“Some people are so shiny on the surface and then you scratch...” This week, Ann and Amanda interview "tragic movie star/icon, British journalist, writer, and podcaster with a bit of a snark" Pauline Bithell! The gals met Pauline at the American Reality TV Awards, guested on her podcast (Tender Loving Care...?), and were SO excited to reunite -- enjoy her accent, stories, and infinite wisdom!We release two types of episodes -- interviews (that's this one!) and pop culture/reality TV chats. If you wanna hear Ann and Amanda talk reality TV, check our recent Summer House and DeSorbo v. Conover episodes!Check out:Pauline's socials/podcast: @tenderlovingcarepodcast (don't miss Ann and Amanda's guest episode!!!)WSANDA SUBMISSIONS: [email protected]
