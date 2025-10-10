On this most depressing episode, Ginger details the various atrocities Steven Miller has committed the first eight months of this Trump administration and a grim foretelling of what's to come. Featuring the Backstreet Boys, the subtlety of teen dystopian fiction, and how any asshole can make a podcast.Citations at thisfnguypod.com.

On this episode, Ren discusses the legacy of James Dobson, Christian media mogul and conservative political activist whose personal quest to ruin the lives of everyone he hated has finally ended. Featuring porn county fairs, finding 10 of the most phallic cucumbers, and how Jigsaw is forcing people to listen to our podcast.Citations at thisfnguypod.com.

Hello, my dear croissants! We don't usually post a TFNG from a recently released episode, but consider this a refresher for what's to come... Three guess who it'll be about!On this episode, Ren tells Ginger all about Nick Fuentes, racist AI chatbot, the internet's most irritating incel, and the reason we all have to sit with our parents now and explain what a "groyper" is. Featuring bad in-laws, Hot Frosty, and Ren & Ginger selling out. Citations at thisfnguypod.com.

On this episode, Ginger and Ren decide to tagteam the topic that's going to get them cancelled. We tackle questions like: Who was Charlie Kirk? What lead up to the September 10th shooting? What the hell is a Groyper, why are they transmaxxing, and where did the furries come from? We answer all that and more UwU. Featuring sexualmatador.org, hardcore Trekker Ginger, and a special appearance from the Kraken.Citations at thisfnguypod.com.

About This F***ing Guy!

A podcast about self-care, because sometimes self-care is screaming into the void. Here is where we use expletives and alcohol to emotionally process the weird and ridiculous things that compose the terrible elevator music of our lives. This podcast is for the purpose of commentary, critique, parody, reviews, and satire. See more at thisfnguypod.com. We are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Crooked Media or any of its subsidiaries or its affiliates.