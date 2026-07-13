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Nostalgia & Now

Kelli Williams
Entertainment NewsNews
Nostalgia & Now
Latest episode

186 episodes

  • Nostalgia & Now

    172. The Pop Culture Moments Everyone Should Know

    07/13/2026 | 42 mins.
    This week Kelli is talking about the pop culture moments, scandals, and celebrity stories that everyone should know. Whether you're brushing up on your pop culture knowledge or hearing these stories for the first time, this episode is a fun refresher on some of entertainment's biggest moments.

    Join Patreon --- www.patreon.com/NostalgiaandNowPod
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Nostalgia & Now

    [PATREON PREVIEW] The City 1x1 Recap

    07/12/2026 | 5 mins.
    So, I have never watched The City and I figured it was time to start giving it a go! If you like this format please let me know it's very Friday Night Lives (minus me being wasted)! I would love to do rewatches of movies like this eventually, but we can start with The City!
    I will do an episode on The City at least once a month but it won't be every single Patreon episode.

    Sign up for Patreon here --- www.patreon.com/NostalgiaandNowPod
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Nostalgia & Now

    171. Dax Holt on TMZ, P!NK, & Staged Paparazzi Photos

    07/08/2026 | 37 mins.
    This week Hollywood Raw co-host Dax Holt joins Kelli to pull back the curtain on Hollywood. From his years at TMZ to his love of P!NK's music, Dax shares stories from his career before the two dive into one of pop culture's biggest debates, just how many paparazzi photos are actually staged? It's a fun conversation full of behind the scenes stories and Hollywood insight.

    Listen to Hollywood Raw! - https://hollywoodraw.com/
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Nostalgia & Now

    170. [BONUS] The Taylor & Travis Wedding

    07/06/2026 | 40 mins.
    Kelli gives all of her thoughts on the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding!
    **Please note when I said alix earle was there i meant Tate McRae**

    Sign up for Patreon --- www.patreon.com/NostalgiaandNowPod
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Nostalgia & Now

    169. Devyn Simone on The Challenge, Matchmaking, & More!

    07/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    This week Kelli is joined by Devyn Simone, who's been on our screens since 2008! From The Real World to The Challenge, hosting and matchmaking, and maybe even stepping into the world of Bravo, Devyn has done it all. The two look back on her MTV journey, talk about finding love for others, discuss what she's been up to lately, and even touch on the newest chapter of her career. It's a conversation full of nostalgia, behind-the-scenes stories, and plenty of laughs. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Nostalgia & Now
Nostalgia and Now is your go-to podcast for reality TV throwbacks and pop culture conversations. Hosted by Kelli Williams, the show dives into iconic moments from the 90s and 2000s alongside today’s biggest headlines. Think brunch with friends who know way too much about reality TV and pop culture, complete with laughs, hot takes, and a little unqualified advice. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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