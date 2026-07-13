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HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast

Bald Move
TV & FilmTV Reviews
HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast
Latest episode

535 episodes

  • HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast

    House of the Dragon - S03E04 - Tumbleton

    07/13/2026 | 1h 58 mins.
    It’s a big episode for the lore Maesters. Ser A.Ron and King Jimherys discuss the differences between raising a Hightower and raising a Targaryen. And people should be feeling more confident about the inclusion of Nettles into the show. Tune into this episode of HOTD to get the update on the latest happenings in Westeros.

    Theme song: Game of Thrones (80's TV Theme) by Highway Superstar

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  • HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast

    House of the Dragon - S03E03 - Rhaenyra Triumphant - Feedback

    07/10/2026 | 2h 14 mins.
    Jim and A.Ron gather a conspiracy of ravens this week to answer your feedback and questions about all things House of the Dragon. Then, from the Citadel at Oldtown, please welcome Maester Anthony! He unveils a secret scroll of his own design and joins A.Ron and Max to break down the spoiler questions.

    Theme song: Game of Thrones (80's TV Theme) by Highway Superstar

    Maester Anthony's Double Dragon on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

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    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts

    Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast

    House of the Dragon - S03E03 - Rhaenyra Triumphant

    07/06/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    King Jimhaerys and Ser A.Ron discuss the dragon strategy in this episode of House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra and Daemon don’t see eye to eye on how to handle issues. Who is dead, who is not, and who is who? Find out the answers and more on this episode of HOTD!

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    Theme song: Game of Thrones (80's TV Theme) by Highway Superstar

    Support Bald Move:  Club Bald Move

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts

    Join the discussion:  Email  |  Discord  |  Reddit  |  Forums

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter  |  Instagram  |  Facebook
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast

    House of the Dragon - S03E02 - Queen’s Landing - Feedback

    07/03/2026 | 2h 27 mins.
    The weirwoods remember everything—even the future. If you'd rather discover the story as the show unfolds, turn back now. But if you're not averse to glimpsing what may yet come, step into the godswood for our book spoiler discussion.

    Theme song: Game of Thrones (80's TV Theme) by Highway Superstar

    Support Bald Move: Club Bald Move

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts

    Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast

    House of the Dragon - S03E01 - Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood

    06/29/2026 | 2h 22 mins.
    Season 3 Premiere! The Dance is really heating up. This week, Jim and A.Ron break down a battle that unfolds across sea and sky, follow Rhaena's continued efforts to earn the trust of the elusive Sheepstealer, and check in on the unlikely road trip adventures of Aegon and Larys Clubfoot.

    Theme song: Game of Thrones (80's TV Theme) by Highway Superstar

    Support Bald Move:  Club Bald Move

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts

    Join the discussion:  Email  |  Discord  |  Reddit  |  Forums

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter  |  Instagram  |  Facebook
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast
The officially unofficial Bald Move podcast for HBO'S House of the Dragon. Ride along for all the weekly episode reviews, analysis and fan discussion you need. contact: hotd@baldmove.com
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