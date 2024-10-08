The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke

New from Law&Crime: KAREN

A stormy evening in January 2022 begins as an innocent night out for drinks with friends for a local couple in Canton, Massachusetts. But by daybreak, Boston police officer John O'Keefe turns up under six feet of snow and his girlfriend, Karen Read, is immediately suspected of striking him with her SUV - leaving him for dead. As the investigation into John's curious death unfurls, rumors of a police cover-up captivate the town of Canton and beyond. Is Karen Read being framed? This question soon begs answers from onlookers far and wide as Karen's ten week trial is catapulted into the national spotlight. Law and Crime presents the most in-depth analysis to date of this sensational case – exploring the divisive theories and more by taking you behind the scenes of both the trial of Karen Read and the investigation into John O'Keefe's mysterious death in KAREN.