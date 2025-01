The Traidar: A Traitors Podcast

The Traitors US S3 E2+E3

A deep-dive into episodes two and three of The Traitors US Season Three with host David Bloomberg and guest co-host Laura Effinger-Dean!Edited by Mark Axford: @zibala37.bsky.socialLaura's Bluesky: @@jkalderash.bsky.socialLaura's Instagram: @jkalderashVoice Message for the Pod: memo.fm/thetraidarpodcastDavid's Links: https://linktr.ee/davidbloombergPodcast Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/matthewkeeleyPodcast Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @thetraidarpodcastEmail: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.