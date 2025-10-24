They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast

"Sopranos or Six Feet Under" (S7E13.5) (pre-finale faux guessing game)
11/02/2023 | 30 mins.
We start off with a great premise but, as is our way, we take a lot of turns, including Flaming Hots. It's possible Dan aspires to be a Charlotte. Dan and Roberta talk through a thought experiment, trying to pretend we don't know what's coming in the Mad Men series finale - an exercise handily assisted by our terrible memories - in "Sopranos or Six Feet Under."
"Duck Calls" (S7E13) (The Milk and Honey Route)
11/02/2023 | 50 mins.
Is Trudy back in love or just kinda tired? Is Pete the anti-Don? Dan and Roberta discuss Mad Men season 7 episode 13: "The Milk and Honey Route" in "Duck Calls."
Couple of Announcements
10/26/2023 | 1 mins.
Why we are not posting a proper episode until next week, and a date has been set for our series-end "They Joined It" audience event.
10/05/2023 | 1h 2 mins.
(There were issues distributing this pod, so we're posting it a now third time to see if it reaches Apple Podcasts) Is Jim Hobart Satan or the scorpion? Is there a difference? Some of our people seem to have their last day at McCann before some of our people have had their first. Don't sleep on our Quotes section where Roberta pulls a real Edith Bunker. Dan and Roberta discuss Mad Men season 7 episode 12: "Lost Horizon in "Hobart's Best Girl."
9/29/2023 | 1h 2 mins.
