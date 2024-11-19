A game-changing development in crime investigations is being underused in Canada, experts say
Investigative genetic genealogy has been hailed as the biggest breakthrough in investigations since the fingerprint. And yet only a handful of police forces in Canada are using it. Why? And what will it take to address the challenges of moving forward?
Talking True Crime with David Ridgen
An interview with 'Someone Knows Something' host David Ridgen about true crime podcasting and his new season of SKS - The Christine Harron Case.SPOILER ALERT: David goes into some detail about his new season.
S4 E9 The Dark Grey Tote
On October 16th, 2024, the RCMP release a video of Justin Hall driving Amber Manthorne's white jeep, stopping at a gas station and revealing a dark grey tote in the back of the vehicle which may contain Amber's body. They name the late Justin Hall as a person of interest in Amber's disappearance and admit they do not believe Amber Manthorne is alive. It's a devastating development to an already heartbreaking case. The police video is posted on the Island Crime Facebook page. If you have information please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
S6 E11 Angel
Shelley Wright was Cheri Lynn Smith's best friend. After the first episodes drop, she gets in touch. In this episode, Shelley shares a loving view of her teenage friend and provides insight into Cheri's world before and after Cheri is sex trafficked.
S6 E10 Ride or Die
After the original series drops, new information surfaces about Kimberly Gallup's case; fresh leads and questions from people close to Kimberly in time and place.
Season 6: ‘Sweethearts’ examines the unsolved cases of three teenage girls who were murdered in Victoria, Canada between 1990 and 1991.
Season 5: ‘Whiskey Creek’ is the untold story of a Halloween night massacre. Season 4: ‘Finding Amber’ follows the case of a Port Alberni woman who disappeared on July 8, 2022. Season 3: ‘Missing Michael’ is the story of Michael Dunahee, a little boy from Victoria, BC, who vanished from a playground in 1991 at the age of 4. Season 2: ‘Gone Boys’ follows the mystery of men who have gone missing in recent years on Vancouver Island. Season 1: ‘Where is Lisa?’ digs into the disappearance of 21-year-old Lisa Marie Young.