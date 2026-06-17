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Sister Wives: Love Should Be Multiplied Not Divided
Ace + Katelyn Fanning
Latest episode
120 episodes
- "The family confronts Lydia and Zac about their judgmental behavior and, later, comes together to honor their brother Joshua, who died 18 years ago; still dealing with unresolved feelings, Lydia and Zac are handed another surprise from the family."
The Plaths have come together to celebrate Lydia's horrible wedding one year ago today, with one goal in mind: make it even fucking worse. Zac and Lydia put a stop to playing Cards Against Humanity but Kim introduces a new game to the family, "Who Can Shit on Lydia and Zac the Most?" The game ends up a close call between Ethan and Kim!
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And if you're the ultimate trash, join us on Patreon!
CHECK OUT OUR BRAND NEW WEBSITE WITH WEEKLY RECAPS OF OUR TRASHY RECAPS!
www.shittalkpod.com
- "After an emotional therapy session, Kim feels prepared to lead a family discussion about Joshua's death; Teegan joins Ethan in Georgia and learns some surprising news; before honoring Joshua, the family clears the air with Lydia and Zac."
Kim is throwing a lavish surprise anniversary party for Lydia and Zac, but instead of a flash-mob choreographed dance number, its just a mob of pissed off Plaths. Barry wears white pants, KKKen tries to give Mercy one of the knots they used back in the day to trap slaves as a braid and Teegan is possibly bisexual.... still unclear.
Follow us on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook– and while you're at it, feel free to peruse our Shit Talk Shop!
And if you're the ultimate trash, join us on Patreon!
CHECK OUT OUR BRAND NEW WEBSITE WITH WEEKLY RECPAS OF OUR TRASHY RECAPS!
www.shittalkpod.com
- "Barry goes on his first date in over 20 years; Kim and Lydia's tense car ride takes a big U-turn when Kim brings up Lydia and Zac's judgmental behavior; reeling from the car ride, Kim seeks counseling about Joshua's death for the first time."
Jonah, #1 Real Estate Agent in Tallahassee, is ready to get pounded by Barry, but unfortunately he is saving his special gift for marriage. Lydia and Zac continue to throw the good word at everyone and telling them they suck. Kim gets Isaac and Ethan ready to attack.
Follow us on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook– and while you're at it, feel free to peruse our Shit Talk Shop!
And if you're the ultimate trash, join us on Patreon!
CHECK OUT OUR BRAND NEW WEBSITE WITH WEEKLY RECPAS OF OUR TRASHY RECAPS!
www.shittalkpod.com
- "Kim helps Ethan settle into his new home in Wisconsin and has a heart-to-heart with Teegan. Isaac and Kaylynn spend a memorable evening with Lydia and Zac. Later, while Zac and Barry bond at a spa, Lydia joins Kim on her drive back to Georgia, where the conversation takes an unexpected turn, leaving Lydia speechless."
Ethan Plath is giving Marie Kondo a run for her money when he debuts his minimalistic new bungalow. Barry wants to get all hot and sweaty with Zac, who simultaneously realized that he is indeed 100% straight. Kim hates Lydia and Lydia hates Kim– it should make for an interesting 18 hour road trip!
Follow us on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook– and while you're at it, feel free to peruse our Shit Talk Shop!
And if you're the ultimate trash, join us on Patreon!
CHECK OUT OUR BRAND NEW WEBSITE WITH WEEKLY RECPAS OF OUR TRASHY RECAPS!
www.shittalkpod.com
- "Ethan continues to try to win back Teegan's heart, but Moriah, Isaac and Kaylynn worry it's too little too late; Ken confronts Kim about her weight, and a worried Kim drives to Wisconsin to check on Ethan."
KKKen's daughter is outing her duddy and the fact he has been absent for 20 years from her life. Kim is berated by KKKen because he only wants a bride who can wear a size 4 down the aisle. Teegan and her MILF mom hatch a plan to get the hell out of dodge and away from Ethan. Kaylynn and Isaac fuck with whip cream.
Follow us on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook– and while you're at it, feel free to peruse our Shit Talk Shop!
And if you're the ultimate trash, join us on Patreon!
CHECK OUT OUR BRAND NEW WEBSITE WITH WEEKLY RECPAS OF OUR TRASHY RECAPS!
www.shittalkpod.com
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About Sister Wives: Love Should Be Multiplied Not Divided
A husband and his (only) wife give a weekly breakdown to the newest season of the TLC sinking ship, known as, "Sister Wives!" Follow along as this couple talks about all things, Brown family, Coyote Pass and Lula Roe! Not suitable for children... or people who actually like the Brown family.Podcast website
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