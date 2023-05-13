Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Godsplaining

Podcast Godsplaining
Dominican Friars Province of St. Joseph
Welcome to Godsplaining: a podcast featuring contemplative preachers and their contemporary age. Considering topics philosophical, theological, cultural, and be... More
Religion & Spirituality
Available Episodes

5 of 317
  198 - Modern Art
    198 - Modern Art Join Fr. Gregory Pine and Fr. Bonaventure Chapman as they discuss their experiences of modern art.  
    5/18/2023
    32:01
  Guestsplaining 049 - Pat Lencioni on How to Make Your Parish Better
    Guestsplaining 049 - Pat Lencioni on How to Make Your Parish Better On this guestsplaining episode, Fr. Joseph-Anthony Kress and Fr. Patrick Briscoe sit down with Pat Lencioni of The Amazing Parish to discuss how YOU can improve your parish.
    5/15/2023
    34:26
  Bonus 070 - Gifts of the Holy Spirit: Piety
    Bonus 070 - Gifts of the Holy Spirit: Piety Join in as Fr. Jacob-Bertrand Janczyk and Fr. Joseph-Anthony Kress discuss the gift of piety.
    5/13/2023
    31:09
  197 - Is it the Pope's Fault?
    197 - Is it the Pope's Fault? On this episode, Fr. Jacob-Bertrand Janczyk and Fr. Bonaventure Chapman discuss the authority of the pope and what he is (and isn't) responsible for.  
    5/11/2023
    28:49
  Bonus 069 - Gifts of the Holy Spirit: Counsel
    Bonus 069 - Gifts of the Holy Spirit: Counsel In this installment in our series on the Gifts of the Holy Spirit, Fr. Gregory Pine and Fr. Joseph-Anthony Kress discuss the gift of wisdom.  
    5/6/2023
    35:43

About Godsplaining

Welcome to Godsplaining: a podcast featuring contemplative preachers and their contemporary age. Considering topics philosophical, theological, cultural, and beyond, Godsplaining presents ideas from the Church’s tradition and brings them to bear on our lives’ most urgent questions. Each week, join the Dominican friars as they muse on all things Catholic.
Godsplaining: Podcasts in Family