Morbidology is an award-winning weekly true crime podcast created and hosted by true crime author, Emily G. Thompson. Using investigative research combined with...
210: Samantha & Tessara Crespi
Creek Pine Drive is an upmarket residential neighbourhood located in Charlotte, North Carolina. It boasts of large single-family homes dotted along a tree-lined avenue. It's the kind of place that most families can only ever dream of living, but for the Crespi family, it was a reality. However, a darkness was lurking within the family that would rear its ugly head after an episode of psychosis. The ensuing events cast a spotlight on the effectiveness of mental health services, raising crucial questions about the accurate diagnosis and the challenges faced by individuals seeking proper treatment.
6/26/2023
48:58
209: Rita Camilleri
St. Clair, New South Wales, Australia, was enveloped in stillness on the night of 19 July, 2019, It was approaching midnight when the tranquility was pierced by piercing screams echoing up and down a neighbourhood. The screams were followed by a woman begging her neighbours to call police.
6/19/2023
57:04
208: Ashley Zhao
China was governed by the Communist Party of China in the late 1990s, a regime that had held power since 1949. Consequently, a significant number of Chinese citizens emigrated from the country, with some choosing to settle in the United States. Among them were Ming Ming Chen and Liang Zhao, who arrived in Ohio and established their own restaurant. In 2017, however, tragedy struck, when a phone call came in to police from their restaurant.
6/12/2023
38:18
207: Alexis Rasmussen
In the autumn of 2011, a teenage girl from North Ogden, a quaint suburb in Utah, suddenly disappeared under mysterious circumstances while fulfilling her babysitting duties at a nearby household. As authorities delved into the unsettling case, their quest for answers would ultimately thrust them into the sordid and depraved realm of drugs and predators.
