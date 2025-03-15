A shocking crime. A nation divided. When UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was gunned down in broad daylight, the media called it a senseless crime. But online, a different story emerged—one of rage, reckoning, and a suspected killer turned folk hero.More than just a true crime tale, LUIGI, hosted by Jesse Weber, explores a cultural tipping point in America. Through expert analysis and accounts, this series unpacks the public’s disillusionment with corporate power, the viral glorification of an alleged killer, and the widening gap between media narratives and public sentiment.Was this an act of justice or just the beginning of a bigger cultural revolution?Listen to Law&Crime and Twist’s LUIGI exclusively on Wondery+ . You can join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

A shocking crime. A nation divided. When UnitedHealthcare's CEO was gunned down in broad daylight, the media called it a senseless crime. But online, a different story emerged—one of rage, reckoning, and a suspected killer turned folk hero.More than just a true crime tale, LUIGI, hosted by Jesse Weber, explores a cultural tipping point in America. Through expert analysis and accounts, this series unpacks the public's disillusionment with corporate power, the viral glorification of an alleged killer, and the widening gap between media narratives and public sentiment.Was this an act of justice or just the beginning of a bigger cultural revolution?Listen to Law&Crime and Twist's LUIGI exclusively on Wondery+ . You can join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

COMING MARCH 24 - When Luigi Mangione was arrested for allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare's CEO, it sent shockwaves across the country, but the aftermath was even more unsettling. While mainstream media condemned the act as a brutal murder, a very different narrative was taking shape online—one that questioned the true villains in this story. Was the alleged shooter a violent extremist, or had he become an unwitting symbol of something much larger? Hosted by Law&Crime's Jesse Weber, LUIGI is more than just a true crime investigation—it's an exploration of a uniquely American moment. As this case continues to unfold in real-time, this series steps beyond the headline-grabbing "crime of the decade" angle to examine the cultural reckoning it has triggered. At its core, LUIGI captures a shifting America at a tipping point. From the public's growing disillusionment with corporate power to the radicalization of online discourse,—this is a story about what happens when the powerless begin to push back. LUIGI dissects the moral, political, and cultural divide at the heart of this case. Wherever this case goes, Law&Crime will provide you with all angles of the case; from those who have condemned the suspect and the crime, to others celebrating the act as revolutionary. With exclusive interviews, courtroom documents, and in-depth coverage, we challenge you to decide: Is the status quo enough, or is it time for a cultural reckoning?Listen to Law&Crime and Twist's LUIGI exclusively on Wondery+ and follow the show page to keep up on all the latest developments. You can join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.