True Crime
Murder 101
Murder 101

iHeartPodcasts
True Crime
Murder 101
  • An Update
    Alex speaks with KT Studios producer, Andrew Aronow on current day updates after the podcast. They speak on what the students are up to now and two major updates in the case.    Follow us on Instagram @kt_studiosSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    30:46
  • The XQ Institute
    The original project in 2018 had stemmed from a grant students had won from the XQ Institute. Find out more about the nation's leading nonprofit organization.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    31:25
  • The Final Exam
    Alex, Reiley, and Marlee meet with members of the press, law enforcement, and locals at the Elizabethton County Chamber of Commerce to present their latest findings. A moment they had been working towards for months.  Follow us on Instagram @kt_studiosSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    29:53
  • Studying Up
    Alex and his students meet with a former FBI behavioral analyst and assistant public defender/former assistant district attorney to talk about their findings.    Follow us on Instagram @kt_studiosSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    29:25
  • A New Plan
    Wrapping up the conversation with the sole survivor of the ‘Bible Belt Strangler’, Alex and his students prepare for a meeting as they come back from winter break.      Follow us on Instagram @kt_studiosSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    40:45

About Murder 101

In a small Tennessee town, a local serial killer was caught by the most unlikely investigators: A group of high school students, led by their teacher, Alex Campbell. Throughout the course of one school semester, the class pieced together a 30-year-old mystery and identified the killer behind at least six brutal murders. Shockingly, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations publicly agrees with their theory, no charges have been filed against the murderer. While some sleuthing students already have graduated, they, along with a fresh crop of current high schoolers, still want to finish the assignment, once and for all. 
True CrimeHistorySociety & Culture

