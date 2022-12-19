Sister Wives: Love Should Be Multiplied Not Divided

A husband and his (only) wife give a weekly breakdown to the newest season of the TLC sinking ship, known as, "Sister Wives!" Follow along as this couple talks ... More
Engaged to Be: Christine Brown and David Woolley-Brown!
You heard it here last... but if you were on Patreon, you heard it here first! Christine Brown is officially engaged and we cannot wait for David to take her married last name! We're quickly sharing with you our thoughts on the engagement– the highs, the lows and the grieving we are going through for Christine's libido...
4/13/2023
10:06
*BREAKING NEWS* In Kindness, Meri and Kody
Worthy Up Bitches... because Meri has FINALLY stopped holding on. You too can find your own value and self-worth at Meri Brown's Real Life Retreat and take back your power by leaving the man who has not spoken more than a handful of words to you over the past 8 years.
1/10/2023
17:12
One on One PART THREE
"In this final episode of one-on-one interviews, Kody is confronted with the question of whether he has a favourite wife. Then, Kody and Janelle open up about the conflict over holidays and reveal the status of their relationship."
If Janelle wants back into Kody's good graces, she's gonna have to kiss his ass... or his ring. Robyn is ready to get back out there and start searching for a new wife... all the while Meri is still holding out and remembering the good ol' days of getting misty-eyed over Keith Urban with Kody.
1/9/2023
1:10:13
One on One PART TWO
"As the sit-downs continue, the Browns reveal difficulties that go back decades, including a short time where Janelle left the family; the family discusses Kody's meltdown, and Robyn shares anger over the lack of support from her sister wives."
Christine has been so traumatized by Kody that she now only wants to date Ogres. Sukana and production waste 23% of our time talking about old stuff. Meri is starting to change her tune, Robyn is Kody's little puppet and Janelle calls out Kody's bullshit.
1/2/2023
1:02:27
One on One PART ONE
"The Brown family sits down individually to discuss the challenges they have faced over the past year. Kody and Christine give insight about their separation, while Meri learns of an instance when Kody thought about reconciling."
This Tell-Nothing has lived up to everything we've come to expect from these people: NOTHING. The time WASTED on playbacks and "still-to-comes" is astronomical. Sukanya Krishnan is giving off major Robyn Brown fangirl vibes and that is not the bias we are looking for from our host! Meri tried to kiss Kody, but he only wanted her rice krispies...
