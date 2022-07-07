Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Chameleon: Wild Boys

Podcast Chameleon: Wild Boys
Campside Media / Sony Music Entertainment
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary
  • Introducing Season Four of Chameleon: Scam Likely
    When a small team of government investigators learns that ordinary  citizens all around the U.S. are losing their life savings to scam  callers, they go on the hunt for the shadowy multinational mob behind  the con, unraveling their plot from suburban Texas to the outskirts of  Singapore to a drab office complex in one of the largest cities in  India. In the latest season of Chameleon, host Yudhijit Bhattacharjee  retraces the steps of the cops and the crooks, and goes deep into the  Indian underworld looking for the masterminds who got away. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/20/2022
    3:51
  • Part 9: Eternal Life
    In the season finale of Wild Boys, host Sam Mullins sets out to answer a question anyone who's ever heard of this story has had: whatever became of those Bush Boys? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/8/2022
    38:19
  • Part 8: Out of the Woods
    For the first time, the Horn brothers tell the true story of their time in Canada. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/7/2022
    47:30
  • Part 7: Kyle
    After Roen jumps a fence to elude authorities, he enlists the help of the one person he trusts with his life – his big brother Kyle. The two hatch a plan and they head for the Canadian border. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/7/2022
    38:23
  • Part 6: Roen
    Seventeen years after the Wild Boys turned host Sam Mullins’s hometown upside down, he sets out to find the brothers and their family, and get the full story for the first time. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/7/2022
    40:33

About Chameleon: Wild Boys

In 2003, two half-starved brothers emerged from the wilderness, telling an incredible story of survival. A small Canadian community took them in. The only problem? The boys weren't who they said they were. Hosted by Sam Mullins. Unlock all episodes of Chameleon: Wild Boys ad-free right now by subscribing to The Binge - All Episodes. All at Once. Plus, you’ll unlock brand new stories, dropping every month - that’s all episodes, all at once, all ad-free. Just click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Chameleon show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you listen.
