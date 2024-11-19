S4 E9 The Dark Grey Tote

On October 16th, 2024, the RCMP release a video of Justin Hall driving Amber Manthorne's white jeep, stopping at a gas station and revealing a dark grey tote in the back of the vehicle which may contain Amber's body. They name the late Justin Hall as a person of interest in Amber's disappearance and admit they do not believe Amber Manthorne is alive. It's a devastating development to an already heartbreaking case. The police video is posted on the Island Crime Facebook page. If you have information please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.