TheBinge/posts/what-she-buried-165458293?collection=2044948 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Wild Boys

About Wild Boys

About Wild Boys