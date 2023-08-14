Join Bran, Dan, and friends as they attempt to watch and review made-for-tv movies. Just a bunch of friends…watching made-for-tv movies. What could go wrong?Wat...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 952
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ft. Ryan Pappolla
A teenager becomes a major competitor in the world of drift racing after moving in with his father in Tokyo to avoid a jail sentence in America.Watch on Philo! - Philo.tv/DTHThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4438180/advertisement
8/18/2023
42:02
When Calls the Heart - S10E03 - Oh, Baby
Tourists start arriving, including the St. Johns, who may prove to be trouble for Bill. Meanwhile, Elizabeth rallies all Rosemary's friends to plan the perfect baby shower.Watch on Philo! - Philo.tv/DTHThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4438180/advertisement
8/17/2023
36:53
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries - 2023)
Tara, now settled in Montana and dating Cowboy Boone, works to bring their family lives together but tensions arise, as blending their families will be more of a challenge than anticipated.Watch on Philo! - Philo.tv/DTHThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4438180/advertisement
8/16/2023
31:20
A Safari Romance (Hallmark Channel - 2023)
Megan Henry, a wildlife biologist, working on a project that will foster protection of wildlife in Africa, is forced to team up with a theme park designer, Tim Ericson, who wants to create an over-the-top safari attraction. Watch on Philo! - Philo.tv/DTHThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4438180/advertisement
8/15/2023
43:26
Christmas Party Crashers (BET+ - 2022) ft. Alonso Duralde
When two grifters meet after crashing the same millionaire's Christmas party, they agree to work together to achieve each other's "mission," not knowing that they would find something more than money or fame could offer - true love.Watch on Philo! - Philo.tv/DTHThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4438180/advertisement
Join Bran, Dan, and friends as they attempt to watch and review made-for-tv movies. Just a bunch of friends…watching made-for-tv movies. What could go wrong?Watch us EXCLUSIVELY on Philo - philo.tv/dthListen ad-free at bramblejamplus.comFollow us:Instagram: @hallmarkpodcastTwitter: @hallmarkpodcastFacebook: Deck The Hallmark Podcast*Deck the Hallmark is NOT affiliated with Hallmark Media*This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4438180/advertisement