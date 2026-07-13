This week Kelli is joined by Devyn Simone, who's been on our screens since 2008! From The Real World to The Challenge, hosting and matchmaking, and maybe even stepping into the world of Bravo, Devyn has done it all. The two look back on her MTV journey, talk about finding love for others, discuss what she's been up to lately, and even touch on the newest chapter of her career. It's a conversation full of nostalgia, behind-the-scenes stories, and plenty of laughs. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.