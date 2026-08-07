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447 episodes
- Amy and Riley enter the House of Stassi and stay there for awhile.
If you enjoyed this episode and need more Turtle Time in your life, join the Turtle Time Patreon and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We're recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.
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- Amy and Riley unpack this week's episode of Next Gen NYC (season 2, episode 7) - "The Big Apple Film Festival". (07:25)
If you enjoyed this episode and need more Turtle Time in your life, join the Turtle Time Patreon and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We're recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.
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- Amy and Riley discuss part 1 of The Valley season 3 reunion - "Jesse's Girl". (12:30)
If you enjoyed this episode and need more Turtle Time in your life, join the Turtle Time Patreon and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We're recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.
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- Amy and Riley share their thoughts on this week's wonderful episode of The McBee Dynasty (season 3, episode 8) - "Kacie in the Chapel". (4:55)
If you enjoyed this episode and need more Turtle Time in your life, join the Turtle Time Patreon and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We're recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.
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- Amy and Riley squeeze the remaining juice out of this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (season 20, episode 4) - "The Friend In A Box Game". (9:25)
If you enjoyed this episode and need more Turtle Time in your life, join the Turtle Time Patreon and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We're recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.
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About Turtle Time
Sit back and relax as Amy Scarlata and Riley Hamilton talk about Bravo.Podcast website
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