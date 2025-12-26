I Think I Saw You (Right When You Disappeared)

(14) I Think I Saw You, Eli
12/26/2025 | 9 mins.
For Eli, disappearing isn’t anything rare, mysterious, or complicated. It’s simply… easy.A new episode drops weekly!I Think I Saw You is a podcast dedicated to exploring our human disappearance. Every episode features an interview with a different person. In this season, the participants and faculty members of the program Generation J were recorded, each reflecting on their own thoughts and experiences of “disappearance.”Let us know where this podcast finds you—and if something in it stays with you. Leave a trace of your own thoughts on @artandtimemachines on Instagram, or in the comments where you listen.This podcast is based almost entirely on listeners' support. Please consider supporting the podcast at Ko-fi.com/ithinkisawyou. Thank you so much!Credits:Created, produced, recorded, designed, and edited by Eyal DavidovitchOriginal music by Eyal DavidovitchMixing and additional sound design by Jan BrettThe podcast is supported by Paideia – The European Institute for Jewish Studies in Sweden.Generation J (@generationj_) is a project of the Other Music Academy (@othermusicacademy).
(13) I Think I Saw You, Sasha
12/19/2025 | 16 mins.
Sasha never disappeared. Even in hiding, her presence is such that, for her, no word exists to describe how it feels.
(12) I Think I Saw You, Ryan
12/12/2025 | 11 mins.
Ryan reflects on how far we can go in knowing what another person is really going through.
(11) I Think I Saw You, Avia
12/05/2025 | 13 mins.
For Avia, feeling seen or disappearing is tied to whether she can see herself clearly.
A Peek at the Midseason Peak
6/27/2025 | 1 mins.
A small note from the person behind this podcast. This series was created independently—just one artist weaving together voices, music, memory, and story. It’s the result of years of listening, editing, learning, recording, writing, composing, and believing in the quiet power of disappearance.While a small portion of the production was supported by Paideia, it partially covered only the sound mix—all creative labor remained unfunded. What truly supports this project is the belief that meaningful, intimate work can still reach people and shift perspectives — and the warm reflections I’ve already received from listeners moved by it.If this project has stayed with you—if it made you contemplate your own presence and disappearance—I invite you to support it. Even the smallest contribution helps me continue making and sharing this work, freely and with care.Support the podcast at: ko-fi.com/ithinkisawyouThank you for listening, and for being here.And while we’re on a midseason break, please share your stories of disappearance with us—on Instagram or Facebook at @artandtimemachines, or by email at [email protected].
