Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we write, create art, compose music, and even think—but what does it mean for the human imagination?



In this episode of Godsplaining, Fr. Gregory and Fr. Bonaventure explore AI through the lens of Catholic philosophy and theology. They discuss whether AI can truly be creative, why imagination is essential to being human, and how technology may reshape our relationship with art, work, community, and even one another.



Rather than asking whether AI is intelligent, they ask a deeper question: What makes human intelligence, and creativity, unique?







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