Welcome to Godsplaining: a podcast featuring contemplative preachers and their contemporary age. Considering topics philosophical, theological, cultural, and be... More
198 - Modern Art
Join Fr. Gregory Pine and Fr. Bonaventure Chapman as they discuss their experiences of modern art.
5/18/2023
32:01
Guestsplaining 049 - Pat Lencioni on How to Make Your Parish Better
On this guestsplaining episode, Fr. Joseph-Anthony Kress and Fr. Patrick Briscoe sit down with Pat Lencioni of The Amazing Parish to discuss how YOU can improve your parish.
5/15/2023
34:26
Bonus 070 - Gifts of the Holy Spirit: Piety
Join in as Fr. Jacob-Bertrand Janczyk and Fr. Joseph-Anthony Kress discuss the gift of piety.
5/13/2023
31:09
197 - Is it the Pope’s Fault?
On this episode, Fr. Jacob-Bertrand Janczyk and Fr. Bonaventure Chapman discuss the authority of the pope and what he is (and isn't) responsible for.
5/11/2023
28:49
Bonus 069 - Gifts of the Holy Spirit: Counsel
In this installment in our series on the Gifts of the Holy Spirit, Fr. Gregory Pine and Fr. Joseph-Anthony Kress discuss the gift of wisdom.
