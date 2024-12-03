Powered by RND
Rose Pricks: A Bachelor Roast

Stefanie Taylor
Stefanie Wilder Taylor (For Crying Out Loud, Bored AF) and Cecily Knobler relentlessly mock the crazy kids of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Pa...
TV & FilmAfter ShowsSociety & CultureRelationships

  • Hannah Kobayashi Part 2 Mexico Update
    We follow the Hannah trail to Mexico and report on the LAPD press conference plus reveal some reddit theories that sort of make sense!
    --------  
    36:41
  • More on Hannah Kobayashi Part One
    This was originally a Bored AF Patreon from last week but there's some good tea here. We are recording another update and that will be part 2 available tomorrow morning.
    --------  
    32:13
  • Golden Bachelor: Special Guest Sandra Mason
    You know her from Golden Bachelor, it's Sandra Mason. Cecily and Stefanie have been obsessing on her potty mouth coolness since we first got introduced to Sandra and we're excited to dish the dirt on everything from how she got on the show to her other TV appearances and more!
    --------  
    40:18
  • RHOBH: S14 E2 (Part2): Carcass Out
    There's a meeting at Bozama's house and a crazy, koo koo pizza & pajama party at Kyle's house. Plus PK and Dorit meet for shoestring fries and kale salad. Guess who has what.
    --------  
    49:03
  • RHOBH: S14 E2 (Part 1): Carcass Out
    Dorit and Kyle try to work out their differences but it's not looking good. Sutton attempts to give Kyle financial advice and Kyle tries to give Sutton Botox advice. Plus, lots of personal funny stories from Cecily and Stef.
    --------  
    45:22

About Rose Pricks: A Bachelor Roast

Stefanie Wilder Taylor (For Crying Out Loud, Bored AF) and Cecily Knobler relentlessly mock the crazy kids of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. We snark because we love. Find our bonus episodes and full archives at http://patreon.com/rosepricks
