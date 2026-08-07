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Turtle Time

Riley Hamilton and Amy Scarlata
TV & Film
Turtle Time
Latest episode

447 episodes

  • Turtle Time

    House of Stassi: A Season 1 Rectrospective

    08/07/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Amy and Riley enter the House of Stassi and stay there for awhile.

    If you enjoyed this episode and need more Turtle Time in your life, join the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Turtle Time Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We're recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.

    And if you need even more Turtle Time in your life, follow us on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. And please, if you want to watch some of the fun things we do, subscribe on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Turtle Time

    Mr. Big Vs. Mr. Pig (Next Gen NYC S2 E7 Recap)

    08/06/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Amy and Riley unpack this week's episode of Next Gen NYC (season 2, episode 7) - "The Big Apple Film Festival". (07:25)

    If you enjoyed this episode and need more Turtle Time in your life, join the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Turtle Time Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We're recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.

    And if you need even more Turtle Time in your life, follow us on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. And please, if you want to watch some of the fun things we do, subscribe on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Turtle Time

    Trolled by Jax (The Valley S3 Reunion Part 1 Recap)

    08/06/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Amy and Riley discuss part 1 of The Valley season 3 reunion - "Jesse's Girl". (12:30)

    If you enjoyed this episode and need more Turtle Time in your life, join the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Turtle Time Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We're recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.

    And if you need even more Turtle Time in your life, follow us on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. And please, if you want to watch some of the fun things we do, subscribe on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Turtle Time

    I Pronounce Thee to Be, Mr. And Mrs. McBee (The McBee Dynasty S3 E8 Recap)

    08/04/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Amy and Riley share their thoughts on this week's wonderful episode of The McBee Dynasty (season 3, episode 8) - "Kacie in the Chapel". (4:55)

    If you enjoyed this episode and need more Turtle Time in your life, join the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Turtle Time Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We're recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.

    And if you need even more Turtle Time in your life, follow us on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. And please, if you want to watch some of the fun things we do, subscribe on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Turtle Time

    Real Housewives of Carmella (RHOC S20 E4 Recap)

    07/31/2026 | 57 mins.
    Amy and Riley squeeze the remaining juice out of this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (season 20, episode 4) - "The Friend In A Box Game". (9:25)

    If you enjoyed this episode and need more Turtle Time in your life, join the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Turtle Time Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and become a Villa Rosa VIP to hear exclusive bonus content! We're recapping the Vanderpump Rules series from the beginning each week.

    And if you need even more Turtle Time in your life, follow us on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. And please, if you want to watch some of the fun things we do, subscribe on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Turtle Time
Sit back and relax as Amy Scarlata and Riley Hamilton talk about Bravo.
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