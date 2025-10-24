Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTV & FilmThey Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast

Daniel Jasper &amp; Roberta Lipp
TV & FilmAfter Shows
They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast
Latest episode

129 episodes

  • They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast

    "Sopranos or Six Feet Under" (S7E13.5) (pre-finale faux guessing game)

    11/02/2023 | 30 mins.

    This show is made possible by you - thank you for supporting us on Patreon⁠⁠⁠ - subscribe for early episode drops, extra discussions, and opportunities to appear on our live audience They Joined It episodes⁠⁠ (⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/TheyCoinedItPodPatreon.com/theycoineditpod⁠⁠) We start off with a great premise but, as is our way, we take a lot of turns, including Flaming Hots. It's possible Dan aspires to be a Charlotte. Dan and Roberta talk through a thought experiment, trying to pretend we don't know what's coming in the Mad Men series finale - an exercise handily assisted by our terrible memories - in "Sopranos or Six Feet Under." ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠WE'VE GOT MERCH!⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ - They Coined It on a shirt or Your Dick Whitman is Showing on a mug or Eminently Chewable on a sticker or whatever else. ⁠⁠⁠etsy.com/shop/theycoineditstore⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠CONTACT US⁠⁠:⁠⁠ [email protected]⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠                          ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter ⁠⁠⁠                         ⁠⁠ Producer, Editor -⁠⁠ Roberta Lipp⁠⁠ Graphics (logo and⁠⁠ merch⁠⁠) - Albert Stern (⁠⁠stickrust arts⁠⁠) Theme by⁠⁠ Adam Michael Tilford⁠⁠ (Venmo: @Adam-Tilford-1) - need a podcast theme? Adam is your guy.

  • They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast

    "Duck Calls" (S7E13) (The Milk and Honey Route)

    11/02/2023 | 50 mins.

    This show is made possible by you - thank you for supporting us on Patreon⁠⁠⁠ - subscribe for early episode drops, extra discussions, and opportunities to appear on our live audience They Joined It episodes⁠⁠ (⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/TheyCoinedItPodPatreon.com/theycoineditpod⁠⁠) Is Trudy back in love or just kinda tired? Is Pete the anti-Don? Dan and Roberta discuss Mad Men season 7 episode 13: "The Milk and Honey Route" in "Duck Calls." ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠WE'VE GOT MERCH!⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ - They Coined It on a shirt or Your Dick Whitman is Showing on a mug or Eminently Chewable on a sticker or whatever else. ⁠⁠⁠etsy.com/shop/theycoineditstore⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠CONTACT US⁠⁠:⁠⁠ [email protected]⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠                          ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter ⁠⁠⁠                         ⁠⁠ Producer, Editor -⁠⁠ Roberta Lipp⁠⁠ Graphics (logo and⁠⁠ merch⁠⁠) - Albert Stern (⁠⁠stickrust arts⁠⁠) Theme by⁠⁠ Adam Michael Tilford⁠⁠ (Venmo: @Adam-Tilford-1) - need a podcast theme? Adam is your guy.

  • They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast

    Couple of Announcements

    10/26/2023 | 1 mins.

    This show is made possible by you - thank you for supporting us on Patreon⁠⁠⁠ - subscribe for early episode drops, extra discussions, and opportunities to appear on our live audience They Joined It episodes⁠⁠ (⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/TheyCoinedItPodPatreon.com/theycoineditpod⁠⁠) Why we are not posting a proper episode until next week, and a date has been set for our series-end "They Joined It" audience event. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠WE'VE GOT MERCH!⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ - They Coined It on a shirt or Your Dick Whitman is Showing on a mug or Eminently Chewable on a sticker or whatever else. ⁠⁠⁠etsy.com/shop/theycoineditstore⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠CONTACT US⁠⁠:⁠⁠ [email protected]⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠                          ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter ⁠⁠⁠                         ⁠⁠ Producer, Editor -⁠⁠ Roberta Lipp⁠⁠ Graphics (logo and⁠⁠ merch⁠⁠) - Albert Stern (⁠⁠stickrust arts⁠⁠) Theme by⁠⁠ Adam Michael Tilford⁠⁠ (Venmo: @Adam-Tilford-1) - need a podcast theme? Adam is your guy.

  • They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast

    CAN YOU HEAR US APPLE? "Hobart's Best Girl" (S7E12) (Lost Horizon)

    10/05/2023 | 1h 2 mins.

    This show is made possible by you - thank you for supporting us on Patreon⁠⁠⁠ - subscribe for early episode drops, extra discussions, and opportunities to appear on our live audience They Joined It episodes⁠⁠ (⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/TheyCoinedItPodPatreon.com/theycoineditpod⁠⁠) (There were issues distributing this pod, so we're posting it a now third time to see if it reaches Apple Podcasts) Is Jim Hobart Satan or the scorpion? Is there a difference? Some of our people seem to have their last day at McCann before some of our people have had their first. Don't sleep on our Quotes section where Roberta pulls a real Edith Bunker. Dan and Roberta discuss Mad Men season 7 episode 12: "Lost Horizon in "Hobart's Best Girl." ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠WE'VE GOT MERCH!⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ - They Coined It on a shirt or Your Dick Whitman is Showing on a mug or Eminently Chewable on a sticker or whatever else. ⁠⁠⁠etsy.com/shop/theycoineditstore⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠CONTACT US⁠⁠:⁠⁠ [email protected]⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠                          ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter ⁠⁠⁠                         ⁠⁠ Producer, Editor -⁠⁠ Roberta Lipp⁠⁠ Graphics (logo and⁠⁠ merch⁠⁠) - Albert Stern (⁠⁠stickrust arts⁠⁠) Theme by⁠⁠ Adam Michael Tilford⁠⁠ (Venmo: @Adam-Tilford-1) - need a podcast theme? Adam is your guy.

  • They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast

    "Hobart's Best Girl" (S7E12) (Lost Horizon)

    9/29/2023 | 1h 2 mins.

    This show is made possible by you - thank you for supporting us on Patreon⁠⁠⁠ - subscribe for early episode drops, extra discussions, and opportunities to appear on our live audience They Joined It episodes⁠⁠ (⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/TheyCoinedItPodPatreon.com/theycoineditpod⁠⁠) (There were issues distributing this pod, so we're posting it a second time to make sure you all get it. Sorry for the deux-ing!) Is Jim Hobart Satan or the scorpion? Is there a difference? Some of our people seem to have their last day at McCann before some of our people have had their first. Don't sleep on our Quotes section where Roberta pulls a real Edith Bunker. Dan and Roberta discuss Mad Men season 7 episode 12: "Lost Horizon in "Hobart's Best Girl." ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠WE'VE GOT MERCH!⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ - They Coined It on a shirt or Your Dick Whitman is Showing on a mug or Eminently Chewable on a sticker or whatever else. ⁠⁠⁠etsy.com/shop/theycoineditstore⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠CONTACT US⁠⁠:⁠⁠ [email protected]⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠                          ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter ⁠⁠⁠                         ⁠⁠ Producer, Editor -⁠⁠ Roberta Lipp⁠⁠ Graphics (logo and⁠⁠ merch⁠⁠) - Albert Stern (⁠⁠stickrust arts⁠⁠) Theme by⁠⁠ Adam Michael Tilford⁠⁠ (Venmo: @Adam-Tilford-1) - need a podcast theme? Adam is your guy.

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast

Hosts Roberta Lipp and Dan Jasper are legacy Mad Men analyzers going back to their "Basket of Kisses" blogging years. Join them (and the occasional special guest) on an episodic journey through the series that ruined all other shows for its fans. In addition to founding the blog, Roberta was a contributor to Matt Zoller Seitz's Mad Men Carousel.
Podcast website
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Listen to They Coined It, a Mad Men Podcast, Watch What Crappens and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/15/2026 - 11:41:32 PM