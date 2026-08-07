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646 episodes
- Is laughter just entertainment, or is it an important part of the Christian life?
In this episode of Godsplaining, Fr. Gregory and Fr. Joseph-Anthony explore the surprising virtue of humor. They discuss why Christians sometimes become overly serious, how St. Thomas Aquinas viewed wit as a virtue, and why laughter can deepen friendship, relieve tension, and even help us speak the truth with charity.
Have a favorite joke? We want to hear it, drop it in the comments!
Join Exodus 90 for St. Michael's Lent with with Fr. Columba Jordan starting on August 12th: https://exodus90.com/godsplaining
For the St. Dominic Rosary and more from the Catholic Woodworker: https://catholicwoodworker.com/products/st-dominic-rosary?utm_source=godsplaining&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=stdominic
Send your questions for the friars to: godsplaining@opeast.org
Subscribe to our channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Godsplaining
Support the Podcast
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godsplaining
Shop merch: https://godsplaining.org/store/
Shop Books Written by the Friars
Justice: Judge Rightly, Give Freely: https://a.co/d/0dx0V5AT
O Sacred Banquet: Exploring the Eucharistic Mystery with Saint Thomas Aquinas: https://a.co/d/0hLdv7oU
Witness: https://www.avemariapress.com/products/witness-1
Training the Tongue: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/training-the-tongue-and-growing-beyond-sins-of-speech
Your Eucharistic Identity: https://ignatius.com/your-eucharistic-identity-yeip/
St. Dominic's Way of Life: https://www.amazon.com/Saint-Dominics-Way-Life-Knowing/dp/1681929392
Prudence: Choose Confidently, Live Boldly: https://www.amazon.com/Prudence-Choose-Confidently-Live-Boldly/dp/1681927322/
Connect on Social Media
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godsplaining/
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To learn more about the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.opeast.org
To support the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.dominicanfriars.org
- Why are so many Christians rediscovering the Catholic Church?
In this episode of Guestsplaining, Fr. Gregory Pine sits down with Catholic apologist Trent Horn to discuss Protestantism, apologetics, conversion, and what ultimately draws people into the fullness of the Catholic faith. They explore why arguments matter, but also why arguments alone are never enough.
Trent explains the biggest misconceptions Protestants have about Catholicism, how apologetics should lead to deeper discipleship, and why every convert must eventually move beyond debates into a life of prayer, the sacraments, and authentic friendship with Christ.
Whether you're Catholic, Protestant, exploring Christianity, or simply curious about the differences, this conversation offers a thoughtful and charitable look at one of today's most important religious conversations.
Keep up the Counsel of Trent: https://www.youtube.com/TheCounselofTrent
Learn more about books written by Trent Horn: https://www.trenthorn.com/
Read through his catalog of articles for Catholic Answers: https://www.catholic.com/profile/trent-horn
Send your questions for the friars to: godsplaining@opeast.org
Subscribe to our channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Godsplaining
Support the Podcast
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godsplaining
Shop merch: https://godsplaining.org/store/
Shop Books Written by the Friars
Justice: Judge Rightly, Give Freely: https://a.co/d/0dx0V5AT
O Sacred Banquet: Exploring the Eucharistic Mystery with Saint Thomas Aquinas: https://a.co/d/0hLdv7oU
Witness: https://www.avemariapress.com/products/witness-1
Training the Tongue: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/training-the-tongue-and-growing-beyond-sins-of-speech
our Eucharistic Identity: https://ignatius.com/your-eucharistic-identity-yeip/
St. Dominic's Way of Life: https://www.amazon.com/Saint-Dominics-Way-Life-Knowing/dp/1681929392
Prudence: Choose Confidently, Live Boldly: https://www.amazon.com/Prudence-Choose-Confidently-Live-Boldly/dp/1681927322/
Connect on Social Media
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godsplaining/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godsplaining/
Follow us on X: https://x.com/godsplaining
To learn more about the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.opeast.org
To support the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.dominicanfriars.org
- Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we write, create art, compose music, and even think—but what does it mean for the human imagination?
In this episode of Godsplaining, Fr. Gregory and Fr. Bonaventure explore AI through the lens of Catholic philosophy and theology. They discuss whether AI can truly be creative, why imagination is essential to being human, and how technology may reshape our relationship with art, work, community, and even one another.
Rather than asking whether AI is intelligent, they ask a deeper question: What makes human intelligence, and creativity, unique?
Join Exodus 90 for St. Michael's Lent with with Fr. Columba Jordan starting on August 12th: https://exodus90.com/godsplaining
For the St. Dominic Rosary and more from the Catholic Woodworker: https://catholicwoodworker.com/products/st-dominic-rosary?utm_source=godsplaining&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=stdominic
Last chance! Join Fr. Patrick and Fr. Bonaventure for the 2026 Men's Wilderness Retreat this August. Sign up here by midnight on July 30th: https://godsplaining.org/events-2/mens-retreat-brevard-nc-august-2026/
Send your questions for the friars to: godsplaining@opeast.org
Subscribe to our channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Godsplaining
Support the Podcast
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godsplaining
Shop merch: https://godsplaining.org/store/
Shop Books Written by the Friars
Justice: Judge Rightly, Give Freely: https://a.co/d/0dx0V5AT
O Sacred Banquet: Exploring the Eucharistic Mystery with Saint Thomas Aquinas: https://a.co/d/0hLdv7oU
Witness: https://www.avemariapress.com/products/witness-1
Training the Tongue: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/training-the-tongue-and-growing-beyond-sins-of-speech
Your Eucharistic Identity: https://ignatius.com/your-eucharistic-identity-yeip/
St. Dominic's Way of Life: https://www.amazon.com/Saint-Dominics-Way-Life-Knowing/dp/1681929392
Prudence: Choose Confidently, Live Boldly: https://www.amazon.com/Prudence-Choose-Confidently-Live-Boldly/dp/1681927322/
Connect on Social Media
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godsplaining/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godsplaining/
Follow us on X: https://x.com/godsplaining
To learn more about the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.opeast.org
To support the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.dominicanfriars.org
- Why has The Little Prince remained one of the most beloved books in the world?
Fr. Patrick and Fr. Bonaventure explore Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless classic through the lens of Catholic philosophy and theology. Together they unpack the book's deepest themes: childlike wonder, identity, responsibility, love, friendship, and learning to "see with the heart."
Whether you're revisiting this classic or reading it for the first time, this conversation will help you discover why The Little Prince continues to speak so powerfully to the human heart.
Add The Little Prince to your summer reading list: https://a.co/d/05hF80OS
Join Exodus 90 for St. Michael's Lent with with Fr. Columba Jordan starting on August 12th: https://exodus90.com/godsplaining
For the St. Dominic Rosary and more from the Catholic Woodworker: https://catholicwoodworker.com/products/st-dominic-rosary?utm_source=godsplaining&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=stdominic
Only 10 spots left! Join Fr. Patrick and Fr. Bonaventure for the 2026 Men's Wilderness Retreat this August. Sign up here: https://godsplaining.org/events-2/mens-retreat-brevard-nc-august-2026/
Send your questions for the friars to: godsplaining@opeast.org
Subscribe to our channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Godsplaining
Support the Podcast
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godsplaining
Shop merch: https://godsplaining.org/store/
Shop Books Written by the Friars
Justice: Judge Rightly, Give Freely: https://a.co/d/0dx0V5AT
O Sacred Banquet: Exploring the Eucharistic Mystery with Saint Thomas Aquinas: https://a.co/d/0hLdv7oU Witness: https://www.avemariapress.com/products/witness-1
Training the Tongue: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/training-the-tongue-and-growing-beyond-sins-of-speech
Your Eucharistic Identity: https://ignatius.com/your-eucharistic-identity-yeip/ St. Dominic's Way of Life: https://www.amazon.com/Saint-Dominics-Way-Life-Knowing/dp/1681929392
Prudence: Choose Confidently, Live Boldly: https://www.amazon.com/Prudence-Choose-Confidently-Live-Boldly/dp/1681927322/
Connect on Social Media
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godsplaining/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godsplaining/
Follow us on X: https://x.com/godsplaining
To learn more about the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.opeast.org
To support the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.dominicanfriars.org
- Can God really heal emotional wounds, trauma, grief, and spiritual struggles? And if He can, why do so many faithful Catholics still suffer?
Fr. Gregory sits down with bestselling author and therapist Dr. Bob Schuchts of the John Paul II Healing Center to explore what healing actually means in the Christian life. Together they discuss why healing is central to Christ's mission, praying for healing, miracles, and what to do when your prayers go seemingly unanswered.
Rather than promising easy answers, this conversation offers hope rooted in the Gospel: healing is ultimately an encounter with the love and truth of Jesus Christ.
Whether you've struggled with grief, past wounds, disappointment, or simply wonder if healing is possible, this episode offers a deeply Catholic vision of hope.
Join the John Paull II Healing Center on retreat: https://jpiihealingcenter.org/
Grab your copy of Be Healed, Be Devoted, or Healing Prayers and Renunciations Dr. Bob Schuchts here: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Bob-Schuchts/author/B00GUZSYLG
Send your questions for the friars to: godsplaining@opeast.org
Subscribe to our channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Godsplaining
Support the Podcast
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godsplaining
Shop merch: https://godsplaining.org/store/
Shop Books Written by the Friars
Justice: Judge Rightly, Give Freely: https://a.co/d/0dx0V5AT
O Sacred Banquet: Exploring the Eucharistic Mystery with Saint Thomas Aquinas: https://a.co/d/0hLdv7oU
Witness: https://www.avemariapress.com/products/witness-1
Training the Tongue: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/training-the-tongue-and-growing-beyond-sins-of-speech
Your Eucharistic Identity: https://ignatius.com/your-eucharistic-identity-yeip/
St. Dominic's Way of Life: https://www.amazon.com/Saint-Dominics-Way-Life-Knowing/dp/1681929392
Prudence: Choose Confidently, Live Boldly: https://www.amazon.com/Prudence-Choose-Confidently-Live-Boldly/dp/1681927322/
Connect on Social Media
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godsplaining/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godsplaining/
Follow us on X: https://x.com/godsplaining
To learn more about the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.opeast.org
To support the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.dominicanfriars.org
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About Godsplaining
Welcome to Godsplaining: Each week Dominican friars tackle the questions that keep you up at night—faith, doubt, culture, philosophy, theology, and real life. Expect clear Catholic answers, big ideas, and conversations that spark “aha” moments without (too much) jargon. Whether you’re a cradle Catholic who loves Thomas Aquinas or just curious, pull up a chair and think deeper with us. New episodes every Thursday—subscribe now.Podcast website
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