Sister Wives: Love Should Be Multiplied Not Divided

"Ethan continues to try to win back Teegan's heart, but Moriah, Isaac and Kaylynn worry it's too little too late; Ken confronts Kim about her weight, and a worried Kim drives to Wisconsin to check on Ethan."



KKKen's daughter is outing her duddy and the fact he has been absent for 20 years from her life. Kim is berated by KKKen because he only wants a bride who can wear a size 4 down the aisle. Teegan and her MILF mom hatch a plan to get the hell out of dodge and away from Ethan. Kaylynn and Isaac fuck with whip cream.



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