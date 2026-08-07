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1806 episodes
- Festive Friday returns with a holiday comedy about unexpected plans!
ABOUT MERRY LITTLE BABY
When Shanice's baby pact she made with her best friend fails, she decides to go on an app to find a sperm donor to be her baby daddy this holiday season which also happens to be her 35th birthday.
AIR DATE & NETWORK FOR MERRY LITTLE BABY
November 4, 2025 | Streaming
CAST & CREW OF MERRY LITTLE BABY
Director: Denise Mone't
Writer: Denise Mone't
Cast:
Denise Mone't as Shanice
Deangelo Howard Jr. as Ashton
Brandy Specks
BRAN'S MOVIE SYNOPSIS
Shanice is at her little sister's gender reveal / baby shower combo party and Shanice is not happy. Why? Because her little sister is married and pregnant before she is! Shanice is turning 35 this Christmas. She always pictured herself being married with 2 kids at this point. She tells her best friend that she's about to go meet up with Ashton to discuss the baby pact they made. After her dad passed away, Shanice has really felt the pressure to have a baby before her mom dies. Ashton is her best chance. But bad news - Ashton has a girlfriend. The pact ain't pacting. She goes to leave but her car got towed.
She goes on this radio show because she's a famous film producer who has movies on Tubi. But the interview takes a turn when Shanice opens up about her desire to be a mom. The interviewer mentions a sperm donor and Shanice doesn't hate the idea but only if she can know the guy first. So she joins this app and begins meeting men to try to find the right guy. So many bad interviews later and she ends up baking with Ashton. But Ashton has to cut it short because he needs to go ask his girlfriend's parents for their blessing. It does not go well.
Shanice goes out to the club with her friends and gets drunkkkkkk. Naturally, Ashton shows up to take her home. Drunk and falling asleep, Shanice says she loves him and then falls asleep.
After a crazy couple of days, she finally gets together with Ashton and she finds out that Ashton broke up with his girlfriend. They kiss!
Cut to a year later and she's pregnant!
Watch the show on Youtube - www.deckthehallmark.com/youtube
Interested in advertising on the show? Email bran@deckthehallmark.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Deck the Lifetime Uncorked with a chilling thriller!
ABOUT KILLER CLOWN
30 years after Elizabeth's mother was shot to death by a clown, a copycat killer starts stalking her and she soon uncovers dark family secrets and she realizes that the killer clown may be closer to her than she realizes.
AIR DATE & NETWORK FOR KILLER CLOWN
August 1, 2026 | Lifetime
CAST & CREW OF KILLER CLOWN
Director: Annie Bradley
Writer: Katie Boland
Cast:
Sara Paxton as Elizabeth Helmer
Watch the show on Youtube - www.deckthehallmark.com/youtube
Interested in advertising on the show? Email bran@deckthehallmark.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Jacks joins us this week to begin our journey into Paris Is Always a Good Idea.
ABOUT: PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA (SEASON 1 EPISODES 1 & 2)
Nonprofit executive Chelsea is in Paris to secure a major donor, but begins an unexpected journey across Europe to reconnect with her past loves. + Chelsea begins her journey to reconnect to her past and to find Colin, a sheep farmer in Ireland; Annabelle accompanies her and Knightly grows curious.
AIR DATE & NETWORK FOR: PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA (SEASON 1 EPISODES 1 & 2)
July 31, 2026 | Hallmark+
CAST & CREW OF: PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA (SEASON 1 EPISODES 1 & 2)
Lacey Chabert as Chelsea Martin
BRAN’S PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA (SEASON 1 EPISODES 1 & 2) SYNOPSIS
Chelsea is talking into her phone, telling someone about her love story. It all takes place in Europe where she was on a gap year. What Chelsea wasn't expecting was that she'd fall in love with not 1, not 2, but 3 different men! That gap year ended suddenly when she finds out that her mom is dying.
10 years later, she walks into her office at the American Cancer Coalition to find her work rival, Jason Knightly, using her treadmill desk. Chelsea isn't having Jason's nonsense. She is working hard on trying to secure a big $50 million donation. The CEO of this skincare company is intrigued by this but wants to talk to her more in person...in Paris! She's very hesitant to go back to Paris.
She goes over to her dad's house to have family dinner with her sister, Annabelle, and their dad Glenn. Oh and his new boo thang Sheri. Chelsea tells them about going to Paris and they all look at her like she's dying. Apparently they all went to Paris together after their mom passed to complete her bucket list but Chelsea broke down crying before they could do any of the things on their mom's list. Annabelle and Dad decide they're gonna come with to be her support system.
But when they get there, Chelsea sees Annabelle brought their mom's itinerary and she gets really mad. She's not ready to say goodbye to mom. To make matters worse, she looks out the window of the hotel and Jason Knightly is there. She goes down there and he's like oh our boss didn't tell you? We're partners. I'm your closer. She opens up about why her family is there and he encourages her to do it.
So she calls the family and off they go to start the journey. And it starts off ok but the fun quickly ends when the 2nd stop of the trip is closed down. It becomes clear in these audio messages that a lot has changed for them in the past 10 years. This is a mess.
She and her sister make up and go out to dinner. Annabelle was surprised to hear their mom describe Chelsea as a romantic. Annabelle says she's never even seen her date. Chelsea tells her about the 3 guys she fell in love with. Annabelle tells her to go for it - try to find those guys.
They go dancing and wouldn't you know it, Jason Knightly is there when he should be working on the pitch. She tells him she hates him but when she touches his chest, the sparks fly. I'm sure it's nothing.
The next morning, Chelsea gets word that her meeting has been rescheduled. Classic power move. Chelsea decides not to get mad. Instead, she's going to try to find these 3 lovers. So off to Ireland she goes to try to find the first one.
We get a bit of their story. She met this dude and fell for him when he sang a song for her. He handmade her a compass. They kissed looking over the water and she promised to come back. But she never did. So she heads back to Ireland with her sister to try to track this Colin down.
In a crazy move, apparently Chelsea didn't tell Jason Knightly that she was going on a short vacay. She finally catches him up to speed but won't tell him why she's in Ireland, so he takes to some Instagram stalking.
She makes it to the farm but runs off when she sees him walking up. She's freaking out. He's not just a guy. What if he's THE guy? She goes back into town to get a change of shoes and clothes and heads back to the farm. He's pumped to see her. He's busy shearing the sheep but they agree to go out for dinner.
But shocker of the century, he shows up with his WIFE AND KIDS!!! So I guess that's not where she's supposed to be.
She ends the day by calling Jason Knightly to talk about work...and anything else.
The episode ends with her Paris beau emailing her back asking to meet.
Watch the show on Youtube - www.deckthehallmark.com/youtube
Interested in advertising on the show? Email bran@deckthehallmark.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- It's Tuesday which means there's a new Hallmark movie to review!
ABOUT TOAST TO ITALY
Jenny travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister's wedding. She meets Arrigo, also looking for the famous "Love Wine" and together their search leads to a love of their own.
AIR DATE & NETWORK FOR TOAST TO ITALY
August 1, 2026 | Hallmark
CAST & CREW OF TOAST TO ITALY
Director: Michael Robison
Writer: Raul Inglis
Cast:
Torrey DeVitto as Jenny
Will Kemp as Arrigo
BRAN'S MOVIE SYNOPSIS
Jenny is helping plan her sister's wedding. But there's something missing - this wedding blessing wine that every successful marriage in her family has toasted with at the wedding. They thought they still had a bottle in the case but apparently they're out. There's only 1 bottle available, going up for auction in 16 hours in Rome! So Jenny decides she's gonna hop on a plane, get the wine, and come home in time for the wedding.
She gets there just in time for the auction. She arrives at the same time as Arrigo. They hit it off until they discover they're both here for the same bottle of wine. They get into a bidding war but then this random extra ends up winning it at the last second.
She ends up having to go to Italy where another bottle may be available. But who does she see on her trip but one Arrigo. Both heading to the same place for the same bottle of wine. You'd think that would bring out the worst in both of them but they're actually really nice. They end up at her relative's house who feeds her yummy food. But, alas, no wine.
So they continue to journey, trying to find the same wine but sticking together. Sparks are flying. He measures her for a dress. All normal Hallmark movie stuff.
There's a crazy miscommunication but they're finally able to talk through it.
She returns to the States without the wine. Luckily for her, Arrigo finds a bottle behind a random bar. Just as the bride and groom are going to toast with unblessed wine, he shows up at the wedding, wine in hand.
They dance and they kiss.
Watch the show on Youtube - www.deckthehallmark.com/youtube
Interested in advertising on the show? Email bran@deckthehallmark.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- It's Marvel Monday and the multiverse breaks open!
ABOUT SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear.
AIR DATE & NETWORK FOR SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
December 17, 2021 | Theatrical Release
CAST & CREW OF SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Director: Jon Watts
Writers: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Stan Lee
Cast:
Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man
Zendaya as MJ
Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds
Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro
Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin
Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock
Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker
Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker
BRAN'S MOVIE SYNOPSIS
If you recall the end of our last Spidey movie, Quentin Beck exposed Peter Parker as Spider-Man and framed him for his murder. Naturally, Peter's life is thrown into chaos.
The Department of Damage Control, something I'm almost positive doesn't actually exist but how can you know, interrogates Peter, MJ, Ned, and Aunt May. Their attorney, Daredevil, gets the charges dismissed.
Despite his legal victory, the public turns on him.
Feeling bad about screwing up his friends' future, Peter asks Dr. Strange to cast a spell that will make the world forget he's Spider-Man. But Peter keeps interrupting the spell to add people he doesn't want to forget, causing it to go nuts and pull visitors from across the multiverse into their reality.
Peter goes to talk to the MIT admissions person but ends up being greeted by Doctor Octopus who seems to know a lot about him despite Peter never meeting him before. Peter learns that the spell has summoned people who know Spider-Man's secret identity from across the multiverse. Strange tasks Peter, MJ, and Ned with capturing the interdimensional visitors, leading them to capture Electro, Sandman, the Lizard, and Norman Osborn.
Peter soon realizes that each villain was pulled from their universe moments before their death and believes they deserve a chance at redemption instead of being sent back to die. Defying Strange, Peter steals the spell that would send everyone back to their own dimension and begins developing cures for the villains using Stark technology.
Peter successfully restores Doctor Octopus, but Norman's Green Goblin persona takes over once again, convincing the other villains to turn on Peter. This leads to a massive battle that fatally injures Aunt May. Before she dies, she reminds Peter that "with great power, there must also come great responsibility," leaving him devastated and questioning whether he made the right choice.
Ned unexpectedly discovers he can use Strange's sling ring to open portals. While searching for Peter, he and MJ instead find two alternate Spider-Men from different universes. Maybe you've seen them before in other movies?! I dunno.
The three Peters unite and create cures for each enemy and lure them to the Statue of Liberty for one final showdown. It works!
But rifts open across the multiverse. Realizing there is only one solution, Peter asks Strange to cast a new spell that erases Peter Parker from everyone's memory. The spell saves the multiverse, sending everyone back to their own universes.
Peter visits MJ and Ned, intending to remind them who he is, but decides not to disrupt the new lives they've built. After paying his respects at Aunt May's grave and sharing a quiet moment with Happy Hogan, Peter embraces a fresh start. Now completely anonymous, he creates a new homemade Spider-Man suit and swings back into the city, beginning the next chapter of his life as a true friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
Watch the show on Youtube - www.deckthehallmark.com/youtube
Interested in advertising on the show? Email bran@deckthehallmark.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Deck The Hallmark
You did it! You found your new favorite podcast! Congrats! Join Bran, Dan, and friends as they attempt to watch and review made-for-tv movies. Just a bunch of friends…watching made-for-tv movies. What could go wrong? Listen ad-free at bramblejamplus.com Follow us - Instagram: @hallmarkpodcast Twitter: @hallmarkpodcast Facebook: Deck The Hallmark Podcast *Deck the Hallmark is NOT affiliated with Hallmark Media*Podcast website
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