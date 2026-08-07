Jacks joins us this week to begin our journey into Paris Is Always a Good Idea.



ABOUT: PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA (SEASON 1 EPISODES 1 & 2)



Nonprofit executive Chelsea is in Paris to secure a major donor, but begins an unexpected journey across Europe to reconnect with her past loves. + Chelsea begins her journey to reconnect to her past and to find Colin, a sheep farmer in Ireland; Annabelle accompanies her and Knightly grows curious.



AIR DATE & NETWORK FOR: PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA (SEASON 1 EPISODES 1 & 2)



July 31, 2026 | Hallmark+



CAST & CREW OF: PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA (SEASON 1 EPISODES 1 & 2)



Lacey Chabert as Chelsea Martin



BRAN’S PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA (SEASON 1 EPISODES 1 & 2) SYNOPSIS



Chelsea is talking into her phone, telling someone about her love story. It all takes place in Europe where she was on a gap year. What Chelsea wasn't expecting was that she'd fall in love with not 1, not 2, but 3 different men! That gap year ended suddenly when she finds out that her mom is dying.



10 years later, she walks into her office at the American Cancer Coalition to find her work rival, Jason Knightly, using her treadmill desk. Chelsea isn't having Jason's nonsense. She is working hard on trying to secure a big $50 million donation. The CEO of this skincare company is intrigued by this but wants to talk to her more in person...in Paris! She's very hesitant to go back to Paris.



She goes over to her dad's house to have family dinner with her sister, Annabelle, and their dad Glenn. Oh and his new boo thang Sheri. Chelsea tells them about going to Paris and they all look at her like she's dying. Apparently they all went to Paris together after their mom passed to complete her bucket list but Chelsea broke down crying before they could do any of the things on their mom's list. Annabelle and Dad decide they're gonna come with to be her support system.



But when they get there, Chelsea sees Annabelle brought their mom's itinerary and she gets really mad. She's not ready to say goodbye to mom. To make matters worse, she looks out the window of the hotel and Jason Knightly is there. She goes down there and he's like oh our boss didn't tell you? We're partners. I'm your closer. She opens up about why her family is there and he encourages her to do it.



So she calls the family and off they go to start the journey. And it starts off ok but the fun quickly ends when the 2nd stop of the trip is closed down. It becomes clear in these audio messages that a lot has changed for them in the past 10 years. This is a mess.



She and her sister make up and go out to dinner. Annabelle was surprised to hear their mom describe Chelsea as a romantic. Annabelle says she's never even seen her date. Chelsea tells her about the 3 guys she fell in love with. Annabelle tells her to go for it - try to find those guys.



They go dancing and wouldn't you know it, Jason Knightly is there when he should be working on the pitch. She tells him she hates him but when she touches his chest, the sparks fly. I'm sure it's nothing.



The next morning, Chelsea gets word that her meeting has been rescheduled. Classic power move. Chelsea decides not to get mad. Instead, she's going to try to find these 3 lovers. So off to Ireland she goes to try to find the first one.



We get a bit of their story. She met this dude and fell for him when he sang a song for her. He handmade her a compass. They kissed looking over the water and she promised to come back. But she never did. So she heads back to Ireland with her sister to try to track this Colin down.



In a crazy move, apparently Chelsea didn't tell Jason Knightly that she was going on a short vacay. She finally catches him up to speed but won't tell him why she's in Ireland, so he takes to some Instagram stalking.



She makes it to the farm but runs off when she sees him walking up. She's freaking out. He's not just a guy. What if he's THE guy? She goes back into town to get a change of shoes and clothes and heads back to the farm. He's pumped to see her. He's busy shearing the sheep but they agree to go out for dinner.



But shocker of the century, he shows up with his WIFE AND KIDS!!! So I guess that's not where she's supposed to be.



She ends the day by calling Jason Knightly to talk about work...and anything else.



The episode ends with her Paris beau emailing her back asking to meet.



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