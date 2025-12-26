I Think I Saw You (Right When You Disappeared)

Sasha never disappeared. Even in hiding, her presence is such that, for her, no word exists to describe how it feels.A new episode drops weekly!I Think I Saw You is a podcast dedicated to exploring our human disappearance. Every episode features an interview with a different person. In this season, the participants and faculty members of the program Generation J were recorded, each reflecting on their own thoughts and experiences of “disappearance.”Let us know where this podcast finds you—and if something in it stays with you. Leave a trace of your own thoughts on @artandtimemachines on Instagram, or in the comments where you listen.This podcast is based almost entirely on listeners' support. Please consider supporting the podcast at Ko-fi.com/ithinkisawyou. Thank you so much!Credits:Created, produced, recorded, designed, and edited by Eyal DavidovitchOriginal music by Eyal DavidovitchMixing and additional sound design by Jan BrettThe podcast is supported by Paideia – The European Institute for Jewish Studies in Sweden.Generation J (@generationj_) is a project of the Other Music Academy (@othermusicacademy).