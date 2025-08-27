Dave joins Adam to discuss the iconic franchise that has stood the test of time. They travel back to the year 1999, when a little coming-of-age sex comedy impacted an entire generation with a warm apple pie.

Andrew joins Adam to discuss the iconic film celebrating its 50th anniversary! Jaws has terrified audiences for half a century, continuing to cement its legacy as one of the greatest movies ever made.

Jake joins Adam to discuss the legendary actor and his epic return to the fairway playing Happy Gilmore. They breakdown the movie, as well as recap his colourful thirty year career.

Klarissa joins Adam to discuss some potentially controversial Hot Takes! Together, they compare lists of different opinions on a few movies and television shows that go against the universal norm.

Eric joins Adam to discuss their passionate fandom of the two-time Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Naturally, that conversation bleeds perfectly into ranking their favourite sports movies of all time.

About Raised on Film

You may remember Adam from The Viewer's Cut, a podcast with three film school friends. That journey concluded, but his solo adventure has just begun! And with a little help from some guests, he is here to discuss a wide variety of movie nonsense!