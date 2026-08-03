It was the 18th of February, 2014, and on West Lombard Street in Springfield, Missouri, a man was raking leaves in his front yard. Then a little girl came around the corner. She had her phone in hand, stopping now and then to snap a selfie. That was when the truck appeared - a gold pickup, moving slowly down the street, back and forth, past the same houses, past the same yards, in no hurry, going nowhere, just watching and waiting. And then it stopped.



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