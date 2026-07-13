So, I have never watched The City and I figured it was time to start giving it a go! If you like this format please let me know it's very Friday Night Lives (minus me being wasted)! I would love to do rewatches of movies like this eventually, but we can start with The City!

I will do an episode on The City at least once a month but it won't be every single Patreon episode.



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