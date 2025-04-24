Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeFull Trial Audio: Karen Read (John O'Keefe Murder)
Full Trial Audio: Karen Read (John O'Keefe Murder)
Full Trial Audio: Karen Read (John O'Keefe Murder)

Full Trial Audio
True Crime
Full Trial Audio: Karen Read (John O'Keefe Murder)
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 59
  • Retrial - Day 3
    --------  
    1:50:32
  • Retrial - Day 2
    --------  
    4:19:05
  • Retrial - Day 1
    --------  
    4:33:52
  • Motions Hearing - April 16 2025
    --------  
    1:01:05
  • Retrial Jury Selection - Part 5
    --------  
    35:55

About Full Trial Audio: Karen Read (John O'Keefe Murder)

All the audio from all trial days. We remove the long silences, so you hear everything the jury hears.Karen Read is accused of driving drunk and hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, before leaving him to die in January 2022. Read is now facing several charges, including second-degree murder for the death of O'Keefe. Read is demanding that the indictment be dismissed, claiming that she is the victim of a massive frame-up by state and local police.This is the full audio of her trial (long periods of silence removed).Season 1: Trial 2024Season 2: Re-trial motion hearingsSeason 3: Re-trial 2025
True Crime

