HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast

Season 3 Premiere! The Dance is really heating up. This week, Jim and A.Ron break down a battle that unfolds across sea and sky, follow Rhaena's continued efforts to earn the trust of the elusive Sheepstealer, and check in on the unlikely road trip adventures of Aegon and Larys Clubfoot.
Theme song: Game of Thrones (80's TV Theme) by Highway Superstar
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