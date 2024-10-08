The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke

A stormy evening in January 2022 begins as an innocent night out for drinks with friends for a local couple in Canton, Massachusetts. But by daybreak, Boston police officer John O’Keefe turns up under six feet of snow and his girlfriend, Karen Read, is immediately suspected of striking him with her SUV - leaving him for dead. As the investigation into John’s curious death unfurls, rumors of a police cover-up captivate the town of Canton and beyond. Is Karen Read being framed? This question soon begs answers from onlookers far and wide as Karen’s ten week trial is catapulted into the national spotlight. Law and Crime presents the most in-depth analysis to date of this sensational case – exploring the divisive theories and more by taking you behind the scenes of both the trial of Karen Read and the investigation into John O'Keefe's mysterious death in KAREN.Listen to episodes of KAREN exclusively and ad-free by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App or Apple Podcasts. Start your free trial today by visiting https://wondery.com/links/karen/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
5:39
Bonus: What We Didn’t Know | 8
On March 22, 2024, a month after Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced, the Washington County Attorney’s office released a treasure trove of never-before-seen documentation related to their cases, including phone calls from prison, body cam footage from the day of their arrests, Kevin Franke’s interviews with detectives, photographs, and Ruby’s journal. In this bonus episode, we dig into all the shocking details we didn’t know…until now. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:42:58
Truth and Distortion | 7
Nearly 6 months after Ruby and Jodi were arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse, the two finally face sentencing. We learn how much time each woman could spend in prison, hear from mental health professionals about how the Franke children can heal, and explore ethical questions surrounding family vlogging.--A note from our Executive Producer: This episode was intended to be the final episode of The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke. However, in the early morning hours of Friday, March 22nd, 2024, as we were putting the final touches on this episode, the Washington County Attorney’s Office in Utah released police reports, body cam footage, investigative photos, and interviews as well as portions of Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt’s recorded phone calls made from the Washington County Correctional Facility. The Law&Crime team is carefully reviewing all the materials and we’ll be back with a deep-dive bonus episode on April 8th exclusively on Wondery+. We thank you for your patience.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
58:36
Guilty as Sin | 6
Ruby and Jodi’s abusive ways are no longer just speculative. Now that the two have been formally charged, the details of their actions become public record. What the court documents reveal are worse than anyone could have imagined. And, the treatment Russel and Eve suffered under Jodi’s roof catches the attention of someone from Jodi’s past who says they were subjected to nearly identical treatment. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
27:14
August 30, 2023 | 5
Law enforcement across Utah jump into action after a 911 dispatcher in Ivins receives an alarming call from Jodi Hildebrandt’s neighbor. As the day unfolds, the extent of Jodi and Ruby’s disciplinary practices are revealed, and they are nothing short of shocking. The two women are thrust into the national spotlight and are forced to face the consequences. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Ruby Franke, a Utah mom turned YouTube “momfluencer” who amassed 2.6 million subscribers, was known for her strict disciplinarian parenting style. But authorities now say that her "tough love" was actually child abuse. Ruby Franke's son escaped from the Utah home of her self-help business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt. The boy was reportedly starved and tied up with duct tape along with his 10 year old sister. As law enforcement dug deeper, they uncovered injuries, torture, and emotional harm inflicted by both Franke and Hildebrandt. Law&Crime takes you behind the scenes, from Ruby and Jodi's path to internet stardom, to the investigation that brought them down.Binge all episodes of The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke ad-free by joining Wondery+ on the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/the-rise-and-fall-of-ruby-franke/ now.