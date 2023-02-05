An advice podcast that covers all relationship topics - the good, the bad and the straight up shitty. Relationships are hard. Whether they be with romantic part... More
How I Manifested The Love I Deserve
Ciara's prayer worked for her - why not make yours, bestie?! This week our host Kamie Crawford is riding solo to bring you her famous Manifestation of Love list or "Kamie's Prayer" that brought her the love she always wanted. Get your pens ready - we're making a list and checking it twice! Follow: Kamie Crawford @kamiecrawford & @relationshit Sponsored by: Adam & Eve: Visit AdamandEve.com and use code: KAMIE for 50% Off 1 Item + Free Shipping in the US & Canada *some exclusions apply Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/28/2023
46:12
Bestie Drama and Boundary Setting with Iyanna & Kayla
TLC said it best: “What about your friends?!” This week we’re joined by real life BFFs, Iyanna McNeely from Love Is Blind Season 2 and Kayla Scott - hosts of the Feel In The Blank podcast to talk about what it means to show up for your friends, how to set healthy boundaries and what to do when your bestie can’t be there for you the way that you need them to be. Follow: Kamie Crawford @kamiecrawford & @relationshit Follow: Iyanna McNeely @iyanna.amor & Kayla Scott @astoldby.kayla Feel in the Blank Podcast @feelintheblank_ Sponsored by Better Help: Visit www.betterhelp.com/kamie Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/21/2023
49:04
What Your Zodiac Sign Should Be Manifesting For Spring
Get into it - this is a powerful year with new beginnings! This week, we’re joined by our astrologer bestie, Tamerri Ater-Ntonni to talk about the upcoming Mercury retrograde, manifestations, and what each sign can expect this Spring. Sponsored by SKIMS: SKIMS Fits Everybody and more best-selling essentials are available now at SKIMS.com - Be sure to say Relationsh*t sent you! Care/Of: For 50% off your first Care/of order, go to TakeCareOf.com and enter code kamie50. Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/14/2023
56:00
Romanticize Your Dating Life with Eli Rallo
Watch out, Dua Lipa - there’s a new rule book in town! This week, we’re joined by TikTok personality, host of the Miss Congeniality podcast and author, Eli Rallo to talk about how to romanticize your dating life & vital dating rules from her upcoming book, ‘I Didn't Know I Needed This’. Follow: Kamie Crawford @kamiecrawford & @relationshit Follow: Eli Rallo @eli.rallo & @themisscongeniality Sponsored by ZocDoc: I'm telling you, you need it! Head to zocdoc.com/KAMIE to download the FREE app and make scheduling appointments easy! NextEvo Naturals: This is my favorite thing to take right before bed - it really helps clear my head. Get 20% off your first order of $40 or more at NextEvo.com/podcast and use promo code kamie Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/7/2023
50:30
Surviving A Stalker with Dr. Deshauna Barber
This week, we’re joined by former Miss USA, military veteran and motivational speaker, Dr. Deshauna Barber to talk about how she reclaimed her peace after surviving a terrifying stalker ordeal at the hands of someone she knew. If you or someone you love is in immediate danger contact the National Center for Victims of Crime at 1-855-484-2846, visit www.justice.gov for additional information, or call 911 Follow: Kamie Crawford @kamiecrawford & @relationshit Follow: Deshauna Barber @deshaunabarber and @deshaunathespeaker Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
