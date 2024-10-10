Powered by RND
We Signed An NDA
We Signed An NDA

Amanda Lifford, Miki Ann Maddox
We Signed An NDA
  • She Did Not Call Yoko Ono a Wh*re (w/ Ann & Amanda)
    “A brutal reality of this painful world...” This week, the gals talk May Pang (former assistant to John Lennon and Yoko Ono), The Valley, Vanderpump Villa, and good ole' Tom Schwartz (this time on Summer House.....)!We release two types of episodes -- pop culture/reality TV chats (that's this one!) and interviews. If you missed last week's interview with the delightful Pauline Bithell, we HIGHLY recommend you check it out!More on May Pang from TitTok creator @slutshamedxWSANDA SUBMISSIONS: [email protected] us on instagram @wesignedannda @mikiannmaddox @liffordthebigreddog so you can slither in our DMs with constructive feedback, but please, for the love of god, don't cyberbully us. We're fragile :-/If you're picking up what we're putting down and want even more Ann and Amanda comedy content, support us on Patreon. You have no idea how many times we've said "Wait, this is too batshit.....we'll put it on Patreon." Our cover art was made by America's sweetheart, producer Maddy, and our theme song features parts of "Kawaii Til I Die" by Starjunk 95 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    57:09
  • Reunited and It Feels So Tender (w/ Pauline Bithell)
    “Some people are so shiny on the surface and then you scratch...” This week, Ann and Amanda interview "tragic movie star/icon, British journalist, writer, and podcaster with a bit of a snark" Pauline Bithell! The gals met Pauline at the American Reality TV Awards, guested on her podcast (Tender Loving Care...?), and were SO excited to reunite -- enjoy her accent, stories, and infinite wisdom!We release two types of episodes -- interviews (that's this one!) and pop culture/reality TV chats. If you wanna hear Ann and Amanda talk reality TV, check our recent Summer House and DeSorbo v. Conover episodes!Check out:Pauline's socials/podcast: @tenderlovingcarepodcast (don't miss Ann and Amanda's guest episode!!!)WSANDA SUBMISSIONS: [email protected] us on instagram @wesignedannda @mikiannmaddox @liffordthebigreddog so you can slither in our DMs with constructive feedback, but please, for the love of god, don't cyberbully us. We're fragile :-/If you're picking up what we're putting down and want even more Ann and Amanda comedy content, support us on Patreon. You have no idea how many times we've said "Wait, this is too batshit.....we'll put it on Patreon." Our cover art was made by America's sweetheart, producer Maddy, and our theme song features parts of "Kawaii Til I Die" by Starjunk 95 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:22:06
  • Karmic Scorekeeping (w/ Amanda & Ann)
    “It is so evident that you are deeply uncomfortable.” This week, the gals talk Monica Lewinsky (thanks to a listener submission from Lisa from Philly!), White Lotus, The Amazing Race, and Summer House Season 9!We release two types of episodes -- pop culture/reality TV chats (that's this one!) and interviews. If you missed last week's interview with the wonderful Tarek Ziad, we HIGHLY recommend you check it out!WSANDA SUBMISSIONS: [email protected] us on instagram @wesignedannda @mikiannmaddox @liffordthebigreddog so you can slither in our DMs with constructive feedback, but please, for the love of god, don't cyberbully us. We're fragile :-/If you're picking up what we're putting down and want even more Ann and Amanda comedy content, support us on Patreon. You have no idea how many times we've said "Wait, this is too batshit.....we'll put it on Patreon." Our cover art was made by America's sweetheart, producer Maddy, and our theme song features parts of "Kawaii Til I Die" by Starjunk 95 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    53:24
  • Mama, Nobody is Laughing! (w/ Tarek Ziad)
    “I've given away all my cards. I'm f*ggy online.” This week, the gals interview actor-writer-comedian ("the most definite multi-hyphenate in the world") Tarek Ziad -- he is a wonderful wonderful creative genius, he went to the Yale School of Drama (ever heard of Meryl Streep?), and he has MUCH to share!We release two types of episodes -- interviews (that's this one!) and pop culture/reality TV chats. If you wanna hear Ann and Amanda talk reality TV, check out last weeks DeSorbo v. Conover episode!Check out:Tarek's socials: @tarekaziadTarek's substack: Perfect InformationWSANDA SUBMISSIONS: [email protected] us on instagram @wesignedannda @mikiannmaddox @liffordthebigreddog so you can slither in our DMs with constructive feedback, but please, for the love of god, don't cyberbully us. We're fragile :-/If you're picking up what we're putting down and want even more Ann and Amanda comedy content, support us on Patreon. You have no idea how many times we've said "Wait, this is too batshit.....we'll put it on Patreon." Our cover art was made by America's sweetheart, producer Maddy, and our theme song features parts of "Kawaii Til I Die" by Starjunk 95 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:06:38
  • Support Court: DeSorbo v. Conover (w/ Ann & Amanda)
    “The Kennedys of Bravo.” This week the gals argue the case currently rocking reality TV: DeSorbo v. Conover. It's a mock trial baby (but we're taking this VERY seriously)!!We release two types of episodes -- pop culture/reality TV chats (that's this one!) and interviews. We will do more interviews very soon, we promise! In the meantime, if you missed last week's interview with the fabulous Amir Yass, we HIGHLY recommend you check it out!WSANDA SUBMISSIONS: [email protected] us on instagram @wesignedannda @mikiannmaddox @liffordthebigreddog so you can slither in our DMs with constructive feedback, but please, for the love of god, don't cyberbully us. We're fragile :-/If you're picking up what we're putting down and want even more Ann and Amanda comedy content, support us on Patreon. You have no idea how many times we've said "Wait, this is too batshit.....we'll put it on Patreon." Our cover art was made by America's sweetheart, producer Maddy, and our theme song features parts of "Kawaii Til I Die" by Starjunk 95 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:03:06

About We Signed An NDA

A comedy podcast hosted by two former assistants that dissects pop culture and modern celebrity, with a focus on reality TV, and platforms the voices Hollywood overlooks ... WITHOUT GETTING SUED. We're not here to be mean or violate privacy -- we're here to humanize people who seem larger than life and have fun doing it! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
