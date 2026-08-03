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426 episodes
- One morning in February, 2024, a young woman in Athens, Georgia, laced up her running shoes and headed to a wooded trail near the university. Earlier that morning, a man dressed in all black was seen peeping into another woman’s window. Their paths were about to collide.
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- Nine-year-old Jimmy Ryce stepped off his school bus on the afternoon of the 11th of September, 1995. It was a short walk to his home in Redlands, Florida. It should have taken him less than five minutes to reach the front door. But Jimmy never made it home that day…
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- In March 1960, three women from Chicago checked into a lodge at Starved Rock State Park for a four-day break. They had lunch, laced up their boots, and walked out into the canyons. Nobody ever saw them alive again.
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Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/morbidology--3527306/support.
- On the evening of 11 August, 1978, Paul Connell returned to his home in Swansea, Australia, to find his wife and two youngest children missing. The house had been ransacked and broken into. Just a few moments after he returned, he received a strange phone call…
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- It was the 18th of February, 2014, and on West Lombard Street in Springfield, Missouri, a man was raking leaves in his front yard. Then a little girl came around the corner. She had her phone in hand, stopping now and then to snap a selfie. That was when the truck appeared - a gold pickup, moving slowly down the street, back and forth, past the same houses, past the same yards, in no hurry, going nowhere, just watching and waiting. And then it stopped.
SPONSORS -
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Whisker: Learn more about Whisker Litter-Robot models and starter kits today. Take an additional $50 off bundles with code MORBIDOLOGY at: http://whisker.com/morbidology
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/morbidology--3527306/support.
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About Morbidology
Morbidology is an award-winning weekly true crime podcast that goes beyond the headlines. Created and hosted by true crime author Emily G. Thompson, each episode weaves investigative research with occasional primary audio to reconstruct some of the world's most disturbing murders.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/morbidology--3527306/support.Podcast website
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