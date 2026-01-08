Judd Apatow didn’t realize it at the time, but as a young teenager growing up on Long Island in the ‘70s, he was inventing the comedy podcast by doing the first-ever long-form radio interviews with his stand-up heroes. So it’s only fitting that he’s the last guest ever on The Last Laugh podcast. In his fourth and final appearance on the show—taped before the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele—Apatow reflects on his early experiences as a proto-comedy podcaster and explains the “lifelong obsession” that inspired his new book, ‘Comedy Nerd.’ (Proceeds benefit the youth writing charity 826 and the Los Angeles wildfire relief organization Fire Aid.) The writer, director, and producer also discusses the state of the studio comedy in 2025, and how some of his most beloved films and TV shows took years to find their audiences. And ahead of his definitive two-part documentary about Mel Brooks coming to HBO in the new year, Apatow breaks down the power of satire to hold the powerful to account. This year, nobody did that better than ‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. And Apatow has a theory for why Donald Trump has stayed conspicuously silent about their humiliating portrayal of him.Stay tuned to this feed for the premiere of Obsessed: The Podcast, coming in January from the Daily Beast. Follow Judd Apatow on Instagram @juddapatow Follow Matt Wilstein on Bluesky @mattwilstein Follow The Last Laugh on Instagram @lastlaughpodWatch full episodes of The Last Laugh podcast on the Daily Beast’s Obsessed YouTube channelHighlights from this episode and others at TheDailyBeast.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.