The Traidar: A Traitors Podcast

Matthew Keeley
An episode-by-episode review and discussion of reality competition TV show, The Traitors! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Traitors US S3 E2+E3
    A deep-dive into episodes two and three of The Traitors US Season Three with host David Bloomberg and guest co-host Laura Effinger-Dean!Edited by Mark Axford: @zibala37.bsky.socialLaura's Bluesky: @@jkalderash.bsky.socialLaura's Instagram: @jkalderashVoice Message for the Pod: memo.fm/thetraidarpodcastDavid's Links: https://linktr.ee/davidbloombergPodcast Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/matthewkeeleyPodcast Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @thetraidarpodcastEmail: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:35:49
  • The Traitors UK S3 E6
    A deep-dive into episode 6 of The Traitors UK series three with host Matthew Keeley and guest co-host Jane Massey from The Traitors New Zealand!Jane's Instagram: @janemass444The Traitors Finale Live Screening in London: https://www.the2brewers.com/london/24-01-2025/the-traitorsVoice Message for the Pod: memo.fm/thetraidarpodcastDavid's Links: https://linktr.ee/davidbloombergPodcast Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/matthewkeeleyPodcast Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @thetraidarpodcastEmail: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:30:54
  • The Traitors US S3 E1
    A deep-dive into the debut episode of The Traitors US Season Three with host David Bloomberg and guest co-host Gia Worthy!Edited by Mark Axford: @zibala37.bsky.socialGia's X, Instagram, Bluesky: @ClassicallyGiaGia's Podcasts: https://recapkickback.com/https://open.spotify.com/show/2L3VlGlusgx4Wpmb1QglWJhttps://robhasawebsite.com/pod-friends-gia-worthy-interview/Voice Message for the Pod: memo.fm/thetraidarpodcastDavid's Links: https://linktr.ee/davidbloombergPodcast Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/matthewkeeleyPodcast Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @thetraidarpodcastEmail: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:17:23
  • The Traitors UK S3 E5
    A deep-dive into episode 5 of The Traitors UK series three with hosts Matthew Keeley and David Bloomberg!The Traitors Finale Live Screening in London: https://www.the2brewers.com/london/24-01-2025/the-traitorsVoice Message for the Pod: memo.fm/thetraidarpodcastDavid's Links: https://linktr.ee/davidbloombergPodcast Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/matthewkeeleyPodcast Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @thetraidarpodcastEmail: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:56:12
  • The Traitors UK S3 E4
    A deep-dive into episode 4 of The Traitors UK series three with host Matthew Keeley and guest co-host Kevin Sherwin!Kevin's Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/02N4vAlIPR6NWTrIM6iTAtKevin's Podcast Instagram: @gaypeoplepodThe Traitors Finale Live Screening in London: https://www.the2brewers.com/london/24-01-2025/the-traitorsVoice Message for the Pod: memo.fm/thetraidarpodcastPodcast Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/matthewkeeleyPodcast Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @thetraidarpodcastEmail: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:37:01

