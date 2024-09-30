Join J and Ben as they dive into Chapter 7 of the Goblet of Fire and discuss muggle vs wizard clothes, Arthur’s luck, Mr. Roberts, exploring the campground, Ludo’s bets, Crouch’s sternness, and souvenirs. Tickets Through the Griffin TOUR are ON SALE NOW!!!https://supercarlinbrothers.com/events/ Southeast Tour Dates: Charlotte, NC - 02/11/2025Orlando, FL - 02/13/2025Tampa, FL - 02/14/2025Jacksonville, FL - 02/16/2025Atlanta, GA - 02/18/2025Nashville, TN - 02/19/2025Support us on Patreon: http://patreon.com/ThroughtheGriffinDoor Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEscP6ETYXWSSvsNrDHekMQ Follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/GriffinDoorPodFollow SCB on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlinbrothers/ Follow SCB on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@super_carlin_brothers?lang=en Want more Harry Potter Content?Harry Potter Theories: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLHeqkcn5RTcbxi40YpdLla30rsxtizc7&si=SAPeUtfANZZHoK84Dumbledore’s Big Plan: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLHeqkcn5RTfMVfRN3VwYN4trN0CXIBxI&si=sEacnvbgAtkL22Jn What If Harry Was in Slytherin: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLHeqkcn5RTcJm1P391rp3tl8W0_ksFwc&si=LwKyPy-69M7GgVqn Edited by :: Ethan EdghillOur Sponsors:* Check out Acorns: https://acorns.com/GRIFFINAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
1:52:54
Special Owlery Episode!!
In lieu of a typical episode, this week we wanted to give you a sneak peak at what you could get every week over on our Patreon as a member of The Owlery! We hope you enjoy and are having a lovely holiday season!
55:40
Chapter 6: The Portkey | Goblet of Fire
Join J and Ben as they dive into Chapter 6 of the Goblet of Fire and discuss the word manky, splinching, Molly's threshold for success, exposition for Harry, and Amos's lack of humility.
1:23:12
Chapter 5: Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes | Goblet of Fire
Join J and Ben as they dive into Chapter 5 of the Goblet of Fire and discuss the Weasley family dynamics, the twins' inventions, Percy being a wet blanket, the Burrow bedrooms, and little setups.
1:32:19
Chapter 4: Back to the Burrow | Goblet of Fire
Join J and Ben as they dive into Chapter 4 of the Goblet of Fire and discuss diets, muggle clothes, the fireplace, floo powder, and the general comedy of this chapter. Relevant LinksFloo Powder's SECRET Ingredient - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyEU66jWIzw The SECRET To Creating Harry Potter Characters - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwbDNhflV4k The Elder Wand Has A BROTHER - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOrVwM9Q1s0&t=8s
Join Harry Potter experts J and Ben Carlin of the Super Carlin Brothers YouTube show in a chapter-by-chapter read-through of the entire Harry Potter Saga from "The Boy Who Lived" to "The Flaw in the Plan."These two brothers have made a career of studying and discussing the Wizarding World and invite you to join them on an in-depth analysis of the story from start to finish. We plan to explore our favorite moments and characters, discuss fan theories, and the art of a good plot hole.(This show will contain spoilers for the whole series)