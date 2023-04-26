A practical discussion where two former therapists share what they learned professionally and experienced personally about the healing and restoration of our Go... More
Emotions (Part 3) Movements of the Heart
This week, Jake and Bob talk about what it means to "process your emotions" and give ways to practically do that. They share that the steps to regulate emotions include awareness, feeling the emotion, naming the emotion, and relationships. They create a scenario where they navigate someone through a lot of intense emotion and bring it back to a wound. Through this scenario, they share the importance of uncovering a wound in order to bring about healing. Key Points The steps to regulating your emotions include: Awareness, feeling the emotion, naming the emotion, & relationship. How parents respond to their emotions affect their children's emotions & how to be aware of this as adults. They walk through a counseling scenario to recognize the root wound behind specific emotions. They discuss praying against, breaking, renouncing, & discovering any lies surrounding a vow. What "bodily anchor" means & how the nervous system has feeling sensors across the body that can be labeled as a specific emotion Resources Dr Daniel Siegel presenting a Hand Model of the Brain The Limbic System 4 Year Old Mic'd up at Hockey Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes
6/21/2023
56:57
Emotions (Part 2) Movements of the Heart
This week, Jake and Bob dive deeper into their series on emotions. They discuss how the Church often seems to deemphasize our emotions and the culture overemphasizes them which can leave us confused about the role emotions play in our lives. They discuss how having emotions is natural and good and how we can best integrate them into a holy lifestyle. They also make the important distinction between an emotion, a wound, and a spirit. Key Points What is an emotion and why is it there? Holiness does not mean getting rid of emotion Jesus as the model for how to have emotions Understanding the emotion of anger Distinction between an emotion, a wound, and a spirit How to process our emotions in a healthy way Resources Feeling & Healing Your Emotions by Conrad Baars Life Model Works YouTube channel Eph 4:26-27 RTG Anatomy of a Wound Series
6/7/2023
50:11
Emotions (Part 1) Movements of the Heart
Bob and Jake introduce a new series on emotions. Bob shares some personal exciting news to kick off the conversation & then he and Jake discuss what emotions are, where they come from & how we regulate them. Key Points What are emotions, where do they come from & how do we regulate them? Some exciting personal news for Bob! How to deal with your feelings maturely How emotions have caused the breakdown of many families Social Media battling for your attention & its impact on your emotions St. Thomas Aquinas on dealing with emotions/passions Lessons from negative emotions & where they stem from How emotions & love are connected The distinction between emotions & feelings Resources "The A.I. Dilemma" Video Feeling & Healing Your Emotions by Conrad Baars
5/24/2023
40:11
Questions & Answers
Jake and Bob answer questions submitted from the audience. They take time to diligently answer questions about spirituality & healing that Jake and Bob are able to answer based on experiences within their extensive careers in psychology. The questions range from what type of media we should be consuming, dealing with intrusive thoughts, working through vows & finding a spiritual director. Key Points How to discern whether or not you should watch movies with sinful actions in them. Art vs. Morality Dealing with intrusive thoughts. Should we focus on them or let them pass? Working through unhealthy vows Discussion of the future series topic, transgenderism Finding a spiritual director Resources JPII Healing Center Life Restoration Ministries Jason Evert on the Matt Fradd Show
5/10/2023
49:35
The Three Essential Relationships (Part 4: Others)
This is the final installment in our series on "Healing Our Primary Relationships." Jake & Bob close this series by discussing how we can love others better. They open up about areas of struggle that can arise in relationships and the various avenues available for coming towards solutions with your spouse, friends & coworkers. Jake and Bob also pull important lessons from the teachings and lives of prominent Catholic role models like St. Mother Teresa and Pope St. John Paul II. Key Points Living out the greatest commandment We can better share the love of God with others when we have received His love first The importance of maturity in relationships, especially marriage An explanation of the "art" of loving: caring, respecting, responding & knowing Understanding the intentions of your partner & the importance of listening in loving Practical tips on how to love others more fully Stepping into love and vulnerability & sharing growth areas