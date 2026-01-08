I Know the Secret Behind TV’s Funniest 90 Seconds
1/08/2026 | 40 mins.
Chris Perfetti, the stealth MVP of ‘Abbott Elementary,’ joins Kevin Fallon for a funny, smart, surprisingly heartfelt conversation about his character Jacob Hill. In our first episode of ‘Obsessed: The Podcast,’ Kevin (Editor at Large at the Daily Beast’s Obsessed) and editorial director Matt Wilstein also dive into the buzziest movie of the moment: ‘Marty Supreme.’ From Timothée Chalamet’s wild performance, the unwieldy Safdie energy, and that ping-pong paddle scene everyone is talking about, it’s safe to say you can’t miss this movie. Welcome to your favorite Sunday-night group chat in podcast form. Think brunch gossip, but about TV, movies, and the celebrities who make them. So listen, subscribe, and come hang out with us right here, three times a week.Follow Kevin Fallon on Instagram @kpfallon Follow Matt Wilstein on Instagram @mattjwilsteinNew episodes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday; early drops on YouTube. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Welcome to Obsessed
1/05/2026 | 0 mins.
Obsessed: The Podcast is for those who like their culture pop and their pleasures guilty. Entertainment guru Kevin Fallon and a rotating cast of brilliant critics, including late night TV expert Matt Wilstein, bring you the most dramatic news and interview the biggest celebrities from TV, movies, and that not-so-guilty pleasure you love to binge. Whether it’s a steamy-beyond-steamy kiss, just-dropped trailer, or unhinged social media meltdown: if you love it, we’re Obsessed.Follow Kevin Fallon on Instagram @kpfallon Follow Matt Wilstein on Instagram @mattjwilstein New episodes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday; early drops on YouTube. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
‘Comedy Nerd’ Judd Apatow Returns for Our Final Episode
12/24/2025 | 57 mins.
Judd Apatow didn’t realize it at the time, but as a young teenager growing up on Long Island in the ‘70s, he was inventing the comedy podcast by doing the first-ever long-form radio interviews with his stand-up heroes. So it’s only fitting that he’s the last guest ever on The Last Laugh podcast. In his fourth and final appearance on the show—taped before the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele—Apatow reflects on his early experiences as a proto-comedy podcaster and explains the “lifelong obsession” that inspired his new book, ‘Comedy Nerd.’ (Proceeds benefit the youth writing charity 826 and the Los Angeles wildfire relief organization Fire Aid.) The writer, director, and producer also discusses the state of the studio comedy in 2025, and how some of his most beloved films and TV shows took years to find their audiences. And ahead of his definitive two-part documentary about Mel Brooks coming to HBO in the new year, Apatow breaks down the power of satire to hold the powerful to account. This year, nobody did that better than ‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. And Apatow has a theory for why Donald Trump has stayed conspicuously silent about their humiliating portrayal of him.Stay tuned to this feed for the premiere of Obsessed: The Podcast, coming in January from the Daily Beast. Follow Judd Apatow on Instagram @juddapatow Follow Matt Wilstein on Bluesky @mattwilstein Follow The Last Laugh on Instagram @lastlaughpodWatch full episodes of The Last Laugh podcast on the Daily Beast’s Obsessed YouTube channelHighlights from this episode and others at TheDailyBeast.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Kathryn Hahn: ‘The Studio’ Is the Comedy Show of the Year
12/17/2025 | 55 mins.
Kathryn Hahn never set out to be an explicitly comedic actress. But starting with breakthrough roles in instant classics like ‘Anchorman’ and ‘Step Brothers,’ she has slowly but surely established herself as a comedy powerhouse who can go toe-to-toe with everyone from Will Ferrell to Amy Poehler. So it should come as no surprise that she spent 2025 stealing scenes from Seth Rogen on his Apple TV satire ‘The Studio.’ In this episode, Hahn breaks down how she embraced her character Maya’s signature style, reveals the famous guest star who impressed her most, and explains how the Season 1 cliffhanger predicted the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal that could reshape Hollywood forever. She also shares stories from the sets of her iconic comedy films, discusses the dream come true of entering the Marvel universe as Agatha Harkness, and teases what fans can expect from the upcoming second season of ‘The Studio.’ Follow Kathryn Hahn on Instagram @motherhahn Follow Matt Wilstein on Bluesky @mattwilstein Follow The Last Laugh on Instagram @lastlaughpodWatch full episodes of The Last Laugh podcast on the Daily Beast’s Obsessed YouTube channelHighlights from this episode and others at TheDailyBeast.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Michelle Wolf: Trump, Riyadh, and Netflix Special ‘The Well’
12/10/2025 | 52 mins.
Michelle Wolf is probably best known for being the comedian who roasted Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her face at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2018. Seven years later, her only regret is that she wasn’t meaner. In this episode, Wolf reflects on how much—and how little—has changed since, from Donald Trump’s escalating attacks on comedians to her new identity as mom of two, which she explores in her new Netflix special ‘The Well.’ She discusses her complicated reasons for turning down the Riyadh Comedy Festival, explains how her short-lived talk show ‘The Break’ predicted Trump 2.0, and shares her take on the fragile state of late-night TV. And later, Wolf reveals how she ended up writing Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue after the reality star decided Amy Schumer’s jokes weren’t funny enough. Follow Michelle Wolf on Instagram @michelleisawolf Follow Matt Wilstein on Bluesky @mattwilstein Follow The Last Laugh on Instagram @lastlaughpodWatch full episodes of The Last Laugh podcast on the Daily Beast’s Obsessed YouTube channelHighlights from this episode and others at TheDailyBeast.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Obsessed: The Podcast