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Godsplaining

Dominican Friars Province of St. Joseph
Religion & Spirituality
Godsplaining
Latest episode

646 episodes

  • Godsplaining

    Is It Holy to Be Funny?

    08/06/2026 | 36 mins.
    Is laughter just entertainment, or is it an important part of the Christian life?

    In this episode of Godsplaining, Fr. Gregory and Fr. Joseph-Anthony explore the surprising virtue of humor. They discuss why Christians sometimes become overly serious, how St. Thomas Aquinas viewed wit as a virtue, and why laughter can deepen friendship, relieve tension, and even help us speak the truth with charity.

    Have a favorite joke? We want to hear it, drop it in the comments!

     

    Join Exodus 90 for St. Michael's Lent with with Fr. Columba Jordan starting on August 12th: https://exodus90.com/godsplaining

    For the St. Dominic Rosary and more from the Catholic Woodworker: https://catholicwoodworker.com/products/st-dominic-rosary?utm_source=godsplaining&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=stdominic

     

    Send your questions for the friars to: godsplaining@opeast.org

    Subscribe to our channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Godsplaining

     

    Support the Podcast

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godsplaining

    Shop merch: https://godsplaining.org/store/

     

    Shop Books Written by the Friars

    Justice: Judge Rightly, Give Freely: https://a.co/d/0dx0V5AT

    O Sacred Banquet: Exploring the Eucharistic Mystery with Saint Thomas Aquinas: https://a.co/d/0hLdv7oU

    Witness: https://www.avemariapress.com/products/witness-1

    Training the Tongue: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/training-the-tongue-and-growing-beyond-sins-of-speech

    Your Eucharistic Identity: https://ignatius.com/your-eucharistic-identity-yeip/

    St. Dominic's Way of Life: https://www.amazon.com/Saint-Dominics-Way-Life-Knowing/dp/1681929392

    Prudence: Choose Confidently, Live Boldly: https://www.amazon.com/Prudence-Choose-Confidently-Live-Boldly/dp/1681927322/

     

    Connect on Social Media

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godsplaining/

    Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godsplaining/

    Follow us on X: https://x.com/godsplaining

     

    To learn more about the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.opeast.org

    To support the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.dominicanfriars.org
  • Godsplaining

    Trent Horn on Why Apologetics Isn't Enough

    08/03/2026 | 34 mins.
    Why are so many Christians rediscovering the Catholic Church?

    In this episode of Guestsplaining, Fr. Gregory Pine sits down with Catholic apologist Trent Horn to discuss Protestantism, apologetics, conversion, and what ultimately draws people into the fullness of the Catholic faith. They explore why arguments matter, but also why arguments alone are never enough.

    Trent explains the biggest misconceptions Protestants have about Catholicism, how apologetics should lead to deeper discipleship, and why every convert must eventually move beyond debates into a life of prayer, the sacraments, and authentic friendship with Christ.

    Whether you're Catholic, Protestant, exploring Christianity, or simply curious about the differences, this conversation offers a thoughtful and charitable look at one of today's most important religious conversations.

     

    Keep up the Counsel of Trent: https://www.youtube.com/TheCounselofTrent

    Learn more about books written by Trent Horn: https://www.trenthorn.com/

    Read through his catalog of articles for Catholic Answers: https://www.catholic.com/profile/trent-horn

     

    Send your questions for the friars to: godsplaining@opeast.org

    Subscribe to our channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Godsplaining

     

    Support the Podcast

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godsplaining

    Shop merch: https://godsplaining.org/store/

     

    Shop Books Written by the Friars

    Justice: Judge Rightly, Give Freely: https://a.co/d/0dx0V5AT

    O Sacred Banquet: Exploring the Eucharistic Mystery with Saint Thomas Aquinas: https://a.co/d/0hLdv7oU

    Witness: https://www.avemariapress.com/products/witness-1

    Training the Tongue: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/training-the-tongue-and-growing-beyond-sins-of-speech

    our Eucharistic Identity: https://ignatius.com/your-eucharistic-identity-yeip/

    St. Dominic's Way of Life: https://www.amazon.com/Saint-Dominics-Way-Life-Knowing/dp/1681929392

    Prudence: Choose Confidently, Live Boldly: https://www.amazon.com/Prudence-Choose-Confidently-Live-Boldly/dp/1681927322/

     

    Connect on Social Media

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godsplaining/

    Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godsplaining/

    Follow us on X: https://x.com/godsplaining

     

    To learn more about the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.opeast.org

    To support the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.dominicanfriars.org
  • Godsplaining

    The Real Danger of AI Isn't What You Think

    07/30/2026 | 40 mins.
    Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we write, create art, compose music, and even think—but what does it mean for the human imagination?

    In this episode of Godsplaining, Fr. Gregory and Fr. Bonaventure explore AI through the lens of Catholic philosophy and theology. They discuss whether AI can truly be creative, why imagination is essential to being human, and how technology may reshape our relationship with art, work, community, and even one another.

    Rather than asking whether AI is intelligent, they ask a deeper question: What makes human intelligence, and creativity, unique?

     

    Join Exodus 90 for St. Michael's Lent with with Fr. Columba Jordan starting on August 12th: https://exodus90.com/godsplaining

     

    For the St. Dominic Rosary and more from the Catholic Woodworker: https://catholicwoodworker.com/products/st-dominic-rosary?utm_source=godsplaining&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=stdominic

     

    Last chance! Join Fr. Patrick and Fr. Bonaventure for the 2026 Men's Wilderness Retreat this August. Sign up here by midnight on July 30th: https://godsplaining.org/events-2/mens-retreat-brevard-nc-august-2026/

     

    Send your questions for the friars to: godsplaining@opeast.org

    Subscribe to our channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Godsplaining

     

    Support the Podcast

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godsplaining

    Shop merch: https://godsplaining.org/store/

     

    Shop Books Written by the Friars

    Justice: Judge Rightly, Give Freely: https://a.co/d/0dx0V5AT

    O Sacred Banquet: Exploring the Eucharistic Mystery with Saint Thomas Aquinas: https://a.co/d/0hLdv7oU

    Witness: https://www.avemariapress.com/products/witness-1

    Training the Tongue: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/training-the-tongue-and-growing-beyond-sins-of-speech

    Your Eucharistic Identity: https://ignatius.com/your-eucharistic-identity-yeip/

    St. Dominic's Way of Life: https://www.amazon.com/Saint-Dominics-Way-Life-Knowing/dp/1681929392

    Prudence: Choose Confidently, Live Boldly: https://www.amazon.com/Prudence-Choose-Confidently-Live-Boldly/dp/1681927322/

     

    Connect on Social Media

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godsplaining/

    Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godsplaining/

    Follow us on X: https://x.com/godsplaining

     

    To learn more about the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.opeast.org

    To support the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.dominicanfriars.org
  • Godsplaining

    The Hidden Wisdom of The Little Prince

    07/23/2026 | 40 mins.
    Why has The Little Prince remained one of the most beloved books in the world?

    Fr. Patrick and Fr. Bonaventure explore Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless classic through the lens of Catholic philosophy and theology. Together they unpack the book's deepest themes: childlike wonder, identity, responsibility, love, friendship, and learning to "see with the heart."

    Whether you're revisiting this classic or reading it for the first time, this conversation will help you discover why The Little Prince continues to speak so powerfully to the human heart.

    Add The Little Prince to your summer reading list: https://a.co/d/05hF80OS

     

    Join Exodus 90 for St. Michael's Lent with with Fr. Columba Jordan starting on August 12th: https://exodus90.com/godsplaining

     

    For the St. Dominic Rosary and more from the Catholic Woodworker: https://catholicwoodworker.com/products/st-dominic-rosary?utm_source=godsplaining&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=stdominic

     

    Only 10 spots left! Join Fr. Patrick and Fr. Bonaventure for the 2026 Men's Wilderness Retreat this August. Sign up here: https://godsplaining.org/events-2/mens-retreat-brevard-nc-august-2026/

     

    Send your questions for the friars to: godsplaining@opeast.org

    Subscribe to our channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Godsplaining

     

    Support the Podcast

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godsplaining

    Shop merch: https://godsplaining.org/store/

     

    Shop Books Written by the Friars

    Justice: Judge Rightly, Give Freely: https://a.co/d/0dx0V5AT

    O Sacred Banquet: Exploring the Eucharistic Mystery with Saint Thomas Aquinas: https://a.co/d/0hLdv7oU Witness: https://www.avemariapress.com/products/witness-1

    Training the Tongue: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/training-the-tongue-and-growing-beyond-sins-of-speech

    Your Eucharistic Identity: https://ignatius.com/your-eucharistic-identity-yeip/ St. Dominic's Way of Life: https://www.amazon.com/Saint-Dominics-Way-Life-Knowing/dp/1681929392

    Prudence: Choose Confidently, Live Boldly: https://www.amazon.com/Prudence-Choose-Confidently-Live-Boldly/dp/1681927322/

     

    Connect on Social Media

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godsplaining/

    Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godsplaining/

    Follow us on X: https://x.com/godsplaining

     

    To learn more about the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.opeast.org

    To support the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.dominicanfriars.org
  • Godsplaining

    Dr. Bob Schuchts on Hurting, Healing, and Miracles

    07/20/2026 | 30 mins.
    Can God really heal emotional wounds, trauma, grief, and spiritual struggles? And if He can, why do so many faithful Catholics still suffer?

    Fr. Gregory sits down with bestselling author and therapist Dr. Bob Schuchts of the John Paul II Healing Center to explore what healing actually means in the Christian life. Together they discuss why healing is central to Christ's mission, praying for healing, miracles, and what to do when your prayers go seemingly unanswered.

    Rather than promising easy answers, this conversation offers hope rooted in the Gospel: healing is ultimately an encounter with the love and truth of Jesus Christ.

    Whether you've struggled with grief, past wounds, disappointment, or simply wonder if healing is possible, this episode offers a deeply Catholic vision of hope.

    Join the John Paull II Healing Center on retreat: https://jpiihealingcenter.org/

    Grab your copy of Be Healed, Be Devoted, or Healing Prayers and Renunciations Dr. Bob Schuchts here: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Bob-Schuchts/author/B00GUZSYLG

     

    Send your questions for the friars to: godsplaining@opeast.org

    Subscribe to our channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Godsplaining

     

    Support the Podcast

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godsplaining

    Shop merch: https://godsplaining.org/store/

     

    Shop Books Written by the Friars

    Justice: Judge Rightly, Give Freely: https://a.co/d/0dx0V5AT

    O Sacred Banquet: Exploring the Eucharistic Mystery with Saint Thomas Aquinas: https://a.co/d/0hLdv7oU

    Witness: https://www.avemariapress.com/products/witness-1

    Training the Tongue: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/training-the-tongue-and-growing-beyond-sins-of-speech

    Your Eucharistic Identity: https://ignatius.com/your-eucharistic-identity-yeip/

    St. Dominic's Way of Life: https://www.amazon.com/Saint-Dominics-Way-Life-Knowing/dp/1681929392

    Prudence: Choose Confidently, Live Boldly: https://www.amazon.com/Prudence-Choose-Confidently-Live-Boldly/dp/1681927322/

     

    Connect on Social Media

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godsplaining/

    Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godsplaining/

    Follow us on X: https://x.com/godsplaining

     

    To learn more about the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.opeast.org

    To support the Province of St. Joseph visit: www.dominicanfriars.org
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About Godsplaining
Welcome to Godsplaining: Each week Dominican friars tackle the questions that keep you up at night—faith, doubt, culture, philosophy, theology, and real life. Expect clear Catholic answers, big ideas, and conversations that spark “aha” moments without (too much) jargon. Whether you’re a cradle Catholic who loves Thomas Aquinas or just curious, pull up a chair and think deeper with us. New episodes every Thursday—subscribe now.
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