Wrapping up the conversation with the sole survivor of the 'Bible Belt Strangler', Alex and his students prepare for a meeting as they come back from winter break.

Alex, Reiley, and Marlee meet with members of the press, law enforcement, and locals at the Elizabethton County Chamber of Commerce to present their latest findings. A moment they had been working towards for months.

Alex speaks with KT Studios producer, Andrew Aronow on current day updates after the podcast. They speak on what the students are up to now and two major updates in the case.

About Murder 101

In a small Tennessee town, a local serial killer was caught by the most unlikely investigators: A group of high school students, led by their teacher, Alex Campbell. Throughout the course of one school semester, the class pieced together a 30-year-old mystery and identified the killer behind at least six brutal murders. Shockingly, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations publicly agrees with their theory, no charges have been filed against the murderer. While some sleuthing students already have graduated, they, along with a fresh crop of current high schoolers, still want to finish the assignment, once and for all.