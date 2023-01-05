It's Turtle Time! Tune in for dispatches from inside the Bravo universe from aficionados Amy and Riley. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more informat... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
Patreon Teaser: Vegas With a Vengeance (Vanderpump Rules S1 E4 Recap)
Amy and Riley recap the iconic fourth episode of Vanderpump Rules, "Vegas with a Vengeance", and reminisce on their own beautiful times in Vegas. If you enjoyed this teaser, join the Turtle Time Patreon and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear the full episode and access exclusive bonus content! We'll be recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week. And if you need even more Turtle Time in your life, follow us on TikTok or Instagram. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/1/2023
6:53
The Curse at Tower 12 (Vanderpump Rules S10 E12 Recap)
Amy and Riley officially declare Ramona and Avery Singer as their first "Certified Stinkers" and hopefully solve the mystery of why James Kennedy called Tom Schwartz "Mr. Buzz Button" on last week's episode. And then finally, Amy and Riley recap this week's iconic episode of Vanderpump Rules - "Beach, Don't Kill My Vibe" (S10 E12) - and declare it a masterpiece.This is 2 hours and 33 minutes of pure Turtle Time! If you enjoyed this episode but you demand more, join the Turtle Time Patreon and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We'll be recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.And if you need even more Turtle Time in your life, follow us on TikTok or Instagram. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Amy and Riley recap the third episode of Vanderpump Rules - "You Don't Know Jax" and learn that they truly have never known Jax.If you enjoyed this teaser, join the Turtle Time Patreon and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear the full episode and access exclusive bonus content! We'll be recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week. And if you need even more Turtle Time in your life, follow us on TikTok or Instagram. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/25/2023
4:35
The Rise of Satchel (Vanderpump Rules S10 E11 Recap)
Amy discusses her powerful horoscope reading with Ally Lewber and gets to the bottom of her birth chart and what it has in store for the future of Turtle Time. Then Amy and Riley discuss the latest Bravo news and create a new segment called the "Summer House Minute". And then finally, Amy and Riley recap this week's divisive episode of Vanderpump Rules - "Mistress in Distress" (S10 E11). This is 2 hours and 8 minutes of pure Turtle Time! If you enjoyed this episode but you demand more, join the Turtle Time Patreon and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We'll be recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week. And if you need even more Turtle Time in your life, follow us on TikTok or Instagram. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/21/2023
2:10:03
Patreon Teaser: This Is a Break-Up (Vanderpump Rules S1 E2 Recap)
Amy and Riley recap the second episode of Vanderpump Rules - "This Is a Break-Up" and mourn the end of Stassi and Jax's iconic relationship. If you enjoyed this teaser, join the Turtle Time Patreon and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear the full episode and access exclusive bonus content! We'll be recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week. And if you need even more Turtle Time in your life, follow us on TikTok or Instagram. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.